New Sephora arrivals for the fall

As any makeup, hair and skin care-obsessive knows, at the start of each month, Sephora unloads a massive and amazing curation of new products. So while we tried to jump on the discounts and shop responsibly this month, our product-addicted selves couldn’t help but click straight over to the beauty giant’s new arrivals section instead.

More: Victoria Beckham’s Brilliant Makeup Trick to Make Your Eyes Look Bigger

Honestly, we’re not even feeling that much buyer’s remorse right now, because September’s epic selection includes new plumping lip balms from Buxom and squalane-loaded cleansing cloths from Biossance — and each item rings in under $20. Ahead, check out the seven best new products to shop at Sephora now. Guess paying off our credit cards will have to wait until next month…

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster

Sephora Collection Make No Mistake High Coverage Concealer (Sephora, $14)

Verb Ghost Dry Oil (Sephora, $16)

Biossance Squalane + Antioxidant Cleansing Cloths (Sephora, $18)

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask (Sephora, $20)

Klorane SOS Serum with Peony (Sephora, $20)

Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lipstick (Sephora, $18)

