 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

30 Perfect Outfits to Wear While Transitioning Into Fall

Style N/A

by

STYLECASTER delivers your daily forecast of need-to-know fashion, beauty, entertainment, and lifestyle intel. Practical and modern, we give readers the tools they need to lead a more stylish life.

View Profile
#1/31:

Perfect outfits to wear while transitioning into fall

Getty Images
#1/31:

Perfect outfits to wear while transitioning into fall

Labor Day may be over, and with it the endless-seeming summer days, but that doesn’t mean we’re quite ready to swaddle ourselves in 20 layers of cashmere, wool and leather, either. 

Still, we’re also getting excited about fall trends and the end of hair-ruining heat and humidity. So how do you dress for that awkward transitional season when jean shorts and white sundresses no longer cut it, but autumn hasn’t quite arrived?

More: 30 Gorgeous Fall Hairstyles to Try Now

For the next few weeks, while we all patiently sip our basic-but-delicious PSLs and wait for true fall to arrive, dressing can be difficult. Don’t get ahead of yourself and pack away your summer dresses and minis just yet, because we’re here to help you embrace this so-called fifth season. The key to dressing for transitional weather is to mix your summer pieces with a few of your classic fall items, like a lightweight turtleneck, blanket scarf, booties and jacket.

More: 25 Pairs of Fall Boots to Shop ASAP

Ahead, check out 30 outfits and styling tips that will help you feel ready (or at least readier) to embrace fall.

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster

#3/31:

Summer skirt + fall accessories

Getty Images
#3/31:

Summer skirt + fall accessories

Layer a chunky knit sweater over your summer midi skirt and add a scarf and sneakers (or heels).

#4/31:

Bare legs + boots

Getty Images
#4/31:

Bare legs + boots

Can't let go of your shorts just yet? Don't worry, just layer on a turtleneck, utility jacket and boots for a faux-fall look.

#5/31:

Suit up

Getty Images
#5/31:

Suit up

Power suits are trending this fall, so make yours an office favorite this season by layering on a colorful faux-fur stole and color-block heels.

#6/31:

Just a bit bundled

Getty Images
#6/31:

Just a bit bundled

Pair your mini with a cropped jacket and draped blanket scarf for an effortless look this fall.

#7/31:

Black + brights

Getty Images
#7/31:

Black + brights

It's officially acceptable to break out your beloved black turtleneck again. Pair it with your favorite summer blazer, trousers and ankle boots. The pop of color makes this look ideal for baby-stepping into fall.

#8/31:

Oversize layers

Getty Images
#8/31:

Oversize layers

The easiest way to transition your summer tee and jeans to fall is by pairing them with an oversize cardigan, kimono or poncho. Complete the look with boots and a little neck scarf.

#9/31:

Trench tips

Getty Images
#9/31:

Trench tips

Update your casual weekend tee and jeans with a checkered trench and booties.

#10/31:

Office ready

Beauticurve
#10/31:

Office ready

Hello, yellow! Match a vibrant long-sleeve sweater with your favorite summer skirt for an easy transitional office look.

#11/31:

Seasonal sets

Getty Images
#11/31:

Seasonal sets

Not sure what to wear for this in-between weather? Modify your matching summer set or jumpsuit by layering on monochromatic accessories and outerwear. You can also put on a lightweight shirt or turtleneck underneath the set on colder fall days.

#12/31:

Cozy touches

Getty Images
#12/31:

Cozy touches

Transition your favorite office pencil skirt from summer to fall by adding knee-high boots and a shearling collared jacket.

#13/31:

Legs for days

Getty Images
#13/31:

Legs for days

Take your mini from summer to fall by adding a cool combat boot and chunky waist belt. Finish off the look with a bomber or leather jacket and metallic accessories.

#14/31:

Light denim + dark separates

Getty Images
#14/31:

Light denim + dark separates

For this off-duty look, match a classic crewneck sweatshirt with light-wash denim, an oversize coat or trench and boots.

#15/31:

Layer, layer, layer

Getty Images
#15/31:

Layer, layer, layer

Wrap a lightweight sweater around your mini and drape a utility jacket over your shoulders. No matter what the weather might be, you'll be prepared with a couple of extra layers.

#16/31:

Fresh crop

Getty Images
#16/31:

Fresh crop

Create an updated version of the monochromatic power suit this season with cropped trousers and a matching trench coat. Keep the look simple with a tee and pointed pump.

#17/31:

Ready to cargo

Getty Images
#17/31:

Ready to cargo

Forget what you know about cargo shorts, because cargo pants are the perfect pant for fall. Roll them up a couple of times to show off your boots, leave your blouse untucked, and finish the look with a leather jacket.

#18/31:

Sporty + formal

Getty Images
#18/31:

Sporty + formal

Mixing athleisure pieces — like these tracksuit-inspired pants — with fancier, more ladylike accessories like pumps and a fur vest reads as breezy yet substantial enough for a brisk day.

#19/31:

Canadian tux FTW

Getty Images
#19/31:

Canadian tux FTW

Elevate your Candian Tuxedo for fall by adding a printed peacoat and dark bag.

#20/31:

Print pro

Getty Images
#20/31:

Print pro

Print-mix your way into fall by pairing a graphic tee, patterned coat and scarf together. The key to mixing various prints into one cohesive look is sticking to one or two color schemes.

#21/31:

Sheer gorgeous

Getty Images
#21/31:

Sheer gorgeous

Layer your sheer summer dress over a black slip, and add a leather jacket to make your favorite piece last another season.

#22/31:

Fall on top, summer on bottom

Getty Images
#22/31:

Fall on top, summer on bottom

Offset a layered Oxford and sweater with a leather mini and sneakers. By breaking up the top layers with a mini skirt, the overall outfit is the perfect match for transitional weather.

#23/31:

Cap it off

Getty Images
#23/31:

Cap it off

Oversize sweaters and felt hats in dark shades are a couple of the simplest ways to make any outfit feel cozy and fall-appropriate.

#24/31:

Crop tops for fall

Getty Images
#24/31:

Crop tops for fall

You won't have to say goodbye to your crop top for fall because you can layer it on top of a thin turtleneck or blouse. Complete the look by adding a leather jacket or blazer.

#25/31:

Fall dress done right

Getty Images
#25/31:

Fall dress done right

Take your summer dress into fall by layering a long sleeve underneath or adding a chunky knit on top.

#26/31:

That's bomb

Getty Images
#26/31:

That's bomb

Elevate your jumpsuit game for fall by adding a bomber jacket and sneaker.

#27/31:

Get creative with cropped jeans

Getty Images
#27/31:

Get creative with cropped jeans

Cropped jeans have dominated the fashion scene this year, so to keep them fresh for fall, add a Chelsea boot, cropped jacket and an oversize blanket scarf.

#28/31:

Done & dusted

Getty Images
#28/31:

Done & dusted

Pair your summer tunic dress with a lightweight duster jacket and suede booties for fall. Also, you can easily define your waist and break up the long layers with a wide belt or crop top.

#29/31:

Menswear inspired

Getty Images
#29/31:

Menswear inspired

Say goodbye to work-appropriate ballet flats and stilettos; instead, pair your suit with platform boots and an oversize button-up shirt this season.

#30/31:

All-purpose skinny jeans

Getty Images
#30/31:

All-purpose skinny jeans

Black skinny jeans can be paired with still-summery open-toe heels and a light-hued leather jacket for warmth (without going into full-on freezing-weather mode).

#31/31:

Shades of gray, navy & black

Getty Images
#31/31:

Shades of gray, navy & black

Everything's on point about this look, from the metallic pewter midiskirt to the patent-leather Oxfords.

Related Slideshows

11 Underrated Beauty Products Celebs Genuinely Love

The Best Scalp Treatments for Every Hair Texture

The Hair, Skin & Makeup Trends That Will Dominate 2018
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started