Perfect outfits to wear while transitioning into fall

Share Pin

Labor Day may be over, and with it the endless-seeming summer days, but that doesn’t mean we’re quite ready to swaddle ourselves in 20 layers of cashmere, wool and leather, either.

Still, we’re also getting excited about fall trends and the end of hair-ruining heat and humidity. So how do you dress for that awkward transitional season when jean shorts and white sundresses no longer cut it, but autumn hasn’t quite arrived?

More: 30 Gorgeous Fall Hairstyles to Try Now

For the next few weeks, while we all patiently sip our basic-but-delicious PSLs and wait for true fall to arrive, dressing can be difficult. Don’t get ahead of yourself and pack away your summer dresses and minis just yet, because we’re here to help you embrace this so-called fifth season. The key to dressing for transitional weather is to mix your summer pieces with a few of your classic fall items, like a lightweight turtleneck, blanket scarf, booties and jacket.

More: 25 Pairs of Fall Boots to Shop ASAP

Ahead, check out 30 outfits and styling tips that will help you feel ready (or at least readier) to embrace fall.

Originally posted on StyleCaster.