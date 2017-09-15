Perfect outfits to wear while transitioning into fall

Labor Day may be over, and with it the endless-seeming summer days, but that doesn’t mean we’re quite ready to swaddle ourselves in 20 layers of cashmere, wool and leather, either.
Still, we’re also getting excited about fall trends and the end of hair-ruining heat and humidity. So how do you dress for that awkward transitional season when jean shorts and white sundresses no longer cut it, but autumn hasn’t quite arrived?
For the next few weeks, while we all patiently sip our basic-but-delicious PSLs and wait for true fall to arrive, dressing can be difficult. Don’t get ahead of yourself and pack away your summer dresses and minis just yet, because we’re here to help you embrace this so-called fifth season. The key to dressing for transitional weather is to mix your summer pieces with a few of your classic fall items, like a lightweight turtleneck, blanket scarf, booties and jacket.
Ahead, check out 30 outfits and styling tips that will help you feel ready (or at least readier) to embrace fall.
Sneakers and dark denim look cool any time of year—and a wool overcoat in a bright hue like this one is one of the easiest (read: laziest) ways to make a chill summer outfit work when it gets chilly.
Layer a chunky knit sweater over your summer midi skirt and add a scarf and sneakers (or heels).
Can't let go of your shorts just yet? Don't worry, just layer on a turtleneck, utility jacket and boots for a faux-fall look.
Power suits are trending this fall, so make yours an office favorite this season by layering on a colorful faux-fur stole and color-block heels.
Pair your mini with a cropped jacket and draped blanket scarf for an effortless look this fall.
It's officially acceptable to break out your beloved black turtleneck again. Pair it with your favorite summer blazer, trousers and ankle boots. The pop of color makes this look ideal for baby-stepping into fall.
The easiest way to transition your summer tee and jeans to fall is by pairing them with an oversize cardigan, kimono or poncho. Complete the look with boots and a little neck scarf.
Update your casual weekend tee and jeans with a checkered trench and booties.
Hello, yellow! Match a vibrant long-sleeve sweater with your favorite summer skirt for an easy transitional office look.
Not sure what to wear for this in-between weather? Modify your matching summer set or jumpsuit by layering on monochromatic accessories and outerwear. You can also put on a lightweight shirt or turtleneck underneath the set on colder fall days.
Transition your favorite office pencil skirt from summer to fall by adding knee-high boots and a shearling collared jacket.
Take your mini from summer to fall by adding a cool combat boot and chunky waist belt. Finish off the look with a bomber or leather jacket and metallic accessories.
For this off-duty look, match a classic crewneck sweatshirt with light-wash denim, an oversize coat or trench and boots.
Wrap a lightweight sweater around your mini and drape a utility jacket over your shoulders. No matter what the weather might be, you'll be prepared with a couple of extra layers.
Create an updated version of the monochromatic power suit this season with cropped trousers and a matching trench coat. Keep the look simple with a tee and pointed pump.
Forget what you know about cargo shorts, because cargo pants are the perfect pant for fall. Roll them up a couple of times to show off your boots, leave your blouse untucked, and finish the look with a leather jacket.
Mixing athleisure pieces — like these tracksuit-inspired pants — with fancier, more ladylike accessories like pumps and a fur vest reads as breezy yet substantial enough for a brisk day.
Elevate your Candian Tuxedo for fall by adding a printed peacoat and dark bag.
Print-mix your way into fall by pairing a graphic tee, patterned coat and scarf together. The key to mixing various prints into one cohesive look is sticking to one or two color schemes.
Layer your sheer summer dress over a black slip, and add a leather jacket to make your favorite piece last another season.
Offset a layered Oxford and sweater with a leather mini and sneakers. By breaking up the top layers with a mini skirt, the overall outfit is the perfect match for transitional weather.
Oversize sweaters and felt hats in dark shades are a couple of the simplest ways to make any outfit feel cozy and fall-appropriate.
You won't have to say goodbye to your crop top for fall because you can layer it on top of a thin turtleneck or blouse. Complete the look by adding a leather jacket or blazer.
Take your summer dress into fall by layering a long sleeve underneath or adding a chunky knit on top.
Elevate your jumpsuit game for fall by adding a bomber jacket and sneaker.
Cropped jeans have dominated the fashion scene this year, so to keep them fresh for fall, add a Chelsea boot, cropped jacket and an oversize blanket scarf.
Pair your summer tunic dress with a lightweight duster jacket and suede booties for fall. Also, you can easily define your waist and break up the long layers with a wide belt or crop top.
Say goodbye to work-appropriate ballet flats and stilettos; instead, pair your suit with platform boots and an oversize button-up shirt this season.
Black skinny jeans can be paired with still-summery open-toe heels and a light-hued leather jacket for warmth (without going into full-on freezing-weather mode).
Everything's on point about this look, from the metallic pewter midiskirt to the patent-leather Oxfords.
