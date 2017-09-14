 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

The 30 Most Iconic Hairstyles of All Time

by

#1/29:

The most iconic hairstyles of all time

Getty Images/StyleCaster
#1/29:

The most iconic hairstyles of all time

Over the past several decades, there have been plenty of trends when it comes to hair: bobs, lobs, bangs, perms, poufs, layers, shags and mullets, to name a few. But to qualify as “iconic,” one must possess something so fantastic it stands the test of time — or at least, that’s our definition. Take, for instance, Jane Birkin’s fringe, Stevie Nicks’ cascading blond waves or Grace Jones’ box cut. It’s been eons, and we’re all still referencing and attempting to replicate the art that is/was their hair. See? Iconic.

More: 30 Gorgeous Fall Hairstyles to Try Now

Scroll through to see our top 30 most iconic picks of the past half-century or so, and be prepared to feel très inspired (except for one certain '90s child star whose fluffy bangs should be sent to a museum and packed away in the basement archives never to be seen again).

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster

#3/29:

Grace Jones

Getty Images
#3/29:

Grace Jones

#4/29:

Stacy London

Getty Images
#4/29:

Stacy London

#5/29:

Jane Birkin

Getty Images
#5/29:

Jane Birkin

#6/29:

Rei Kawakubo

Getty Images
#6/29:

Rei Kawakubo

#7/29:

Tina Turner

Getty Images
#7/29:

Tina Turner

#8/29:

Linda Evangelista

Getty Images
#8/29:

Linda Evangelista

#9/29:

Diana Ross

Getty Images
#9/29:

Diana Ross

#10/29:

Cher

Getty Images
#10/29:

Cher

#11/29:

Madonna

Getty Images
#11/29:

Madonna

#12/29:

Amy Winehouse

Getty Images
#12/29:

Amy Winehouse

#13/29:

Solange

Getty Images
#13/29:

Solange

#14/29:

Brigitte Bardot

Getty Images
#14/29:

Brigitte Bardot

#15/29:

Chrissie Hynde

Getty Images
#15/29:

Chrissie Hynde

#16/29:

Alek Wek

Getty Images
#16/29:

Alek Wek

#17/29:

Jennifer Aniston

Getty Images
#17/29:

Jennifer Aniston

#18/29:

Twiggy

Getty Images
#18/29:

Twiggy

#19/29:

Karlie Kloss

Getty Images
#19/29:

Karlie Kloss

#20/29:

Candace Cameron Bure

Getty Images
#20/29:

Candace Cameron Bure

#21/29:

Whitney Houston

Getty Images
#21/29:

Whitney Houston

#22/29:

Anna Wintour

Getty Images
#22/29:

Anna Wintour

#23/29:

Farrah Fawcett

Getty Images
#23/29:

Farrah Fawcett

#24/29:

Grace Slick

Getty Images
#24/29:

Grace Slick

#25/29:

Sia

Getty Images
#25/29:

Sia

#26/29:

Christina Aguilera

Getty Images
#26/29:

Christina Aguilera

#27/29:

Sinead O'Connor

Getty Images
#27/29:

Sinead O'Connor

#28/29:

Joan Jett

Getty Images
#28/29:

Joan Jett

#29/29:

Annette De La Renta

Getty Images
#29/29:

Annette De La Renta

Related Slideshows

The Hair, Skin & Makeup Trends That Will Dominate 2018

45 Holiday Outfit Color Combos That Are Just Festive Enough

All the Non-Cheesy Holiday Nail Art to Try This Season
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started