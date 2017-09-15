 
The 10 Best Hair Products to Refresh 2nd-Day Curls

Deena Campbell

by

Deena Campbell Sengstacke is a New York-based beauty and lifestyle writer whose work is published in Allure, The New York Times, Essence and a host of others. She is currently the founder of Beauty and the Boys where she writes about lif...

Best hair products to refresh 2nd-day curls

Every curly girl knows that curls have a life of their own. Even if you take good care of them and show each ringlet love, they’re bound to defy you. Don’t believe me? Try using the same hair product for years, and I promise you, one day your curls won’t react the same way. It’s inevitable.

More: How to Use Your Flat Iron for Waves and Curls

That’s why I often avoid perfection on day one and look to second- and third-day curls for best results. My process is simple: First, I detangle my super-curly hair with a pre-shampoo. Next, I co-wash, and then I apply a deep conditioner and finally, a leave-in conditioner.

It’s pretty easy to follow, but there’s a catch. Sometimes after day two and three, my curls can look rather dehydrated and dull. So, I use refreshers to give them life, ultimately making magic happen.

Ahead, check out my favorite leave-in conditioners and sprays that effortlessly refresh second- and third-day curls.

 

Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer

Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer (Aveda, $25)

Bb.Curl Pre-Style/Re-Style Primer

Bb.Curl Pre-Style/Re-Style Primer (Bumble and bumble, $28)

Carol's Daughter Hair Milk Combing Creme

Carol's Daughter Hair Milk Combing Creme (Target, $10)

Ouidad Mongongo Oil Multi-Use Curl Treatment

Ouidad Mongongo Oil Multi-Use Curl Treatment (Sephora, $38)

OGX Hydrate + Defrizz Kukuí Oil Frizz Defying Curl Cream

OGX Hydrate + Defrizz Kukuí Oil Frizz Defying Curl Cream (Ulta, $7.99)

John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Daily Styling Spray

John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Daily Styling Spray (Ulta, $6.99)

Dove Quench Absolute Curls Supreme Crème Serum

Dove Quench Absolute Curls Supreme Crème Serum (Target, $5.99)

Tigi Catwalk Curls Rock Amplifier

Tigi Catwalk Curls Rock Amplifier (Ulta, $19)

Vernon François Pure-Fro Moisture Spray

Vernon François Pure-Fro Moisture Spray (Sephora, $32)

