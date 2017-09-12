How to wear white after Labor Day

Share Pin

Let’s be real. We’re not ones to follow pesky fashion rules. We’re all for mixing black and navy; we think red and pink deserve a rightful spot on the list of life’s essential pairings; and clashing prints thrill us to no end. Another sartorial statute we can’t get behind? The one that decrees thou shalt never wear white after Labor Day — which seems to have snuck up on us quicker than usual this year.

In fact, while winter white is usually lauded as the go-to after-summer trend, we’re all about a crisp white transitional outfit. For now, that means loose, wide-leg pants paired with an equally chic cream blazer, an oversize button-down shirt tucked into jeans or a pair of ivory sock booties to replace your favorite warm-weather sandals. Later, swap out light fabrics like eyelet and linen for fall- and winter-appropriate materials like wool, silk and bouclé.

To get you thinking about ways to wear white after Labor Day, we found 35 street-style stars that nailed the look. Major transitional weather inspiration ahead.

Originally posted on StyleCaster.