30 Gorgeous Fall Hairstyles to Try Now

Ruby is a freelance beauty writer at STYLECASTER.

Gorgeous fall hairstyles

Gorgeous fall hairstyles

Though it was starting to feel like it might never happen, fall is finally here. That means two things: You can actually arrive to work without sweat dripping down your face and outfit, and it’s time to start caring about your hair again. But if you’re anything like us, you’ve gotten so used to throwing your hair into a bun for the last three months that the thought of styling your hair in a polished, intentional way is a little daunting.

More: 12 Candles That Are Worth the Splurge

So we decided to make the transition a little easier for you. We scanned the best of fall street style for super-pretty yet easy hairstyles you’ll be into all season long. From big, messy braids to sleek, gelled-back looks, these 30 styles will take you through the season.

Originally posted on StyleCaster.

Flirty, bouncy curls

Flirty, bouncy curls

Side-swept messy fishtail braid

Side-swept messy fishtail braid

Slicked-back ponytail with a little extra detail

Slicked-back ponytail with a little extra detail

A simple headband with piece-y wisps

A simple headband with piece-y wisps

Full-bodied low ponytail

Full-bodied low ponytail

Statement-making bangs

Statement-making bangs

Free natural curls

Free natural curls

Not-so-simple low bun

Not-so-simple low bun

Big & bold ombré

Big & bold ombré

Braids & bows

Braids & bows

A perfectly trimmed shape

A perfectly trimmed shape

Thick bangs & a topknot

Thick bangs & a topknot

Post-summer beach waves

Post-summer beach waves

A dainty mini-bun

A dainty mini-bun

Boss lady wet hair look

Boss lady wet hair look

Soft side braid

Soft side braid

Large-&-in-charge curls

Large-&-in-charge curls

Chic headscarf

Chic headscarf

Messy high bun

Messy high bun

Face-framing pieces

Face-framing pieces

Loose hair & a cool hat

Loose hair & a cool hat

Simple & straight

Simple & straight

A daring middle part

A daring middle part

Soft waves with a perfect-length lob

Soft waves with a perfect-length lob

Icy colors

Icy colors

Spunky afro

Spunky afro

Short & sophisticated

Short & sophisticated

Feminine French braid

Feminine French braid

Double Dutch braids

Double Dutch braids

