Gorgeous fall hairstyles

Share Pin

Though it was starting to feel like it might never happen, fall is finally here. That means two things: You can actually arrive to work without sweat dripping down your face and outfit, and it’s time to start caring about your hair again. But if you’re anything like us, you’ve gotten so used to throwing your hair into a bun for the last three months that the thought of styling your hair in a polished, intentional way is a little daunting.

More: 12 Candles That Are Worth the Splurge

So we decided to make the transition a little easier for you. We scanned the best of fall street style for super-pretty yet easy hairstyles you’ll be into all season long. From big, messy braids to sleek, gelled-back looks, these 30 styles will take you through the season.

Originally posted on StyleCaster.