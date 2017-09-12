 
12 Celebrities With Seriously Cool Lobs

Celebrities with seriously cool lobs

StyleCaster
Celebrities with seriously cool lobs

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last four months, you know that the lob has been the haircut of the season. Sure, the long bob has been around for years, but something has definitely been going around in the air this year that has convinced nearly all of our favorite hair-experimenting celebrities to opt for the chop.

If you’re still too hesitant to try the look yourself, we combed through our favorite celebrity lobs for the ultimate inspo. Including Lucy Hale, Bella Hadid and Sofia Richie, we rounded up the choppiest, prettiest and coolest celebrity lobs of the moment. And since a glam red-carpet portrait doesn’t always seem that attainable, we grabbed shots from each celebrity’s Instagram for real, no-bull selfies. Click through for our favorites, and good luck trying to decide which picture you’ll print out and bring to your hairstylist.

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster.

Lucy Hale

kristin_ess/Instagram
Lucy Hale

Selena Gomez

hungvanngo/Instagram
Selena Gomez

Jenna Dewan Tatum

kristin_ess/Instagram
Jenna Dewan Tatum

Bella Hadid

bellahadid/Instagram
Bella Hadid

Kylie Jenner

kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner

Demi Lovato

ddlovato/Instagram
Demi Lovato

Vanessa Hudgens

vanessahudgens/Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens

Zendaya

zendayaselfies/Instagram
Zendaya

Blac Chyna

blacchyna/Instagram
Blac Chyna

Emily Ratajkowski

emrata/Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski

Nina Dobrev

nina/Instagram
Nina Dobrev

