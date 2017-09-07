Our favorite under-$10 drugstore highlighters

Share Pin

Are we the only ones who are sick of super-matte, monochrome makeup? Don’t get us wrong, we’ve loved our J.Lo moments this season, but right now, we’re all about a dewy, glowing highlight across our cheekbones and lids. Unfortunately — though Labor Day has come and gone — we’re still hot and sweaty as hell, which means that our love for highlighter is resulting in one big, greasy mess.

That’s why we’ve scoured all of planet Earth for the highlighters that make you look dewy — not oily. And because our makeup obsessions change faster than we’d like to admit, we decided to make this a guilt-free investment by rounding up the absolute best drugstore formulas. Including a powder-based E.l.f. highlight ($4, yo) and a creamy Maybelline strobing stick, we found eight under-$10 highlighters that you need in your life right this second. Shop our favorites, ahead, and get ready for that perfect glow.

Originally posted on StyleCaster.