Our Favorite Under-$10 Drugstore Highlighters for an Oil-Free Glow

Ruby is a freelance beauty writer at STYLECASTER.

Our favorite under-$10 drugstore highlighters

Our favorite under-$10 drugstore highlighters

Are we the only ones who are sick of super-matte, monochrome makeup? Don’t get us wrong, we’ve loved our J.Lo moments this season, but right now, we’re all about a dewy, glowing highlight across our cheekbones and lids. Unfortunately — though Labor Day has come and gone — we’re still hot and sweaty as hell, which means that our love for highlighter is resulting in one big, greasy mess.

More: 12 Back-to-School Beauty Products to Kick-Start Your Semester

That’s why we’ve scoured all of planet Earth for the highlighters that make you look dewy — not oily. And because our makeup obsessions change faster than we’d like to admit, we decided to make this a guilt-free investment by rounding up the absolute best drugstore formulas. Including a powder-based E.l.f. highlight ($4, yo) and a creamy Maybelline strobing stick, we found eight under-$10 highlighters that you need in your life right this second. Shop our favorites, ahead, and get ready for that perfect glow.

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster

Essence Strobing Highlighter Stick

Essence Strobing Highlighter Stick

Essence Strobing Highlighter Stick (Essence, $4.99)

Maybelline Facestudio Master Strobing Stick

Maybelline Facestudio Master Strobing Stick

Maybelline Facestudio Master Strobing Stick Illuminating Highlighter (Maybelline, $9.99)

Milani Strobelight Instant Glow Powder

Milani Strobelight Instant Glow Powder

Milani Strobelight Instant Glow Powder (Milani, $10)

NYX Away We Glow Liquid Highlighter

NYX Away We Glow Liquid Highlighter

NYX Away We Glow Liquid Highlighter (NYX, $4.90)

Rimmel London Good to Glow Highlighter

Rimmel London Good to Glow Highlighter

Rimmel London Good to Glow Highlighter (Walmart, $4.28)

Sonia Kashuk Chic Luminosity Highlighter Stick

Sonia Kashuk Chic Luminosity Highlighter Stick

Sonia Kashuk Chic Luminosity Highlighter Stick (Sonia Kashuk, $10.99)


Wet n Wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powder

Wet n Wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powder

Wet n Wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powder (CVS, $4.99)

