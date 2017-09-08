Be the best-dressed guest at any fall wedding

Share Pin

Officially, wedding season is during the summer — and while we’re totally down to hit up a warm-weather wedding, getting dressed for a ceremony that takes place in cooler weather is just so much more fun.

There’s a ton you can do with layering and accessories, and let’s just say the options go way beyond the usual sundress. You can opt for something sleeveless and throw a jacket on top for the road (a pashmina situation would also be apropos) or you can opt for something a little more covered-up — say, a long-sleeve dress, a tailored jumpsuit or even a brocade suit.

However, with so many different dress codes and different etiquette rules for these types of events, figuring out what to wear to a fall wedding can be a bit confusing.

And because not even wedding guest attire is safe from the ’90s revival, designers have presented some evening options for the season that would make Buffy proud: Reformation’s silk charmeuse Aubrey pants pair perfectly with a slinky tank and have the same “Daaamn, girl” factor as any minidress, while everyone from Ralph Lauren to River Island has lingerie-inspired slip options that you can easily layer with a T-shirt long after the bouquet’s been tossed.

