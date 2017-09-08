 
25 Ways to Be the Best-Dressed Guest at Any Fall Wedding

by

Hilary George-Parkin is the Fashion Editor at STYLECASTER.

Be the best-dressed guest at any fall wedding

Be the best-dressed guest at any fall wedding

Officially, wedding season is during the summer — and while we’re totally down to hit up a warm-weather wedding, getting dressed for a ceremony that takes place in cooler weather is just so much more fun.

There’s a ton you can do with layering and accessories, and let’s just say the options go way beyond the usual sundress. You can opt for something sleeveless and throw a jacket on top for the road (a pashmina situation would also be apropos) or you can opt for something a little more covered-up — say, a long-sleeve dress, a tailored jumpsuit or even a brocade suit.

However, with so many different dress codes and different etiquette rules for these types of events, figuring out what to wear to a fall wedding can be a bit confusing.

And because not even wedding guest attire is safe from the ’90s revival, designers have presented some evening options for the season that would make Buffy proud: Reformation’s silk charmeuse Aubrey pants pair perfectly with a slinky tank and have the same “Daaamn, girl” factor as any minidress, while everyone from Ralph Lauren to River Island has lingerie-inspired slip options that you can easily layer with a T-shirt long after the bouquet’s been tossed.

Shop 25 fall and winter wedding picks below.

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster

BB Dakota Fit & Flare dress

BB Dakota Fit & Flare dress

BB Dakota Fit & Flare dress at Nordstrom

Marlowe top & Aubrey pant

Marlowe top & Aubrey pant

Marlowe top & Aubrey pant

Torrid red gauze & lace maxidress

Torrid red gauze & lace maxidress

Torrid red gauze & lace maxidress

Tanya Taylor Mallory cutout printed silk minidress

Tanya Taylor Mallory cutout printed silk minidress

Tanya Taylor Mallory cutout printed silk minidress

Lulus Best Is Yet to Come backless dress

Lulus Best Is Yet to Come backless dress

Lulus Best Is Yet to Come backless dress

Zara jumpsuit with faux pearls

Zara jumpsuit with faux pearls

Zara jumpsuit with faux pearls

H&M one-shoulder dress

H&M one-shoulder dress

H&M one-shoulder dress

Zara short jumpsuit

Zara short jumpsuit

Zara short jumpsuit

Zara jumpsuit with shoulder gems

Zara jumpsuit with shoulder gems

Zara jumpsuit with shoulder gems

Unique vintage 1950s-style black Delores sleeved swing dress

Unique vintage 1950s-style black Delores sleeved swing dress

Unique vintage 1950s-style black Delores sleeved swing dress

Lulus Wondrous Water Lilies maxidress

Lulus Wondrous Water Lilies maxidress

Lulus Wondrous Water Lilies maxidress

Alice + Olivia Delora floral-print fitted mock-neck midi-dre

Alice + Olivia Delora floral-print fitted mock-neck midi-dre

Alice + Olivia Delora floral-print fitted mock-neck midi-dress

Topshop tie-sleeve wrap dress

Topshop tie-sleeve wrap dress

Topshop tie-sleeve wrap dress

Kiyonna Mademoiselle lace dress

Kiyonna Mademoiselle lace dress

Kiyonna Mademoiselle lace dress

Notte high-neck dress

Notte high-neck dress

Notte high-neck dress at Anthropologie

Topshop Flower Garden ruffle midi wrap dress

Topshop Flower Garden ruffle midi wrap dress

Topshop Flower Garden ruffle midi wrap dress

Brocade velvet blazer & ankle brocade velvet jean

Brocade velvet blazer & ankle brocade velvet jean

7 For All Mankind brocade velvet blazer & 7 For All Mankind The Skinny ankle brocade velvet jeans

 

Forever 21 ruffle open-shoulder jumpsuit

Forever 21 ruffle open-shoulder jumpsuit

Forever 21 ruffle open-shoulder jumpsuit

Lydia dress in Leavers Lace

Lydia dress in Leavers Lace

Lydia dress in Leavers Lace

Anthropologie Deimante dress

Anthropologie Deimante dress

Anthropologie Deimante dress

Black Halo Varla 2-piece jumpsuit

Black Halo Varla 2-piece jumpsuit

Black Halo Varla two-piece jumpsuit

Nivienne embroidered tulle & printed crepe de chine dress

Nivienne embroidered tulle & printed crepe de chine dress

Self-Portrait Nivienne embroidered tulle & printed crepe de chine dress

Lulus Heavenly Hues maxidress

Lulus Heavenly Hues maxidress

Lulus Heavenly Hues maxidress

Torrid black lace V-neck maxidress

Torrid black lace V-neck maxidress

Torrid black lace V-neck maxidress

