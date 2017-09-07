 
How to Wear a Maxiskirt, According to Instagram

How Instagram wears a maxiskirt or maxidress

Courtesy of Unconscious Style
How Instagram wears a maxiskirt or maxidress

Miniskirts, while often intimidating in their own right, come with simple styling rules. If you’re going super-short, balance out your miles-long legs with something a little more conservative on top. (Unless, of course, it’s 100-plus degrees out, which is precisely when any expectation of modesty goes out the window.)

More: 31 Summer Beauty Looks to Copy When It’s Just Too Damn Hot

But styling a maxiskirt or maxidress is a whole other beast. Wear something similarly baggy on top and you risk looking frumpy — not exactly the sartorial goal of, well, anyone. But that doesn’t mean you have to opt for a skin-tight shirt either. Pull off a maxiskirt at a late-summer wedding by pairing it with a billowing crop-top and heels, throw on a pleated style with a knotted-front tee for brunch next weekend, or wear a waist-cinching iteration to the office with a tucked button-down.

To get inspired, we looked to Instagram’s best-dressed for 15 ideas for how to wear a maxiskirt. Our favorite looks to bookmark below.

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster

How Instagram wears a maxiskirt or maxidress

double3xposure/Instagram
How Instagram wears a maxiskirt or maxidress

How Instagram wears a maxiskirt or maxidress

rachelcomey/Instagram
How Instagram wears a maxiskirt or maxidress

How Instagram wears a maxiskirt or maxidress

itsmekellieb/Instagram
How Instagram wears a maxiskirt or maxidress

How Instagram wears a maxiskirt or maxidress

jessicazwu/Instagram
How Instagram wears a maxiskirt or maxidress

How Instagram wears a maxiskirt or maxidress

maria_bernad/Instagram
How Instagram wears a maxiskirt or maxidress

How Instagram wears a maxiskirt or maxidress

micaelaverrelien/Instagram
How Instagram wears a maxiskirt or maxidress

How Instagram wears a maxiskirt or maxidress

kirstynkonig/Instagram
How Instagram wears a maxiskirt or maxidress

How Instagram wears a maxiskirt or maxidress

thefrankieshop/Instagram
How Instagram wears a maxiskirt or maxidress

How Instagram wears a maxiskirt or maxidress

xosubrina/Instagram
How Instagram wears a maxiskirt or maxidress

How Instagram wears a maxiskirt or maxidress

garmentory/Instagram
How Instagram wears a maxiskirt or maxidress

How Instagram wears a maxiskirt or maxidress

ceceolisa/Instagram
How Instagram wears a maxiskirt or maxidress

How Instagram wears a maxiskirt or maxidress

shhtephs/Instagram
How Instagram wears a maxiskirt or maxidress

How Instagram wears a maxiskirt or maxidress

ajaie_alaie/Instagram
How Instagram wears a maxiskirt or maxidress

How Instagram wears a maxiskirt or maxidress

nicolettemason/Instagram
How Instagram wears a maxiskirt or maxidress

