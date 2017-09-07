How Instagram wears a maxiskirt or maxidress

Share Pin

Miniskirts, while often intimidating in their own right, come with simple styling rules. If you’re going super-short, balance out your miles-long legs with something a little more conservative on top. (Unless, of course, it’s 100-plus degrees out, which is precisely when any expectation of modesty goes out the window.)

But styling a maxiskirt or maxidress is a whole other beast. Wear something similarly baggy on top and you risk looking frumpy — not exactly the sartorial goal of, well, anyone. But that doesn’t mean you have to opt for a skin-tight shirt either. Pull off a maxiskirt at a late-summer wedding by pairing it with a billowing crop-top and heels, throw on a pleated style with a knotted-front tee for brunch next weekend, or wear a waist-cinching iteration to the office with a tucked button-down.

To get inspired, we looked to Instagram’s best-dressed for 15 ideas for how to wear a maxiskirt. Our favorite looks to bookmark below.

