The 10 Coolest Nail Colors to Try This Fall

Ruby is a freelance beauty writer at STYLECASTER.

Coolest nail colors to try this fall

Coolest nail colors to try this fall

If you’re anything like us, you’re running to your bathroom cabinet and storing away every single one of your summer beauty products the second the weather changes and fall is no longer a distant, beautiful memory. Alongside our setting sprays and lightweight glosses, the first to go will be our soft, barely-there nail polishes. Sure, nude pinks and pastel blues have served us well this season, but we’ve got our eyes on some flattering, bold nail colors for fall.

Unlike last year’s jewel tones, your fingertips are about to get slapped with some major ’70s vibes. Including muddy reds and muted charcoals, we’ve scoured the market for the 10 prettiest nail polish colors with which to experiment come autumn. Shop our picks for our favorites from Smith & Cult, Nars and more.

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster

Nars Nail Polish in Hunger

Nars Nail Polish in Hunger

Nars Nail Polish in Hunger (Nars, $20)

Flora 1761 Nail Lacquer in Speckled Hellebore

Flora 1761 Nail Lacquer in Speckled Hellebore

Flora 1761 Nail Lacquer in Speckled Hellebore (Flora 1761, $16)

Nails Inc. Nailkale Nail Polish in Regents Mews

Nails Inc. Nailkale Nail Polish in Regents Mews

Nails Inc. Nailkale Nail Polish in Regents Mews (Sephora, $15)

OPI Nail Lacquer in Barefoot in Barcelona

OPI Nail Lacquer in Barefoot in Barcelona

OPI Nail Lacquer in Barefoot in Barcelona (Walmart, $7.95)

Essie Nail Lacquer in Stylenomics

Essie Nail Lacquer in Stylenomics

Essie Nail Lacquer in Stylenomics (Essie, $9)

Sinful Colors Professional Nail Color in Aubergine

Sinful Colors Professional Nail Color in Aubergine

Sinful Colors Professional Nail Color in Aubergine (Target, $1.99)

Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics polish in Darkest Chocolate

Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics polish in Darkest Chocolate

Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics polish in Darkest Chocolate Brown (Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics, $10)  

Zoya nail polish in Arizona

Zoya nail polish in Arizona

Zoya nail polish in Arizona (Zoya, $10)


Butter London Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer in Over the Moon

Butter London Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer in Over the Moon

Butter London Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer in Over the Moon (Butter London, $18)


