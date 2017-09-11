Coolest nail colors to try this fall

Share Pin

If you’re anything like us, you’re running to your bathroom cabinet and storing away every single one of your summer beauty products the second the weather changes and fall is no longer a distant, beautiful memory. Alongside our setting sprays and lightweight glosses, the first to go will be our soft, barely-there nail polishes. Sure, nude pinks and pastel blues have served us well this season, but we’ve got our eyes on some flattering, bold nail colors for fall.

Unlike last year’s jewel tones, your fingertips are about to get slapped with some major ’70s vibes. Including muddy reds and muted charcoals, we’ve scoured the market for the 10 prettiest nail polish colors with which to experiment come autumn. Shop our picks for our favorites from Smith & Cult, Nars and more.

Originally posted on StyleCaster.