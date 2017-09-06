 
10 Super-Moisturizing Lip Balms to Shop Right Now

Super-moisturizing lip balms to shop for

We can pretty much collectively agree that the least cute beauty woe is dry-as-hell chapped lips, right? Seriously, whether we’re living in 90-degree summer heat or a below-freezing winter, our lips have a way of flaking up year-round — and we are not here for it. That’s why we’ve searched far and wide to find the most effective lip balms that will actually moisturize your lips and restore them to maximum smoothness.

So get ready to say goodbye to that 5-year-old lip balm that’s been living at the bottom of your purse, because we found 10 brand-new formulas that are seriously good. And we’re not just talking about sheer, barely-there coverage, because we also found perfectly subtle tinted formulas for low-key color. Including the newest release from cult-favorite Eos and a caramel-scented balm from Fresh, our 10 picks are about to completely transform your lips.

  

Originally posted on StyleCaster

Fresh Sugar Lip Caramel

Sugar Lip Caramel Hydrating Balm (Fresh, $18)

Bobbi Brown Lip Balm

Bobbi Brown Lip Balm SPF 15 (Bobbi Brown, $22)

It Cosmetics lip treatment

Je Ne Sais Quoi lip treatment (It Cosmetics, $24)

Vaseline Lip Therapy

Vaseline Lip Therapy in Pink Bubbly (Target, $3.49)

Kiehl's Lip Treatment

Butterstick Lip Treatment SPF 25 in Touch of Berry (Kiehl's, $19.50)

CoverGirl Oh Sugar! Vitamin-Infused Balm

CoverGirl Oh Sugar! Vitamin-Infused Balm in Candy (CVS, $8.99)

Revlon Kiss Balm

Revlon Kiss Balm in Juicy Peach (Ulta, $4.99)

Dior Sweet Exfoliating Lip Balm

Dior Sweet Exfoliating Lip Balm in Awakening (Dior, $33)

Benefit Benebalm

Benebalm hydrating tinted lip balm (Benefit Cosmetics, $18)

