19 Best Jumpsuits to Make the Summer-to-Fall Transition a Cinch

Lauren Caruso

by

Lauren Caruso is the Site Director at STYLECASTER.

#1/20:

Best jumpsuits for the summer-to-fall transition

Getty Images
#1/20:

Best jumpsuits for the summer-to-fall transition

For years, jumpsuits were routinely dismissed as an impossible-to-pull-off wardrobe nonnecessity that only Amazon-like models could even think about wearing. But at some point between 2013 and present day, jumpsuits shed their reputation as a glorified onesie and rebranded as the ultra-chic alternative to separates for all heights — and we are so here for it. The truth is, with the right fit, one-piece wonders are just about the easiest wardrobe option out there for women to wear. (Uh, hi, you only have to pick out one piece of clothing.)

More: The Top 12 Trends From New York Fashion Week Fall 2017

But with so many options, it’s hard to pick out one that’ll be both flattering and versatile, so we culled 19 jumpsuits that’ll make the summer-to-fall transition — ugh, we know — a cinch. Wear yours on its own now or atop a tight-rib turtleneck with sneakers or booties come fall.

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster

#3/20:

Farrow Alhambra jumpsuit

Need Supply
#3/20:

Farrow Alhambra jumpsuit

Farrow Alhambra jumpsuit (Need Supply, $78)

#4/20:

Khaki snap-button jumpsuit

Pixie Market
#4/20:

Khaki snap-button jumpsuit

Khaki snap-button jumpsuit (Pixie Market, $148)

#5/20:

Reformation Swiss jumpsuit

Reformation
#5/20:

Reformation Swiss jumpsuit

Reformation Swiss jumpsuit (Reformation, $218)

#6/20:

Oak + Fort Jumpsuit 1715

Oak + Fort
#6/20:

Oak + Fort Jumpsuit 1715

Oak + Fort Jumpsuit 1715 (Oak + Fort, $128)

#7/20:

C/MEO Collective Vision jumpsuit

Fashion Bunker
#7/20:

C/MEO Collective Vision jumpsuit

C/MEO Collective Vision jumpsuit (Fashion Bunker, $195)

#8/20:

Muse jumpsuit in dark indigo

Garmentory
#8/20:

Muse jumpsuit in dark indigo

Muse jumpsuit in dark indigo (Garmentory, $365)

#9/20:

Finders Keepers Maxwell jumpsuit

Fashion Bunker
#9/20:

Finders Keepers Maxwell jumpsuit

Finders Keepers Maxwell jumpsuit (Fashion Bunker, $126)

#10/20:

Zara jumpsuit with ruffled neckline

Zara
#10/20:

Zara jumpsuit with ruffled neckline

Zara jumpsuit with ruffled neckline (Zara, $69.90)

#11/20:

Nanushka Kloss jumpsuit

Nanushka
#11/20:

Nanushka Kloss jumpsuit

Nanushka Kloss jumpsuit (Nanushka, $175.39)

#12/20:

Zimmermann Maples feathery floral jumpsuit

Barneys New York
#12/20:

Zimmermann Maples feathery floral jumpsuit

Zimmermann Maples feathery floral jumpsuit (Barneys New York, $995)

#13/20:

Rachel Zoe Houghton ruffled silk-satin jumpsuit

Net-a-Porter
#13/20:

Rachel Zoe Houghton ruffled silk-satin jumpsuit

Rachel Zoe Houghton ruffled silk-satin jumpsuit (Net-a-Porter, $495)

#14/20:

Just Female Panter jumpsuit

Need Supply
#14/20:

Just Female Panter jumpsuit

Just Female Panter jumpsuit (Need Supply, $195)

#15/20:

Stephanie Rad overalls

Stephanie Rad
#15/20:

Stephanie Rad overalls

Stephanie Rad overalls (Stephanie Rad, $800)

#16/20:

Grana silk jumpsuit

Grana
#16/20:

Grana silk jumpsuit

Grana silk jumpsuit (Grana, $129)

#17/20:

Club Monaco Jessany jumpsuit

Club Monaco
#17/20:

Club Monaco Jessany jumpsuit

Club Monaco Jessany jumpsuit (Club Monaco, $279)

#18/20:

NSF Charley cotton denim jumpsuit

Barneys New York
#18/20:

NSF Charley cotton denim jumpsuit

NSF Charley cotton denim jumpsuit (Barneys New York, $495)

#19/20:

Banana Republic jumpsuit with ladder lace

Banana Republic
#19/20:

Banana Republic jumpsuit with ladder lace

Banana Republic jumpsuit with ladder lace (Banana Republic, $125.99)

#20/20:

Baserange Shankar jumpsuit

Garmentory
#20/20:

Baserange Shankar jumpsuit

Baserange Shankar jumpsuit (Garmentory, $240)

