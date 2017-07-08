 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

12 Insanely Pretty Hair Color Ideas for Short Hair

Chloe Metzger

by

Chloe Metzger is the Beauty Editor at STYLECASTER.

View Profile
#1/13:

Pretty hair color ideas for short hair

Getty Images
#1/13:

Pretty hair color ideas for short hair

OK, great, you made the chop — you cut off all of your hair in a lob, a pixie, a buzz cut, whatever, and now… uh… now what? Not that your newly short hair isn’t awesome, but it can feel a little limiting when trying to change up your style since braids and fancy updos are now out of the question. Which is why we’re really feeling fun hair colors since a few highlights or a brighter shade can completely revamp your hair, making it feel new again.

More: The 50 Prettiest Eyeshadow Ideas to Copy ASAP

And since virtually every celebrity has recently lopped off her hair and dyed it this month (lookin’ at you, Lucy Hale and Zoë Kravitz), we decided to turn to the celebrities for inspiration, rounding up the prettiest and most screen shot-worthy color ideas for short hair that we definitely think you should try today. Or at least really, really soon. Click through to see them all, and please promptly make a hair appointment. Thanks.

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster

#3/13:

Cara Delevingne's icy platinum

Getty Images
#3/13:

Cara Delevingne's icy platinum

#4/13:

Bella Hadid's cinnamon brown

Getty Images
#4/13:

Bella Hadid's cinnamon brown

#5/13:

Emma Stone's strawberry blond

Getty Images
#5/13:

Emma Stone's strawberry blond

#6/13:

Kerry Washington's chocolate brown

Getty Images
#6/13:

Kerry Washington's chocolate brown

#7/13:

Kristen Stewart's white blond

Getty Images
#7/13:

Kristen Stewart's white blond

#8/13:

Lucy Hale's licorice black

Getty Images
#8/13:

Lucy Hale's licorice black

#9/13:

Olivia Culpo's cocoa brown

Getty Images
#9/13:

Olivia Culpo's cocoa brown

#10/13:

Sarah Hyland's honey blond

Getty Images
#10/13:

Sarah Hyland's honey blond

#11/13:

Selena Gomez's chestnut brown

Getty Images
#11/13:

Selena Gomez's chestnut brown

#12/13:

Zoë Kravitz's creamy blond

Getty Images
#12/13:

Zoë Kravitz's creamy blond

#13/13:

Scarlett Johansson's buttery blond

Getty Images
#13/13:

Scarlett Johansson's buttery blond

Related Slideshows

16 Essential Activewear Brands to Know Right Now

21 Reasons the Mule Shoes Trend Isn’t Going Away Any Time Soon

12 Seriously Good Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at CVS
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started