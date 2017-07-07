Activewear brands you should definitely know

Remember when “fitness clothing” meant a pair of black leggings (maybe the same ones you wore around the house) and whatever T-shirt and sports bra you could dig out of a drawer? Maybe you don’t — that’s how far activewear brands have come since the days that “athleisure” was still a long-forgotten word from a ’70s sneaker ad. Nowadays, not only do we have behemoths like Nike and Adidas, but thanks largely to the rise of stylish sportswear pioneer Lululemon, there’s a whole industry of fashion-meets-function brands that offer clothing you can wear from barre class to the bar.
On the one hand, it’s great because we have a lot more choices when it comes to what to wear to work out — but on the other, it can get a little overwhelming. New fitness brands are a dime a dozen these days, and knowing which ones offer style, performance and value isn’t easy.
To help steer you in the right direction, we’ve put together a guide to 16 must-know activewear lines. Some are brand new, while others have more than a decade in the biz and are totally underrated. Click through the gallery below to shop them all.
Originally posted on StyleCaster.
No, you’re not imagining it. This stuff is chicer than most of your regular wardrobe — so if you want to wear them to dinner, a party or even work (we’ve done it!) you’re totally in the clear. We love this racer tank in particular.
Gym clothes feeling a little blah lately? This Aussie brand has fun prints in spades — plus, many of its pieces can do double-duty as swimwear.
Urban Outfitters' in-house activewear label is a good bet for on-trend pieces like these Without Walls crisscross leggings that don't break the bank (look out for sales for an even better deal).
Founder Ilana Kugel has mastered the sexy-sporty look with the jet jumpsuit, so it should come as no surprise the LA transplant was born in Rio.
Whether you need a new gym bag, a winter-proof hoodie, thermal leggings or a lightweight tank for your next vinyasa class, this London-based stalwart has you covered.
For gym gear that doesn’t cost as much as your monthly membership, check out this Canadian brand’s cool, affordable selection.
From laser-cut leggings to micro-suede-trimmed tanks, this California brand is all about the details. We're in love with their Sofia bra.
Whether you’re a yogi or not, you’ll love this label’s super-comfy leggings, strappy bras and cozy post-workout hoodies. the Vixen fitted crop tank is so pretty.
This ethical Aussie label will give you a reason to get off your butt and go to spin class (even if that reason is to show off your rad leggings).
There’s something irresistibly appealing about this Aussie brand’s retro vibe — and it has swimwear too!
Don't sleep on Target's performance offerings — C9 has a wide range of leggings, tanks, hoodies and more (along with a wide range of sizes).
An NYC startup with slick collections made for those Saturdays when you go from brunch to barre to boutique-hopping. Their Throw It Higher leggings are super-comfy.
If your workout style favors all things black, mesh and strappy, you need to keep this made-in-Canada brand on your radar. We'll bet you'll run faster in these Radiate leggings.
Printed pieces can be chic too, as this LA line proves on the regular. (Though if you’re a solids fan, it also has plenty of that.) The Biona Ash python legging is on sale for just $70 right now.
Ten years in, this everything activewear brand makes pieces that are fun, functional and never boring.
You haven't felt leggings like these before; they'll sculpt and shape in all the right places, through Pilates class or a run in the park.
