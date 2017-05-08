How to Style Puffy Hair

We all want shiny, voluminous hair that’s full of body — but anyone whose hair has ever mushroomed out into shrub territory knows there’s a huge difference between volume and frizz. Before you rush to grab all the hair oil in the world in an attempt to keep it in check, first you have to figure out why your hair’s so damn puffy.
“Humidity is a huge factor for frizz,” says hairstylist and co-founder of IGK Haircare, Leo Izquierdo. “The type of hair you have can also make you more prone to frizz.” Izquierdo cites curly or thick hair as the most likely to puff up and mentions that humidity isn’t exclusive to summertime — dry, frizz-prone hair is more porous, so it sucks up the moisture in the air causing the shaft to swell; it’s liable to go haywire any time it’s damp out.
But humidity isn’t the only culprit. Breakage can also cause frizz thanks to a damaged cuticle, which lies flat in healthy hair. There’s good news, though. You don’t have to spend your entire paycheck on a keratin treatment for sleek hair. Click through below to find out how to style puffy, frizzy hair.
You can start managing frizz while still in the shower by using the correct shampoo and conditioner for frizzy hair types, says Izquierdo. Look for one that’s for frizzy or “unmanageable” hair, which is basically just PR-speak for frizz. If your hair is curly, he recommends IGK’s Smoke & Mirrors, a conditioning cleansing oil that’ll get rid of product buildup. If you’ve got straight or limp strands, try a hydrating shampoo.
Once you’re out of the shower, skip the rough dry, which can damage your cuticle even further. Instead, invest in a microfiber towel (or grab a cotton T-shirt) to blot hair dry. Then prime hair with a leave-in conditioner to help plump up the hair shaft the right way.
If you heat-style your hair often, add in a heat-protectant spray. Spritz it liberally from root to tip before blow-drying. Aaron Genia, also of IGK, recommends you invest in an anti-static brush, like this one from Conair.
Finish with an oil or cream on the ends to prevent the dreaded mushroom hair.
And lastly, invest in a hair mask a few times per week. And for the truly lazy, leave yours in the shower so you have no excuse to skip it. Just make sure you let it marinate for at least 10 to 15 minutes.
