 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

How to Deal With Frizzy, Puffy Hair

Lauren Caruso

by

Lauren Caruso is the Site Director at STYLECASTER.

View Profile
#1/21:

How to Style Puffy Hair

ImaxTree
#1/21:

How to Style Puffy Hair

We all want shiny, voluminous hair that’s full of body — but anyone whose hair has ever mushroomed out into shrub territory knows there’s a huge difference between volume and frizz. Before you rush to grab all the hair oil in the world in an attempt to keep it in check, first you have to figure out why your hair’s so damn puffy.

More: 30 Pretty, Low-Maintenance Hairstyles to Copy Now

“Humidity is a huge factor for frizz,” says hairstylist and co-founder of IGK Haircare, Leo Izquierdo. “The type of hair you have can also make you more prone to frizz.” Izquierdo cites curly or thick hair as the most likely to puff up and mentions that humidity isn’t exclusive to summertime — dry, frizz-prone hair is more porous, so it sucks up the moisture in the air causing the shaft to swell; it’s liable to go haywire any time it’s damp out.

But humidity isn’t the only culprit. Breakage can also cause frizz thanks to a damaged cuticle, which lies flat in healthy hair. There’s good news, though. You don’t have to spend your entire paycheck on a keratin treatment for sleek hair. Click through below to find out how to style puffy, frizzy hair.

More: How to Wash Your Hair — The Right Way

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster.

#3/21:

IGK Smoke & Mirrors Cleansing Oil

Sephora
#3/21:

IGK Smoke & Mirrors Cleansing Oil

IGK Smoke & Mirrors Cleansing Oil (Sephora, $29)

#4/21:

Alterna Caviar Moisture Shampoo

Saks Fifth Avenue
#4/21:

Alterna Caviar Moisture Shampoo

Alterna Caviar Moisture Shampoo (Saks Fifth Avenue, $34)

#5/21:

Dove Nutritive Solutions anti-frizz shampoo

Target
#5/21:

Dove Nutritive Solutions anti-frizz shampoo

Dove Nutritive Solutions anti-frizz shampoo (Target, $3.99)

#6/21:

Use a leave-in

ImaxTree
#6/21:

Use a leave-in

Once you’re out of the shower, skip the rough dry, which can damage your cuticle even further. Instead, invest in a microfiber towel (or grab a cotton T-shirt) to blot hair dry. Then prime hair with a leave-in conditioner to help plump up the hair shaft the right way.

#7/21:

IGK Mistress Hydrating Hair Balm

Sephora
#7/21:

IGK Mistress Hydrating Hair Balm

IGK Mistress Hydrating Hair Balm (Sephora, $27)

#8/21:

Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Leave-In Conditioning Cream

Target
#8/21:

Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Leave-In Conditioning Cream

Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Leave-In Conditioning Cream (Target, $3.42)

#9/21:

Evolvh Ultimate Styling Lotion

Credo Beauty
#9/21:

Evolvh Ultimate Styling Lotion

Evolvh Ultimate Styling Lotion (Credo Beauty, $28)

#10/21:

And a heat-protectant

ImaxTree
#10/21:

And a heat-protectant

If you heat-style your hair often, add in a heat-protectant spray. Spritz it liberally from root to tip before blow-drying. Aaron Genia, also of IGK, recommends you invest in an anti-static brush, like this one from Conair.

#11/21:

Ghd Style Heat Protect Spray

Nordstrom
#11/21:

Ghd Style Heat Protect Spray

Ghd Style Heat Protect Spray (Nordstrom, $22)

#12/21:

Eva NYC Mane Magic 10-in-1 Primer

Ulta
#12/21:

Eva NYC Mane Magic 10-in-1 Primer

Eva NYC Mane Magic 10-in-1 Primer (Ulta, $11.99)

#13/21:

Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Primer

Sephora
#13/21:

Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Primer

Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Primer (Sephora, $28)

#14/21:

Seal the ends

ImaxTree
#14/21:

Seal the ends

Finish with an oil or cream on the ends to prevent the dreaded mushroom hair.

#15/21:

Ouai Finishing Créme

Sephora
#15/21:

Ouai Finishing Créme

Ouai Finishing Créme (Sephora, $24)

#16/21:

Matrix Biolage Smoothproof Serum

Ulta
#16/21:

Matrix Biolage Smoothproof Serum

Matrix Biolage Smoothproof Serum (Ulta, $17)

#17/21:

Sachajuan Intensive Hair Oil

Net-a-Porter
#17/21:

Sachajuan Intensive Hair Oil

Sachajuan Intensive Hair Oil (Net-a-Porter, $50)

#18/21:

Mask it up

ImaxTree
#18/21:

Mask it up

And lastly, invest in a hair mask a few times per week. And for the truly lazy, leave yours in the shower so you have no excuse to skip it. Just make sure you let it marinate for at least 10 to 15 minutes.

#19/21:

Pacifica coconut damage mask

Ulta
#19/21:

Pacifica coconut damage mask

Pacifica coconut damage mask (Ulta, $16)

#20/21:

Rahua Omega 9 Hair Mask

Le Vert Beauty
#20/21:

Rahua Omega 9 Hair Mask

Rahua Omega 9 Hair Mask (Le Vert Beauty, $58)

#21/21:

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask

Sephora
#21/21:

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask (Sephora, $36)


Related Slideshows

30 So-Pretty (& Non-boring) Ponytails to Try This Summer

13 Boho Wedding Dresses We’re Head Over Heels For

15 Grab-&-Go Beauty Products
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started