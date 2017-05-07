Best sunscreens

Share Pin

We all know that every morning before you step outside, you slather on a thick layer of sunscreen, right? We mean, you wouldn’t dare disobey the laws of the world by going near sunlight without at least SPF 30 on, right? We’re going to choose to believe that you’re nodding your head right now, because despite the fact that it’s often skipped in beauty routines (shame, shame, shame), it’s literally the one thing preventing you from getting dark spots, wrinkles and, you know, skin cancer. Don’t roll your eyes — 1 in 5 Americans will get skin cancer in their lifetime, and if you’re not wearing sunscreen, you’re pretty much asking to be part of the statistic.

But we digress. We’re fully aware that much of the population has a deep-seated vendetta against sunscreen, claiming they hate the greasy texture, the noxious smell or the fact that it allegedly clogs pores and causes zits. Welp, if this were 1980, you’d have a point. But welcome to 2017, a time when sunscreens are lightweight, cosmetically elegant and geared toward your skin concerns, whether that’s super-sensitive, ridiculously oily or so acne-prone, the sight of sunscreen breaks you out. Yes, your quest for the perfect facial sunscreen ends here, because we’ve rounded up seven formulas that are so damn moisturizing, healing and correcting, you’ll never go back to your sunscreen-less days again.

