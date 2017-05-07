Best sunscreens

 
The 7 Best Face Sunscreens for Your Skin Type

STYLECASTER delivers your daily forecast of need-to-know fashion, beauty, entertainment, and lifestyle intel.


We all know that every morning before you step outside, you slather on a thick layer of sunscreen, right? We mean, you wouldn’t dare disobey the laws of the world by going near sunlight without at least SPF 30 on, right? We’re going to choose to believe that you’re nodding your head right now, because despite the fact that it’s often skipped in beauty routines (shame, shame, shame), it’s literally the one thing preventing you from getting dark spots, wrinkles and, you know, skin cancer. Don’t roll your eyes — 1 in 5 Americans will get skin cancer in their lifetime, and if you’re not wearing sunscreen, you’re pretty much asking to be part of the statistic.

More: How I Used Tea Tree Oil to Treat My Acne

But we digress. We’re fully aware that much of the population has a deep-seated vendetta against sunscreen, claiming they hate the greasy texture, the noxious smell or the fact that it allegedly clogs pores and causes zits. Welp, if this were 1980, you’d have a point. But welcome to 2017, a time when sunscreens are lightweight, cosmetically elegant and geared toward your skin concerns, whether that’s super-sensitive, ridiculously oily or so acne-prone, the sight of sunscreen breaks you out. Yes, your quest for the perfect facial sunscreen ends here, because we’ve rounded up seven formulas that are so damn moisturizing, healing and correcting, you’ll never go back to your sunscreen-less days again.

More: The Beginner’s Guide to Makeup: 5 Easy Tutorials

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster.

If you have skin that loves to break out...


Elta MD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 (Dermstore, $32)

If you have super-sensitive skin...


Avène Mineral Ultra-Light Hydrating Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+ (Avène, $28)

If you have dry skin that begs for moisture...


Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Lotion Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 50 (Target, $8.19)

If you have blah, dull skin...


IPKN Big Apple Sunblock (Birchbox, $28)

If you have skin that hates the feeling of sunscreen...


Amarte Ultra Veil Ultra Light Sunscreen Fluid SPF 50+ (Amarte, $56)

If you have dark marks or a ruddy complexion…


It Cosmetics CC+ Illumination cream SPF 50+ (Ulta, $38) [Editor's note: It's tinted, like concealer!]

