 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

31 So-Pretty Hairstyles to Copy This May

Lauren Caruso

by

Lauren Caruso is the Site Director at STYLECASTER.

View Profile
#1/32:

Best spring hairstyles

ImaxTree
#1/32:

Best spring hairstyles

Let us guess: You spent all winter covering your hair in a beanie-scarf combo, patiently awaiting the day spring would arrive so you could finally do something cute to it — or at least walk out of the house with it still slightly damp and not immediately catch the flu. And even though April was basically one big tease of a month — sorry, but mornings that barely hit 40 degrees do not a springtime make — May has finally arrived, and with it comes perfectly breezy, totally-not-yet-humid temps that let you twist and curl and pin to your heart’s content.

More: How to Braid Your Hair 9 Different Ways

To celebrate, we found 31 gorgeous hairstyles — including a slicked-back ponytail, a thrice-braided chignon, and the best bedhead we’ve ever seen — for you to copy all month long.

More: The 9 Coolest Color-Changing Products We’re Obsessed With

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster.

#3/32:

Slicked-back hair

ImaxTree
#3/32:

Slicked-back hair

#4/32:

Defined curls

ImaxTree
#4/32:

Defined curls

#5/32:

Braided ponytail

ImaxTree
#5/32:

Braided ponytail

#6/32:

Fringe

ImaxTree
#6/32:

Fringe

#7/32:

Center-parted curls

ImaxTree
#7/32:

Center-parted curls

#8/32:

Wet-look ponytail

ImaxTree
#8/32:

Wet-look ponytail

#9/32:

Thick fishtail braid

ImaxTree
#9/32:

Thick fishtail braid

#10/32:

Textured headband

ImaxTree
#10/32:

Textured headband

#11/32:

Braided bun

ImaxTree
#11/32:

Braided bun

#12/32:

Baby bangs

ImaxTree
#12/32:

Baby bangs

#13/32:

'40s-style curls

ImaxTree
#13/32:

'40s-style curls

#14/32:

Twisted bun

ImaxTree
#14/32:

Twisted bun

#15/32:

Half-pulled-through Bun

ImaxTree
#15/32:

Half-pulled-through Bun

#16/32:

Side-parted voluminous curls

ImaxTree
#16/32:

Side-parted voluminous curls

#17/32:

Twisted ponytail

ImaxTree
#17/32:

Twisted ponytail

#18/32:

Sleek beachy waves

ImaxTree
#18/32:

Sleek beachy waves

#19/32:

Subtle twist back

ImaxTree
#19/32:

Subtle twist back

#20/32:

Faux bangs

ImaxTree
#20/32:

Faux bangs

#21/32:

Fingerwaves

ImaxTree
#21/32:

Fingerwaves

#22/32:

Curly bangs

ImaxTree
#22/32:

Curly bangs

#23/32:

Fishtail braid

ImaxTree
#23/32:

Fishtail braid

#24/32:

Hair-wrapped ponytail

ImaxTree
#24/32:

Hair-wrapped ponytail

#25/32:

Bobby pin detailing

ImaxTree
#25/32:

Bobby pin detailing

#26/32:

Textured ponytail

ImaxTree
#26/32:

Textured ponytail

#27/32:

Natural curls

ImaxTree
#27/32:

Natural curls

#28/32:

Imperfectly perfect bun

ImaxTree
#28/32:

Imperfectly perfect bun

#29/32:

Thick bangs

ImaxTree
#29/32:

Thick bangs

#30/32:

French-braided ponytail

ImaxTree
#30/32:

French-braided ponytail

#31/32:

Mussed-up low ponytail

ImaxTree
#31/32:

Mussed-up low ponytail

#32/32:

Pink hair

ImaxTree
#32/32:

Pink hair

Related Slideshows

17 Shorts Outfits to Sport All Summer Long

11 Pairs of Track Pants to Shop Now

15 Black Summer Dresses You’ll Wear All Season Long
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started