Not since the debut season of Baywatch have the words “sexy” and “one-piece” belonged in the same sentence, let alone the same garment. But this season, one-pieces are back with a vengeance, and they’ve dethroned bikinis as the must-have beachwear silhouette of 2017. And if you’re not into covering up lifeguard-style, don’t worry: Sexy one-piece swimsuits do exist — and we’ve got proof.

The key to finding one that toes the line between tastefully modern and downright provocative is to pay attention to the cutouts. Find one that shows off slices of skin you’d otherwise show on the beach, like the smallest point of your waist or just above your belly button. And if cutouts aren’t your style, you’ve still got options. Go for a one-shouldered silhouette, a high-cut thigh or a one-piece with a tie-up detailing at the chest.

Ahead, 21 sexy one-piece bathing suits that’ll have you forgetting bikinis ever existed. And here’s a cost-per-wear pro-tip for you: Get some extra wear out of ’em on the weekend as a makeshift bodysuit by pairing yours with high-waist pants or a denim pencil skirt.

