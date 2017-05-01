Share Pin

Just like making your own fresh fruit smoothie from scratch, using a serum can seem like nothing but an expensive time-suck in your morning routine. But that one additional step can be the key to hydrated, bright, even-toned skin. And who doesn’t want to be glowing?

Still, figuring out which serum is right for you isn’t always easy. Here’s a quick breakdown. If you want more hydrated, dewy skin, you’ll want to look for a formula with hyaluronic acid, a water-binding molecule that can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in moisture.

If bright, even-toned skin is what you’re after, vitamin C (aka L-ascorbic acid) is your new best friend. The antioxidant is any derm’s gold-standard for lightening acne marks and sun spots, as well as lending skin a lit-from-within glow. If you’re looking for a powerful antiager, look for a serum with peptides or retinol and save those for nighttime since they can break down in the sun.

We culled 15 of our favorite, most potent formulas that promise to bring you closer to bright, even-toned, dewy skin — no matter your budget. The best skin serums to add to your skin care routine are ahead.

