 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

15 Best Skin Serums for a Clear, Even-Toned Complexion

Lauren Caruso

by

Lauren Caruso is the Site Director at STYLECASTER.

View Profile
#1/15:

Best skin serums

ImaxTree
#1/15:

Best skin serums

Just like making your own fresh fruit smoothie from scratch, using a serum can seem like nothing but an expensive time-suck in your morning routine. But that one additional step can be the key to hydrated, bright, even-toned skin. And who doesn’t want to be glowing?

More: How to Apply Concealer for Dark Circles in 3 Easy Steps

Still, figuring out which serum is right for you isn’t always easy. Here’s a quick breakdown. If you want more hydrated, dewy skin, you’ll want to look for a formula with hyaluronic acid, a water-binding molecule that can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in moisture.

If bright, even-toned skin is what you’re after, vitamin C (aka L-ascorbic acid) is your new best friend. The antioxidant is any derm’s gold-standard for lightening acne marks and sun spots, as well as lending skin a lit-from-within glow. If you’re looking for a powerful antiager, look for a serum with peptides or retinol and save those for nighttime since they can break down in the sun.

We culled 15 of our favorite, most potent formulas that promise to bring you closer to bright, even-toned, dewy skin — no matter your budget. The best skin serums to add to your skin care routine are ahead.

More: How I Finally Got Rid of My Dark Spots — for Good

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster.

#3/15:

Nip + Fab Dragon’s Blood Fix Hyaluronic Acid Shot

Nip + Fab
#3/15:

Nip + Fab Dragon’s Blood Fix Hyaluronic Acid Shot

Nip + Fab Dragon’s Blood Fix Hyaluronic Acid Shot (Nip + Fab, $24.95)

#4/15:

Dr Dennis Gross C+ Collagen Brighten & Firm

Dr Dennis Gross
#4/15:

Dr Dennis Gross C+ Collagen Brighten & Firm

Dr Dennis Gross C+ Collagen Brighten & Firm Vitamin C Serum (Dr Dennis Gross, $78)

#5/15:

Elemis Hydra-Boost Serum

DermStore
#5/15:

Elemis Hydra-Boost Serum

Elemis Hydra-Boost Serum (DermStore, $72)

#6/15:

Pixi by Petra Overnight Glow Serum

Target
#6/15:

Pixi by Petra Overnight Glow Serum

Pixi by Petra Overnight Glow Serum (Target, $24)

#7/15:

Ole Henriksen Truth Serum

Ole Henriksen
#7/15:

Ole Henriksen Truth Serum

Ole Henriksen Truth Serum (Ole Henriksen, $72)

#8/15:

Estée Lauder Perfectionist Wrinkle Lifting/Firming Serum

Estée Lauder
#8/15:

Estée Lauder Perfectionist Wrinkle Lifting/Firming Serum

Estée Lauder Perfectionist [CP+R] Wrinkle Lifting/Firming Serum (Estée Lauder, $68)

#9/15:

E.l.f. Hydrating Serum

E.l.f
#9/15:

E.l.f. Hydrating Serum

E.l.f. Hydrating Serum (E.l.f, $12)

#10/15:

Youth to the People Age Prevention Firm & Brighten Serum

Sephora
#10/15:

Youth to the People Age Prevention Firm & Brighten Serum

Youth to the People Age Prevention Firm & Brighten Serum (Sephora, $62)

#11/15:

A Complete Youth Preserve Serum

A Complete
#11/15:

A Complete Youth Preserve Serum

A Complete Youth Preserve Serum (A Complete, $54)

#12/15:

Jurlique Herbal Recovery Advanced Serum

Sephora
#12/15:

Jurlique Herbal Recovery Advanced Serum

Jurlique Herbal Recovery Advanced Serum (Sephora, $56)

#13/15:

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum

Sephora
#13/15:

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum (Sephora, $90)

#14/15:

Perricone MD H2 Elemental Energy Hydrating Booster Serum

Sephora
#14/15:

Perricone MD H2 Elemental Energy Hydrating Booster Serum

Perricone MD H2 Elemental Energy Hydrating Booster Serum (Sephora, $100)

#15/15:

Vichy Liftactiv Serum 10 Supreme

Ulta
#15/15:

Vichy Liftactiv Serum 10 Supreme

Vichy Liftactiv Serum 10 Supreme (Ulta, $45)

Related Slideshows

17 Wide-Leg Pants That Will Make Your Legs Look Longer

The 10 Best Antiaging Products to Buy at Sephora Right Now

15 Athleisure Looks That Can Take You From the Gym to Happy Hour
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started