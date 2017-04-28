 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

The 9 Best Eye Creams That Actually Get Rid of Wrinkles

Chloe Metzger

by

Chloe Metzger is the Beauty Editor at STYLECASTER.

View Profile
#1/11:

Best antiaging eye creams

ImaxTree
#1/11:

Best antiaging eye creams

OK, so we’re the first ones to call bullshit on the whole eye cream thing because 99 percent of the time, they’re totally useless and unnecessary. Whaaa? Yup — most eye creams are filled with the exact same ingredients already found in your face cream, so unless you’re only using an eye cream and leaving the rest of your face bone dry, it’s basically a redundant step in your skin care routine. Unless, of course, you’re using an eye cream with proven antiagers, like retinol and antioxidants. Then, folks, you’ve got yourself a power player.

More: The 9 Coolest Color-Changing Products We’re Obsessed With

We both know where this is going, so we’ll cut to the chase: We’ve rounded up all of the very best eye creams that truly, seriously work, meaning after a few months (sorry, science hasn’t married itself to magic, yet), you’ll see a legit reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots and discoloration thanks to the skin-resurfacing retinoids, complexion-brightening vitamin C and damage-preventing antioxidants that are seriously packed into each of these serums and creams. Just massage a few drops across your under-eyes and eyelids every night after your moisturizer, and prepare to see younger-looking eyes (or at least, the stuff surrounding your eyes) after a few months.

More: Surprise: Makeup Wipes Are Actually Really Bad for Your Skin

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster.

#3/11:

Amarté Eyeconic Eye Cream

Dermstore
#3/11:

Amarté Eyeconic Eye Cream

Amarté Eyeconic Eye Cream (Dermstore, $80)

#4/11:

Dermalogica Multivitamin Power Firm

Dermalogica
#4/11:

Dermalogica Multivitamin Power Firm

Dermalogica Multivitamin Power Firm (Dermalogica, $62)

#5/11:

Olay Eyes Pro Retinol Eye Treatment

Walmart
#5/11:

Olay Eyes Pro Retinol Eye Treatment

Olay Eyes Pro Retinol Eye Treatment (Walmart, $24.86)

#6/11:

Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Ferulic + Retinol Eye Cream

Net-a-Porter
#6/11:

Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Ferulic + Retinol Eye Cream

Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Ferulic + Retinol Eye Cream (Net-a-Porter, $68)

#7/11:

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream with retinol

Target
#7/11:

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream with retinol

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream with retinol (Target, $17.99)

#8/11:

Philosophy Miraculous Anti-wrinkle Retinoid Eye Repair

Sephora
#8/11:

Philosophy Miraculous Anti-wrinkle Retinoid Eye Repair

Philosophy Miraculous Anti-wrinkle Retinoid Eye Repair (Sephora, $68)

#9/11:

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Anti-wrinkle + Firming Eye Cream

Walmart
#9/11:

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Anti-wrinkle + Firming Eye Cream

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Anti-wrinkle + Firming Eye Cream (Walmart, $13.27)

#10/11:

La Roche-Posay Redermic R Anti-aging Concentrate, Intensive

La Roche-Posay
#10/11:

La Roche-Posay Redermic R Anti-aging Concentrate, Intensive

La Roche-Posay Redermic R Anti-aging Concentrate, Intensive (La Roche-Posay, $56.99)

#11/11:

Pin it!

Yvonna Groom/SheKnows
#11/11:

Pin it!

Related Slideshows

The Next Nail Art Trend Is Way Cooler Than You’d Think

9 Pairs of Slides to Wear All Summerlong

The 10 Best Drugstore Foundations for Oily Skin
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started