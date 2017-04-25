Mother's Day beauty gifts 2017

 
10 Mother’s Day Beauty Gifts You'll Actually Want to Receive

The countdown is on, folks. Mother’s Day is less than a month away. And we’re telling you now so you can set a calendar reminder and not have a repeat of last year — you know, when the date “slipped your mind” and you ended up making a mad dash to CVS for a Hallmark card and a tropical candle (sorry, Ma). So let’s allow 2017 to be a stress-free, gift-giving opportunity to thank your mom for birthing you and putting up with your shit for a few decades, and give her some kick-ass beauty products that she’d actually want.

More: Uh, Kate Bosworth’s Braided Ponytail Is the Coolest Thing We’ve Ever Seen

Steering clear of boring, blah and cliché Mother’s Day gifts (*cough* that bath bomb that’s been sitting on her vanity for, like, five years *cough*), we’ve rounded up 10 top-notch beauty products that your mom will seriously love, like a crisp jasmine and lily-infused fragrance from Kai and a brightening vitamin C-packed face serum from Sunday Riley. Seriously, these gifts are so good that your mom will forget all about last year’s mishap… and maybe even that time you got arrested in high school, ideally. So read on for our 10 gift picks and try to resist the urge to keep them all for yourself.

More: 12 Insanely Cool Indie Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at Sephora

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster

Mullein & Sparrow Rose Blossom Body Oil (Mullein & Sparrow, $24)

Tocca fragrance reed diffuser In Stella (C.O. Bigelow, $48)

Tom Ford clutch-size lip balm (Sephora, $36)

Clinique Age Defense BB Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 30 (Clinique, $38.50)

Saturday Skin Wide-Awake brightening eye cream (Peach and Lily, $6)

Kai eau de parfum (Nordstrom, $76)

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Rapid Flash Brightening Serum (Sephora, $85)

Context White Triana candle (Context, $40)

Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask (Sephora, $16)

