12 Insanely Cool Indie Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at Sephora

Chloe Metzger

by

Chloe Metzger is the Beauty Editor at STYLECASTER.

Indie brands at Sephora

ImaxTree
Indie brands at Sephora

If you’re anything like us, a good chunk of your paycheck already goes to Sephora. And honestly, we can’t think of a better place to spend money — although we’ll still take a minute to apologize to your wallet since we’re about to entice you to go on yet another Sephora shopping spree. Because recently, we’ve discovered something new about Sephora. Lurking beneath all of the incredibly popular brands you already know and love is a whole world of indie beauty products that we somehow never knew existed, and yes, we are in love.

More: This Is the Best Air-Dry Cream for Your Curls

Sure, we’ll always hold our tried-and-true staples close to our hearts, but these indie beauty products are seriously cool, like a creamy highlighter stick that gives you Hailey Baldwin-level cheekbones, a very minimalist-looking (and hydrating) conditioning mask and an incredibly pretty metallic gold lipstick (yes, gold). So start saving up now, because you have exactly five minutes until your willpower is totally depleted. Click through to see our favorites, and godspeed.

More: Coachella Fashion to Wear Without Looking Basic AF

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster.com

Stellar Metallic Moon lipstick

Sephora
Stellar Metallic Moon lipstick

Stellar Metallic Moon lipstick in gold (Sephora, $22)

Dr Roebuck’s Reverse Aging Serum

Sephora
Dr Roebuck’s Reverse Aging Serum

Dr Roebuck’s Reverse Aging Serum (Sephora, $59)

Natasha Denona Face Glow Cream Shimmer

Sephora
Natasha Denona Face Glow Cream Shimmer

Natasha Denona Face Glow Cream Shimmer (Sephora, $42)

Vernon François Scalp Nourish~Ment Braids And Locs Spray

Sephora
Vernon François Scalp Nourish~Ment Braids And Locs Spray

Vernon François Scalp Nourish-Ment Braids and Locs Spray (Sephora, $24)

Kopari Coconut Rose Toner

Sephora
Kopari Coconut Rose Toner

Kopari Coconut Rose Toner (Sephora, $24)

Gloss Moderne High-Gloss Masque

Sephora
Gloss Moderne High-Gloss Masque

Gloss Moderne High-Gloss Masque (Sephora, $65)

Stellar Cosmic face powder

Sephora
Stellar Cosmic face powder

Stellar Cosmic face powder in Haze (Sephora, $30)

Natasha Denona Blackest Black matte eye shadow

Sephora
Natasha Denona Blackest Black matte eye shadow

Natasha Denona Blackest Black matte eye shadow (Sephora, $29)

Vernon François Co~Wash Shampoo

Sephora
Vernon François Co~Wash Shampoo

Vernon François Co~Wash Shampoo (Sephora, $30)

Bésame Cosmetics Classic Color lipstick

Sephora
Bésame Cosmetics Classic Color lipstick

Bésame Cosmetics Classic Color lipstick in Victory Red (Sephora, $22)

Dr Roebuck’s Pure face moisturizer

Sephora
Dr Roebuck’s Pure face moisturizer

Dr Roebuck’s Pure face moisturizer (Sephora, $36)

