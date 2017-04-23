 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

The 10 Best Drugstore Wrinkle Creams That Actually Work

Chloe Metzger

by

Chloe Metzger is the Beauty Editor at STYLECASTER.

View Profile
#1/11:

Best Drugstore Wrinkle Creams

#1/11:

Best Drugstore Wrinkle Creams

We’re about to drop some crazy facts on you: You don’t need to spend a zillion dollars or schlep to the dermatologist’s office to get rid of your fine lines, dark spots, and wrinkles. No, really. And we’re not just saying that to appeal to the masses or to make the drugstore gods happy, because nowadays, the same anti-agers (oh, hi, retinoids) that were once only available through a prescription are now found in dozens of super-elegant drugstore moisturizers, all at really affordable prices.

More: Lucy Hale Just Got an Old-Timey, Jet-Black Bob Haircut

It sounds fishy, right? Like, if these formulas were really that great, why are people still spending hundreds of dollars on derm appointments and apothecary concoctions? Because they’re fools! OK, not really, but had they talked with us first, they’d have known that these new creams from cult-favorite brands really work, thanks to their gentle-yet-effective levels of retinoids, vitamins C and E, and peptides.

No, you won’t see results overnight—just like with any anti-aging product, it takes at least a few weeks for your skin cells to turnover, meaning you won’t really notice a major difference for a few months, but pick one of these moisturizers, stick with it, and we promise your skin will look and feel drastically smoother over time. So click through to see our 10 favorite drugstore anti-agers, and feel free to take a trip to the drugstore immediately.

More: 7 Weirdly Cool Beauty Products We’re Obsessed With

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster.com

#3/11:

For Wrinkled Skin That's A Little Too Sensitive...

Target
#3/11:

For Wrinkled Skin That's A Little Too Sensitive...

RoC Retinol Correxion Sensitive Night Cream, $19.99; at Target

#4/11:

For Aging Skin That's Lost Its Dewy Glow...

Target
#4/11:

For Aging Skin That's Lost Its Dewy Glow...

Pond's Rejuveness Anti-Wrinkle Cream, $8.99; at Target

#5/11:

For Aging Skin That Needs Some TLC During The Day...

Ulta
#5/11:

For Aging Skin That Needs Some TLC During The Day...

CeraVe Skin Renewing Day Cream SPF30, $23.99; at Ulta

#6/11:

For Aging Skin That Feels A Bit Saggy...

Garnier
#6/11:

For Aging Skin That Feels A Bit Saggy...

Garnier SkinActive Ultra-Lift Anti-Wrinkle Firming Night Cream, $14.99; at Garnier

#7/11:

For Dry Skin With Fine Lines...

Ulta
#7/11:

For Dry Skin With Fine Lines...

Boots No7 Lift & Luminate Night Cream, $24.99; at Ulta

#8/11:

For Normal To Dry Skin That's Riddled With Wrinkles...

L'Oreal Paris
#8/11:

For Normal To Dry Skin That's Riddled With Wrinkles...

L'Oreal Paris Wrinkle Expert 45+ Moisturizer, $9.99; at L'Oreal Paris

#9/11:

For Dry, Sensitive Skin That Needs A Touch Of Line Reducing

Olay
#9/11:

For Dry, Sensitive Skin That Needs A Touch Of Line Reducing

Olay Regenerist Night Recovery Cream, $26.99; at Olay

#10/11:

For Straight Up Wrinkled Skin That Needs A Quick Fix...

Target
#10/11:

For Straight Up Wrinkled Skin That Needs A Quick Fix...

Derma E Anti-Wrinkle Vitamin A Retinyl Palmitate Crème, $11.99; at Target

#11/11:

For Wrinkled Skin That Wants To Feel Firmer...

L'Oreal Paris
#11/11:

For Wrinkled Skin That Wants To Feel Firmer...

L'Oreal Paris RevitaLift Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Face & Neck Cream, $17.99; at L'Oreal Paris

Related Slideshows

12 Insanely Cool Indie Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at Sephora

9 Under-$25 Eye Creams That Really, Truly Work

25 Spring Outfit Ideas to Copy from Celebs
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started