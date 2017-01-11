Plus Size Dresses For Every Kind Of Party

Share Pin

We may be smack dab in the middle of the time of year when sweatpants are at their most appealing, but sometimes life calls for social interaction of the cocktails-and-canapés sort, which means you may need to get out of the house and put on something a little more … polished.

More: 21 LBDs under $100 to buy now and wear all year

A good party dress will make that process significantly less painful (hey, you may even want to brave the cold just to show it off), and lucky for you, we’ve rounded up 19 here designed with curves in mind.

ASOS’ plus-size section is always a treasure trove for nighttime-friendly attire, and now is no exception—we’re particularly digging the velvet midi with its drapey peekaboo back. (And thanks to the dusty rose color, you can wear it through spring, too.) For an option you can get away with wearing to work, too, try Of Mercer’s Fifth Avenue dress—it’s an easy sheath silhouette that looks great 'round the clock.

More: The one fashion piece that can transform your entire wardrobe

Ahead, shop 19 dresses for cocktails, dinner, birthday parties and more, available up to size 28.