19 plus-size dresses for every kind of party

by

Hilary George-Parkin is the Fashion Editor at STYLECASTER.

View Profile
#1/20:

Plus Size Dresses For Every Kind Of Party

ASOS
#1/20:

Plus Size Dresses For Every Kind Of Party

We may be smack dab in the middle of the time of year when sweatpants are at their most appealing, but sometimes life calls for social interaction of the cocktails-and-canapés sort, which means you may need to get out of the house and put on something a little more … polished.

More: 21 LBDs under $100 to buy now and wear all year

A good party dress will make that process significantly less painful (hey, you may even want to brave the cold just to show it off), and lucky for you, we’ve rounded up 19 here designed with curves in mind.

ASOS’ plus-size section is always a treasure trove for nighttime-friendly attire, and now is no exception—we’re particularly digging the velvet midi with its drapey peekaboo back. (And thanks to the dusty rose color, you can wear it through spring, too.) For an option you can get away with wearing to work, too, try Of Mercer’s Fifth Avenue dress—it’s an easy sheath silhouette that looks great 'round the clock.

More: The one fashion piece that can transform your entire wardrobe

Ahead, shop 19 dresses for cocktails, dinner, birthday parties and more, available up to size 28.

#3/20:

Scallop Lace Hem Dress

Lovesick
#3/20:

Scallop Lace Hem Dress

Scallop Lace Hem Dress, $37.42 (was $49.90); at Lovesick

#4/20:

Lola Dress

Beth Ditto
#4/20:

Lola Dress

Lola Dress, $74 (was $245); at Beth Ditto

#5/20:

Fifth Avenue Dress

Of Mercer
#5/20:

Fifth Avenue Dress

Fifth Avenue Dress, $165; at Of Mercer        

#6/20:

ASOS Curve Velvet Metallic Drape Open Back Midi Dress

ASOS
#6/20:

ASOS Curve Velvet Metallic Drape Open Back Midi Dress

ASOS Curve Velvet Metallic Drape Open Back Midi Dress, $83; at ASOS

#7/20:

Plus Size Long Sleeve Sequin Bodycon Dress

Rosegal
#7/20:

Plus Size Long Sleeve Sequin Bodycon Dress

Plus Size Long Sleeve Sequin Bodycon Dress, $32.39 (was $65.49); at Rosegal

#8/20:

Metallic Plissé Pleat Halter Dress

Ashley Stewart
#8/20:

Metallic Plissé Pleat Halter Dress

Metallic Plissé Pleat Halter Dress, $40.87 (was $54.50); at Ashley Stewart

#9/20:

ASOS Curve Marble Print One Shoulder Clean Scuba Midi Dress

ASOS
#9/20:

ASOS Curve Marble Print One Shoulder Clean Scuba Midi Dress

ASOS Curve Marble Print One Shoulder Clean Scuba Midi Dress, $83; at ASOS

#10/20:

Lovedrobe Crochet Wiggle Dress

Simply Be
#10/20:

Lovedrobe Crochet Wiggle Dress

Lovedrobe Crochet Wiggle Dress, $89.99; at Simply Be         

#11/20:

Janel Dress

Rue107
#11/20:

Janel Dress

Janel Dress, $68; at Rue107

#12/20:

Jibri Gold Full Sleeve Maxi Dress

Jibri
#12/20:

Jibri Gold Full Sleeve Maxi Dress

Jibri Gold Full Sleeve Maxi Dress, $260; at Jibri

#13/20:

Plus Elizabeth Double Layer Midi Dress

Boohoo
#13/20:

Plus Elizabeth Double Layer Midi Dress

Plus Elizabeth Double Layer Midi Dress, $35; at Boohoo

#14/20:

Plus Light Pink Lace Dress

River Island
#14/20:

Plus Light Pink Lace Dress

Plus Light Pink Lace Dress, $90; at River Island

#15/20:

3Hearts Plus Sequin Plaid Trapeze Dress

Target
#15/20:

3Hearts Plus Sequin Plaid Trapeze Dress

3Hearts Plus Sequin Plaid Trapeze Dress, $29.99; at Target

#16/20:

Tadashi Shoji Embroidered Lace Sheath Dress

Nordstrom
#16/20:

Tadashi Shoji Embroidered Lace Sheath Dress

Tadashi Shoji Embroidered Lace Sheath Dress, $258; at Nordstrom

#17/20:

Rachel Rachel Roy Plus Sleeveless Lace Scuba Fit And Flare D

Lord & Taylor
#17/20:

Rachel Rachel Roy Plus Sleeveless Lace Scuba Fit And Flare D

Rachel Rachel Roy Plus Sleeveless Lace Scuba Fit and Flare Dress, $139; at Lord & Taylor

#18/20:

Plus Size Slinky Kimono Midi Dress

Missguided
#18/20:

Plus Size Slinky Kimono Midi Dress

Plus Size Slinky Kimono Midi Dress, $50.40; at Missguided

#19/20:

Plus Size Maxi Dress

Forever 21
#19/20:

Plus Size Maxi Dress

Plus Size Maxi Dress, $35; at Forever 21

#20/20:

ABS Plus Size Lace Halter Midi Dress

Saks Fifth Avenue
#20/20:

ABS Plus Size Lace Halter Midi Dress

ABS Plus Size Lace Halter Midi Dress, $119.40 (was $398); at Saks Fifth Avenue

