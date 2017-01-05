 
The 10 best drugstore face masks to get glowing, dewy skin

Chloe Metzger

by

Chloe Metzger is the Beauty Editor at STYLECASTER.

Anyone who is obsessed with face masks like we are knows that a good mask can pretty much change your skin’s entire appearance after just one use. We’re talkin’ aloe-based sheet masks that wick away redness, hyaluronic acid-spiked gel masks that leave your face feeling shockingly soft, and coconut-oil-infused cream masks that basically erase all memory of dry patches and irritation.

And if you use them as frequently as we do, you know just how expensive the addiction can get, and that a $15 single-use mask isn’t a feasible use of your rent money. So we gathered our favorite drugstore face masks, from sheet masks to wash-off cream and gel masks, that work just as well, if not better, than their pricey counterparts. So if you’re looking to give your bank account a bit of a time out, pick up one of our favorite drugstore masks and try it out tonight. Your flaky, blah, help-me-I’m-dying skin will thank you for it.

Originally posted on StyleCaster.com

Burt’s Bees Intense Hydration Treatment Mask, $18; at Burt's Bees

Freeman Feeling Beautiful Golden Grain Brightening Mask, $3.99; at Walgreens

E.l.f. Hydrating Water Sheet Mask, $3; at E.l.f.


Lumene Hydration Recovery Aerating Gel Mask, $21.99; at Lumene


No7 Beautiful Skin Hydration Mask, $16.99; at Walgreens

Miss Spa Hydrate Sheet Mask, $2.99; at Target

Nügg Hydrating Face Mask With Camellia Seed Oil & Spirulina Extract, $16.45; at Target

SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Hydrating Mud Mask, $14.99; at SheaMoisture

Yes to Coconut Ultra Hydrating Facial Mask, $15.99; at Yes To

