Celeb Approved Sweatsuits

How fortunate we are to live in an age when wearing a sweatsuit out of the house no longer sends the message: “Please do not talk to me, for I have given up on life.” Now, you can put on an oversized Champion hoodie and matching baggy sweats, and hey! Insta-Vetements.
Originally posted on StyleCaster.com
Champion + UO Reverse Weave Hoodie Sweatshirt, $65; at Urban Outfitters
Champion + UO Reverse Weave Jogger Pant, $65; at Urban Outfitters
DG Sweatsuit, $120; at Danielle Guizio
Stripe Accent Sweatshirt and Sweatpants Set, $81; at Style Nanda
The Upside Fuji Long-Sleeve Cotton-Blend T-Shirt, $110; at Matches Fashion
The Upside Aniki Cotton-Blend Jersey Track Pants, $110; at Matches Fashion
Chloe Flame Tracksuit Top, $92; at Hardware LDN
Chloe Flame Tracksuit Botton, $92; at Hardware LDN
Honey Punch Cozy Hoodie, $56; at Bloomingdale’s
Honey Punch Cozy Joggers, $56; at Bloomingdale’s
Olivia von Halle New York Striped Silk-Blend Sweatshirt and Track Pants Set, $1,425; at Net-A-Porter
T by Alexander Wang Soft French Terry Sweatshirt, $215; at Alexander Wang
T by Alexander Wang Soft French Terry Sweatpants, $210; at Alexander Wang
Split Hi Lo Sweatshirt, $195; at Pam & Gela
Betsee Sweatpants, $175; at Pam & Gela
Vetements 11-Inch Gun Club Hoodie, $1,210; at The Webster
Vetements 11-Inch Gun Club, $690; at The Webster
Cropped Z Graphic Crewneck, $50; at Daya by Zendaya
High-Waist Z Graphic Sweatpants, $50; at Daya by Zendaya
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started