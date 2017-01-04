 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

19 sweatsuits for a celebrity-approved one-and-done outfit

by

Hilary George-Parkin is the Fashion Editor at STYLECASTER.

View Profile
#1/22:

Celeb Approved Sweatsuits

Urban Outfitters
#1/22:

Celeb Approved Sweatsuits

How fortunate we are to live in an age when wearing a sweatsuit out of the house no longer sends the message: “Please do not talk to me, for I have given up on life.” Now, you can put on an oversized Champion hoodie and matching baggy sweats, and hey! Insta-Vetements.

Originally posted on StyleCaster.com                                   

#3/22:

Champion Sweatsuit

Urban Outfitters
#3/22:

Champion Sweatsuit

Champion + UO Reverse Weave Hoodie Sweatshirt, $65; at Urban Outfitters

Champion + UO Reverse Weave Jogger Pant, $65; at Urban Outfitters


#4/22:

Zara Sweatsuit

Zara
#4/22:

Zara Sweatsuit

Yellow Stripe Sweatshirt, $39.90; at Zara

 

Trousers with Side Band, $39.90; at Zara

#5/22:

Danielle Guizio Sweatsuit

Danielle Guizio
#5/22:

Danielle Guizio Sweatsuit

DG Sweatsuit, $120; at Danielle Guizio

#6/22:

Daniel Patrick Sweatsuit

Farfetch
#6/22:

Daniel Patrick Sweatsuit

Daniel Patrick Cropped Sweatshirt, $150; at Farfetch

 

Daniel Patrick Roaming Track Pants, $200; at Farfetch

#7/22:

Style Nanda Sweatsuit

Style Nanda
#7/22:

Style Nanda Sweatsuit

Stripe Accent Sweatshirt and Sweatpants Set, $81; at Style Nanda

#8/22:

Tna Sweatsuit

#8/22:

Tna Sweatsuit

Tna Whitecap Hoodie, $75; at Aritzia

 

Tna Columbia Pant, $65; at Aritzia

#9/22:

The Upside Sweatsuit

Matches Fashion
#9/22:

The Upside Sweatsuit

The Upside Fuji Long-Sleeve Cotton-Blend T-Shirt, $110; at Matches Fashion

The Upside Aniki Cotton-Blend Jersey Track Pants, $110; at Matches Fashion

#10/22:

Elwood 1 Sweatsuit

Elwood
#10/22:

Elwood 1 Sweatsuit

Slate Terry Destructed Raw Edge Hoodie, $48; at Elwood

#11/22:

Elwood 2 Sweatsuit

Elwood
#11/22:

Elwood 2 Sweatsuit

Slate Terry Destructed Raw Edge Hoodie, $48; at Elwood

#12/22:

Hardware Sweatsuit

Hardware LDN
#12/22:

Hardware Sweatsuit

Chloe Flame Tracksuit Top, $92; at Hardware LDN

 

Chloe Flame Tracksuit Botton, $92; at Hardware LDN

 

#13/22:

Honey Punch Sweatsuit

Bloomingdale’s
#13/22:

Honey Punch Sweatsuit

Honey Punch Cozy Hoodie, $56; at Bloomingdale’s

 

Honey Punch Cozy Joggers, $56; at Bloomingdale’s

#14/22:

Olivia Von Halle Sweatsuit

Net-A-Porter
#14/22:

Olivia Von Halle Sweatsuit

Olivia von Halle New York Striped Silk-Blend Sweatshirt and Track Pants Set, $1,425; at Net-A-Porter

#15/22:

Alexander Wang Sweatsuit

Alexander Wang
#15/22:

Alexander Wang Sweatsuit

T by Alexander Wang Soft French Terry Sweatshirt, $215; at Alexander Wang

 

T by Alexander Wang Soft French Terry Sweatpants, $210; at Alexander Wang

 

#16/22:

Pam And Gela 2 Sweatsuit

Pam & Gela
#16/22:

Pam And Gela 2 Sweatsuit

Split Hi Lo Sweatshirt, $195; at Pam & Gela 


#17/22:

Pam And Gela 1 Sweatsuit

Pam & Gela
#17/22:

Pam And Gela 1 Sweatsuit

Betsee Sweatpants, $175; at Pam & Gela

#18/22:

Topshop Sweatsuit

Topshop
#18/22:

Topshop Sweatsuit

Color Block Knitted Top, $85; at Topshop

 

Color Block Knitted Joggers, $70; at Topshop

#19/22:

Vetements Sweatsuit

The Webster
#19/22:

Vetements Sweatsuit

Vetements 11-Inch Gun Club Hoodie, $1,210; at The Webster

 

Vetements 11-Inch Gun Club, $690; at The Webster

 

#20/22:

Wildfox Sweatsuit

Wildfox
#20/22:

Wildfox Sweatsuit

Essentials Monte Crop, $88; at Wildfox

 

Essentials Knox Pants, $92; at Wildfox

#21/22:

Zendaya Sweatsuit

Daya by Zendaya
#21/22:

Zendaya Sweatsuit

Cropped Z Graphic Crewneck, $50; at Daya by Zendaya

 

High-Waist Z Graphic Sweatpants, $50; at Daya by Zendaya

 

#22/22:

21 Sweatsuit Baja East

Ssense
#22/22:

21 Sweatsuit Baja East

Related Slideshows

7 of the Most Bizarre Beauty Trends of 2017—So Far

30 Genius Spring Outfits to Copy This April

Here’s What to Buy From Zara’s Spring 2017 Collection with $100
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started