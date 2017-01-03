Layering long sleeves

Last week, an otherwise stylish friend asked me something I’d consider a pretty basic fashion question: How can you wear a turtleneck under a dress without looking bulky? She’d seen the ol’ shirt-layered-under-a-summer-staple trick a million times over, but every time she tried it for herself, she’d choose a shirt with heft (to keep from freezing) and ended up feeling “wide”—not the worst offense, but certainly not flattering. The trick, I told her, lies in the material: If you’re going to layer, make sure you start with a tissue-thin shirt. This can be a turtleneck or a run-of-the-mill long-sleeve shirt, but it must be lightweight (and preferably, ribbed).
But deciphering heft from an online photo isn’t easy, so to take the guesswork out of it, we culled a dozen-plus of the best long sleeve shirts that are ripe for layering. Our favorites ahead.
Originally posted on StyleCaster.com
Massimo Dutti Long Sleeve Plain Top, $49.50; at Massimo Dutti
Dusty Pink Ruched Sleeve Turtleneck Top, $55; at Pixie Market
Club Monaco Reeta Top, $99; at Club Monaco
Rodebjer Solo Landscape Top, $210; at The Frankie Shop
Lou & Grey Warming Knit Tee, $19.99; at Lou & Grey
