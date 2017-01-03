 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

A definitive list of the best long sleeve shirts for layering

Lauren Caruso

by

Lauren Caruso is the Site Director at STYLECASTER.

View Profile
#1/14:

Layering long sleeves

Getty Images
#1/14:

Layering long sleeves

Last week, an otherwise stylish friend asked me something I’d consider a pretty basic fashion question: How can you wear a turtleneck under a dress without looking bulky? She’d seen the ol’ shirt-layered-under-a-summer-staple trick a million times over, but every time she tried it for herself, she’d choose a shirt with heft (to keep from freezing) and ended up feeling “wide”—not the worst offense, but certainly not flattering. The trick, I told her, lies in the material: If you’re going to layer, make sure you start with a tissue-thin shirt. This can be a turtleneck or a run-of-the-mill long-sleeve shirt, but it must be lightweight (and preferably, ribbed).

More: 25 Brilliant Layering Tricks to Double Your Winter Wardrobe

But deciphering heft from an online photo isn’t easy, so to take the guesswork out of it, we culled a dozen-plus of the best long sleeve shirts that are ripe for layering. Our favorites ahead.

More: The Street Style Guide to Looking Cool in a Beanie

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster.com 

#3/14:

Frill Neckline Blouse

Zara
#3/14:

Frill Neckline Blouse

Frill Neckline Blouse, $25.90; at Zara

#4/14:

Wilfred Brigitte T Shirt

Aritzia
#4/14:

Wilfred Brigitte T Shirt

Wilfred Brigitte T-Shirt, $22.50; at Aritzia

#5/14:

Asymmetric Detail Knit Top

Few Moda
#5/14:

Asymmetric Detail Knit Top

Asymmetric Detail Knit Top, $69.90; at Few Moda

#6/14:

SEPTEMBER.29 Navy Cut-out Fitted Turtleneck

W Concept
#6/14:

SEPTEMBER.29 Navy Cut-out Fitted Turtleneck

SEPTEMBER.29 Navy Cut-out Fitted Turtleneck,$62.40; at W Concept

#7/14:

Dusty Pink Ruched Sleeve Turtleneck Top

Pixie Market
#7/14:

Dusty Pink Ruched Sleeve Turtleneck Top

Dusty Pink Ruched Sleeve Turtleneck Top, $55; at Pixie Market

#8/14:

Ammara Yoko Top

Ammara
#8/14:

Ammara Yoko Top

Ammara Yoko Top, $295; at Ammara

#9/14:

Amo Twist Tee

#9/14:

Amo Twist Tee

Amo Twist Tee, $125; at Garmentory

#10/14:

NA KD V Neck Trumpet Sleeve Blouse

NA-KD
#10/14:

NA KD V Neck Trumpet Sleeve Blouse

NA-KD V-Neck Trumpet Sleeve Blouse, $30.90; at NA-KD

#11/14:

Club Monaco Reeta Top

Club Monaco
#11/14:

Club Monaco Reeta Top

Club Monaco Reeta Top, $99; at Club Monaco

#12/14:

Rodebjer Solo Landscape Top

The Frankie Shop
#12/14:

Rodebjer Solo Landscape Top

Rodebjer Solo Landscape Top, $210; at The Frankie Shop


#13/14:

Everlane E2 Stretch Turtleneck

Everlane
#13/14:

Everlane E2 Stretch Turtleneck

Everlane E2 Stretch Turtleneck, $35; at Everlane

#14/14:

Lou & Grey Warming Knit Tee

Lou & Grey
#14/14:

Lou & Grey Warming Knit Tee

Lou & Grey Warming Knit Tee, $19.99; at Lou & Grey

Related Slideshows

30 Genius Spring Outfits to Copy This April

Here’s What to Buy From Zara’s Spring 2017 Collection with $100

The Best *Natural, Nontoxic* Lipstick
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started