The best leave-in conditioners for dry, dull hair

Lauren Caruso

by

Lauren Caruso is the Site Director at STYLECASTER.

You finally stopped beating your hair into submission with heat tools every morning, you swapped out your shampoo for something more coddling, and you’ve been masking twice a week for lord-knows-how-long—but your hair is still in a state of emergency. (Been there.) Sure, a haircut might be the next order of business, but before you chop off a few inches in the name of soft, shiny hair, there’s one more thing you should try: a leave-in.

Yep, the same product that you’ve been avoiding because it “weighs your hair down” or is “an annoying extra step” or whatever your excuse is could be the secret to a perfect hair day—especially when your hair is Sahara-levels of dry. We culled the best leave-in-conditioners for dry, brittle hair, so you can avoid scheduling a haircut for that much longer. (Just kidding, you probably still need a trim.)

Originally posted on StyleCaster.com 

Alterna Caviar CC Cream, $39; at Ulta

Davines Dede Hair Mist, $30; at Net-a-Porter

It's a 10 Miracle Leave In Conditioner, $13.49; at Target


Klorane Leave-in Concentrate with Essential Olive Extract, $20; at Bluemercury

Jordan Seban Hair L’Huile, $48; at Le Vert Beauty

Little Barn Apothecary Chamomile + Rosemary Hair Oil, $16.99; at The Stell


Sachajuan Leave-In Conditioner, $31; at Space NK

SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Reparative Leave-In Conditioner, $10.99; at Target


