13 cozy cardigans you'll want to live in this winter.

Lauren Caruso

by

Lauren Caruso is the Site Director at STYLECASTER.

#1/14:

Cardigans For Winter

If you were to ask me at any point after 2009 if I thought cardigans would make a comeback, I’d have laughed in your face. It wasn’t that they were too quaint-librarian, or that they weren’t flattering or practical enough, it was more so that they were, well, basic—and I do mean that in its worst connotation. Cardigans were the sign that you’d given up—that taking the time to style your outfit was either beneath you or lost on you. But what a difference half a decade makes: Now, a cozy open-front sweater has transformed itself from a mall-store staple to a winter must-have among fashion folk.

More: 25 Brilliant Layering Tricks to Double Your Winter Wardrobe

But before we get to the best cardigans for winter, the trick to keeping the look fashion-forward is—shocker—all in the styling. My favorite way to wear one is atop a sheer turtleneck, draped over the crooks of my elbows just so. Of course, that isn’t always conducive to a wise range of motion, but alas. Another cool styling trick, especially with shorter cardigans, is to wear it backwards. Now that you’ve got that down, click below for our favorite cardigans at all price points to wear all winter long.

More: The Street Style Guide to Winter Sweater Outfits

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster.com 

Urban Outfitters
BDG Parker Cardigan, $59; at Urban Outfitters

Cinq a Sept Vela Embellished Cardigan, $295; at Shopbop

Club Monaco
Club Monaco Aurelie Cardigan, $139; at Club Monaco


Urban Outfitters
Ecote Gigi Cozy Brushed Colorblock Cardigan, $49.99; at Urban Outfitters


Everlane
The Ribbed Wool-Cashmere Oversized Cardigan, $140; at Everlane

Need Supply
Farrow Isa Cardigan, $78; at Need Supply

Net-a-Porter
Miu Miu Two-Toned Wool Cardigan, $867; at Net-a-Porter

Revolve
X by NBD Cassandra Cardigan, $368; at Revolve

Target
Merona Open Cardigan, $34.99; at Target

Nordstrom
Topshop Patchwork Cardigan, $85; at Nordstrom

Barneys New York
Ulla Johnson Aiko Baby Alpaca Cardigan, $645; at Barneys New York

Zara
Long Chenille Jacket, $49.90; at Zara

