Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

19 faux fur coats as cool as they are cozy

by

Hilary George-Parkin is the Fashion Editor at STYLECASTER.

View Profile
#1/20:

Faux fur coats

Coach
#1/20:

Faux fur coats

Winter may have just officially kicked off, but outerwear ennui is real, and it can set in fast. Wearing the same black wool coat day after day (after day after day) isn’t likely to help with any sense of seasonal drudgery, but you know what might? A faux fur so warm and cozy you’ll practically want to sleep in it.

More: 13 stylish jackets that were made for layering

Whether you go for a fluffy faux shearling to throw over jeans or a sophisticated gray leopard topper for work, there’s really never been a better time to go cruelty-free — and not just because you’ve probably spent the last week being inundated by ASPCA commercials during holiday “Home Alone” marathons. Faux alternatives can look just as good as (and even better than) the real thing these days. Not to mention they tend to come in at a fraction of the price.

More: Here's empirical proof that you really can wear white all year round

Next, shop 19 faux fur coats so good you’ll actually want to go outside in the cold.

#3/20:

The Nemo coat

Staud
#3/20:

The Nemo coat

The Nemo coat (Staud, $550)

#4/20:

Patchwork faux fur coat

Topshop
#4/20:

Patchwork faux fur coat

Patchwork faux fur coat (Topshop, $210)

#5/20:

LPA Faux Fur Coat 111

Revolve
#5/20:

LPA Faux Fur Coat 111

LPA Faux Fur Coat 111 (Revolve, $328)

#6/20:

Color block fur hooded jacket

Eight Dreams
#6/20:

Color block fur hooded jacket

Color block fur hooded jacket (Eight Dreams, $248 — was $355)

#7/20:

Intropia faux fur coat

Shopbop
#7/20:

Intropia faux fur coat

Intropia faux fur coat (Shopbop, $252)

#8/20:

Leopard faux fur coat

Mango
#8/20:

Leopard faux fur coat

Leopard faux fur coat (Mango, $159 — was $200)

#9/20:

Carine faux fur coat

Uniglo
#9/20:

Carine faux fur coat

Carine faux fur coat (Uniqlo, $80 — was $150)

#10/20:

Lux faux fur coat with printed lining

Free People
#10/20:

Lux faux fur coat with printed lining

Lux faux fur coat with printed lining (Free People, $298)

#11/20:

Boutique Emilia textured faux fur coat

Boohoo
#11/20:

Boutique Emilia textured faux fur coat

Boutique Emilia textured faux fur coat (Boohoo, $88)

#12/20:

Shrimps Little Star embellished faux fur jacket

Matches Fashion
#12/20:

Shrimps Little Star embellished faux fur jacket

Shrimps Little Star embellished faux fur jacket (Matches Fashion, $572)

#13/20:

Wild pearl faux fur shag jacket

Nordstrom Rack
#13/20:

Wild pearl faux fur shag jacket

Wild pearl faux fur shag jacket (Nordstrom Rack, $55)

#14/20:

Warehouse faux shearling jacket

Asos
#14/20:

Warehouse faux shearling jacket

Warehouse faux shearling jacket (Asos, $181)

#15/20:

Fuzzy faux fur coat

Forever 21
#15/20:

Fuzzy faux fur coat

Fuzzy faux fur coat (Forever 21, $35)                   

#16/20:

Elizabeth and James Balin leopard-print faux fur coat

Net-A-Porter
#16/20:

Elizabeth and James Balin leopard-print faux fur coat

Elizabeth and James Balin leopard-print faux fur coat (Net-A-Porter, $695)

#17/20:

Mohair blend faux fur coat

& Other Stories
#17/20:

Mohair blend faux fur coat

Mohair blend faux fur coat (& Other Stories, $445)

#18/20:

Wild Beast faux fur coat

Coach
#18/20:

Wild Beast faux fur coat

Wild Beast faux fur coat (Coach, $448 — was $895)

#19/20:

Reniaa chevron faux fur coat

Ted Baker
#19/20:

Reniaa chevron faux fur coat

Reniaa chevron faux fur coat (Ted Baker, $519)

#20/20:

Navy bubble faux fur coat

Misguided
#20/20:

Navy bubble faux fur coat

Navy bubble faux fur coat (Missguided, $126)       

Related Slideshows

11 best hair products that actually work and cost $10 or less

21 metallic dresses you can wear long after the holidays

21 cool and cozy pairs of slippers you’ll never want to take off
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!