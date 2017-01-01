19 faux fur coats as cool as they are cozy

Share Pin

Winter may have just officially kicked off, but outerwear ennui is real, and it can set in fast. Wearing the same black wool coat day after day (after day after day) isn’t likely to help with any sense of seasonal drudgery, but you know what might? A faux fur so warm and cozy you’ll practically want to sleep in it.

Whether you go for a fluffy faux shearling to throw over jeans or a sophisticated gray leopard topper for work, there’s really never been a better time to go cruelty-free — and not just because you’ve probably spent the last week being inundated by ASPCA commercials during holiday “Home Alone” marathons. Faux alternatives can look just as good as (and even better than) the real thing these days. Not to mention they tend to come in at a fraction of the price.

