19 faux fur coats as cool as they are cozy

Winter may have just officially kicked off, but outerwear ennui is real, and it can set in fast. Wearing the same black wool coat day after day (after day after day) isn’t likely to help with any sense of seasonal drudgery, but you know what might? A faux fur so warm and cozy you’ll practically want to sleep in it.
Whether you go for a fluffy faux shearling to throw over jeans or a sophisticated gray leopard topper for work, there’s really never been a better time to go cruelty-free — and not just because you’ve probably spent the last week being inundated by ASPCA commercials during holiday “Home Alone” marathons. Faux alternatives can look just as good as (and even better than) the real thing these days. Not to mention they tend to come in at a fraction of the price.
Next, shop 19 faux fur coats so good you’ll actually want to go outside in the cold.
Faux shearling jacket (Few Moda, $100)
The Nemo coat (Staud, $550)
Patchwork faux fur coat (Topshop, $210)
LPA Faux Fur Coat 111 (Revolve, $328)
Color block fur hooded jacket (Eight Dreams, $248 — was $355)
Intropia faux fur coat (Shopbop, $252)
Leopard faux fur coat (Mango, $159 — was $200)
Carine faux fur coat (Uniqlo, $80 — was $150)
Lux faux fur coat with printed lining (Free People, $298)
Boutique Emilia textured faux fur coat (Boohoo, $88)
Shrimps Little Star embellished faux fur jacket (Matches Fashion, $572)
Wild pearl faux fur shag jacket (Nordstrom Rack, $55)
Warehouse faux shearling jacket (Asos, $181)
Fuzzy faux fur coat (Forever 21, $35)
Elizabeth and James Balin leopard-print faux fur coat (Net-A-Porter, $695)
Mohair blend faux fur coat (& Other Stories, $445)
Wild Beast faux fur coat (Coach, $448 — was $895)
Reniaa chevron faux fur coat (Ted Baker, $519)
Navy bubble faux fur coat (Missguided, $126)
