21 metallic dresses you can wear long after the holidays

Hilary George-Parkin is the Fashion Editor at STYLECASTER.

Even the most subdued wardrobe is susceptible to a little sparkle this time of year, whether in the form of liquid-gold lamé, colorful Gucci-inspired Lurex or a smattering of rogue embellishments across a sleeve or lapel.

Here’s the thing, though: metallics aren’t always the most practical pieces to own. In less festive seasons, it may not seem so instinctive to reach for that glittery gold dress — especially when everyone else has reverted to their all-black attire.

But not all metallic dresses have to be relegated to the back of your closet alongside your ugly sweater once Jan. 1 arrives. We’ve rounded up 21 dresses that could, in the spirit of seasonless dressing, be worn this week to a holiday party and repurposed for, say, a dressy dinner in March (as in the case of A.L.C.’s pleated copper midi) or a friend’s wedding in July (see: slinky slip dresses by Nili Lotan and Mango).

More: 3 new ways to wear statement sleeves

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster

A.L.C. Alba Lamé Dress (Barneys New York, $895)

Metallic Midi Dress (Few Moda, $49)

Diane von Furstenberg Havita Slip Dress (Shopbop, $898)

Juanita Metallic Pleat Shift Dress (Boohoo, $26)

Foil Jersey Faux Wrap Dress with Cutout Details (Lane Bryant, $109.95)


Moonlight Wrap Dress (Free People, $300)

Dress 70 (LPA, $548)

Spaghetti Strap Dress (Mango, $59.99)

Wen Dress (Shoshanna, $350)

Short Cami Dress (Nili Lotan, $545)

Pink Clove Metallic Long-Sleeve Dress (ASOS, $43)

Textured Glitter Knit Dress (& Other Stories, $115)


Kendall & Kylie Shimmery Slip Dress (PacSun, $39.95)


Runway Carlene Dress (BCBGMAXAZRIA, $229 (was $298)

Sequined Dress (COS, $175)

Michael Kors Collection Embellished Metallic Brocade Mini Dress (Net-A-Porter, $1,797 (was $2,995)


Gold Fringe Party Dress (Nicole Miller, $184)

Camilla & Marc Fresia Sleeveless Metallic Midi Slip Dress (Neiman Marcus, $550)

The Jetset Diaries Gold Diamond Mini Dress (8th Story, $189)

Tosia Jersey Marian Mini Dress (Assembly New York, $214 (was $428)

