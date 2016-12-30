Even the most subdued wardrobe is susceptible to a little sparkle this time of year, whether in the form of liquid-gold lamé, colorful Gucci-inspired Lurex or a smattering of rogue embellishments across a sleeve or lapel.
Here’s the thing, though: metallics aren’t always the most practical pieces to own. In less festive seasons, it may not seem so instinctive to reach for that glittery gold dress — especially when everyone else has reverted to their all-black attire.
But not all metallic dresses have to be relegated to the back of your closet alongside your ugly sweater once Jan. 1 arrives. We’ve rounded up 21 dresses that could, in the spirit of seasonless dressing, be worn this week to a holiday party and repurposed for, say, a dressy dinner in March (as in the case of A.L.C.’s pleated copper midi) or a friend’s wedding in July (see: slinky slip dresses by Nili Lotan and Mango).
Radford Dress (Reformation, $128)
A.L.C. Alba Lamé Dress (Barneys New York, $895)
Metallic Midi Dress (Few Moda, $49)
Diane von Furstenberg Havita Slip Dress (Shopbop, $898)
Juanita Metallic Pleat Shift Dress (Boohoo, $26)
Foil Jersey Faux Wrap Dress with Cutout Details (Lane Bryant, $109.95)
Moonlight Wrap Dress (Free People, $300)
Spaghetti Strap Dress (Mango, $59.99)
Short Cami Dress (Nili Lotan, $545)
Pink Clove Metallic Long-Sleeve Dress (ASOS, $43)
Textured Glitter Knit Dress (& Other Stories, $115)
Kendall & Kylie Shimmery Slip Dress (PacSun, $39.95)
Runway Carlene Dress (BCBGMAXAZRIA, $229 (was $298)
Sequined Dress (COS, $175)
Michael Kors Collection Embellished Metallic Brocade Mini Dress (Net-A-Porter, $1,797 (was $2,995)
Gold Fringe Party Dress (Nicole Miller, $184)
Camilla & Marc Fresia Sleeveless Metallic Midi Slip Dress (Neiman Marcus, $550)
The Jetset Diaries Gold Diamond Mini Dress (8th Story, $189)
Tosia Jersey Marian Mini Dress (Assembly New York, $214 (was $428)
