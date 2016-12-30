Share Pin

Even the most subdued wardrobe is susceptible to a little sparkle this time of year, whether in the form of liquid-gold lamé, colorful Gucci-inspired Lurex or a smattering of rogue embellishments across a sleeve or lapel.

Here’s the thing, though: metallics aren’t always the most practical pieces to own. In less festive seasons, it may not seem so instinctive to reach for that glittery gold dress — especially when everyone else has reverted to their all-black attire.

But not all metallic dresses have to be relegated to the back of your closet alongside your ugly sweater once Jan. 1 arrives. We’ve rounded up 21 dresses that could, in the spirit of seasonless dressing, be worn this week to a holiday party and repurposed for, say, a dressy dinner in March (as in the case of A.L.C.’s pleated copper midi) or a friend’s wedding in July (see: slinky slip dresses by Nili Lotan and Mango).

Originally posted on StyleCaster