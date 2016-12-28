13 stylish jackets that were made for layering

Real talk: Even though we tend to stock up on jackets, there’s a pretty slim seasonal window for you go get use out of ‘em. In the spring, we’re so excited to wear flowy sundresses to bother with one, and in the fall, it tends to go from oh-my-goodness-I’m-going-to-melt hot to a textbook tundra in a matter of days.
Still, when winter does come, not only does a jacket provide an extra layer of insulations between your sweater and your coat, but a cute jacket—like a suede bomber, a bright moto, or a classic blazer—can totally transform a tired jeans-and-sweater outfit in a snap.
Click through for 13 jackets that you can layer now and wear on their own later.
Azalea Moto Jacket (Azalea, $139)
BLANKNYC Morning Suede Moto Jacket (Nordstrom, $188)
Topshop Tailored Suit Jacket (Topshop, $125)
Fair Child Long Snap-Button Vest (Macys, $49.98)
Express Genuine Suede Moto Jacket (Express, $124)
Barbour Bowline Hooded Waterproof Jacket (Barbour, $219.90)
Eileen Fisher Twisted Terry Long Jacket (Neiman Marcus, $205)
BB Dakota Asher Wubby Jacket (Shopbop, $130)
J.Crew Campbell Wool Blazer (Net-a-Porter, $189)
Moto Crop Denim Borg Jacket (Topshop, $100)
Blaque Label Easy Blazer (Shopbop, $116.40)
Isabel Marant Etoile Black Laura Blazer (SSENSE, $249)
Zara Embroidered Jacket (Zara, $129)
