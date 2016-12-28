Sections
13 stylish jackets that were made for layering

Real talk: Even though we tend to stock up on jackets, there’s a pretty slim seasonal window for you go get use out of ‘em. In the spring, we’re so excited to wear flowy sundresses to bother with one, and in the fall, it tends to go from oh-my-goodness-I’m-going-to-melt hot to a textbook tundra in a matter of days.

Still, when winter does come, not only does a jacket provide an extra layer of insulations between your sweater and your coat, but a cute jacket—like a suede bomber, a bright moto, or a classic blazer—can totally transform a tired jeans-and-sweater outfit in a snap.

Click through for 13 jackets that you can layer now and wear on their own later.

BLANKNYC Morning Suede Moto Jacket

Nordstrom
BLANKNYC Morning Suede Moto Jacket

BLANKNYC Morning Suede Moto Jacket (Nordstrom, $188)

Topshop Tailored Suit Jacket

Topshop
Topshop Tailored Suit Jacket

Topshop Tailored Suit Jacket (Topshop, $125)

Fair Child Long Snap Button Vest,

Macys
Fair Child Long Snap Button Vest,

Fair Child Long Snap-Button Vest (Macys, $49.98)

Express Genuine Suede Moto Jacket

Express
Express Genuine Suede Moto Jacket

Express Genuine Suede Moto Jacket (Express, $124)

Barbour Bowline Hooded Waterproof Jacket,

Barbour
Barbour Bowline Hooded Waterproof Jacket,

Barbour Bowline Hooded Waterproof Jacket (Barbour, $219.90)

Eileen Fisher Twisted Terry Long Jacket

Neiman Marcus
Eileen Fisher Twisted Terry Long Jacket

Eileen Fisher Twisted Terry Long Jacket (Neiman Marcus, $205)

BB Dakota Asher Wubby Jacket

Shopbop
BB Dakota Asher Wubby Jacket

BB Dakota Asher Wubby Jacket (Shopbop, $130)

J.Crew Campbell Wool Blazer

Net-a-Porter
J.Crew Campbell Wool Blazer

J.Crew Campbell Wool Blazer (Net-a-Porter, $189)

Moto Crop Denim Borg Jacket

Topshop
Moto Crop Denim Borg Jacket

Moto Crop Denim Borg Jacket (Topshop, $100)

Blaque Label Easy Blazer

Shopbop
Blaque Label Easy Blazer

Blaque Label Easy Blazer (Shopbop, $116.40)

Isabel Marant Etoile Black Laura Blazer

SSENSE
Isabel Marant Etoile Black Laura Blazer

Isabel Marant Etoile Black Laura Blazer (SSENSE, $249)

Zara Embroidered Jacket

Zara
Zara Embroidered Jacket

Zara Embroidered Jacket (Zara, $129)

