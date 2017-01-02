 
3 simple eye makeup looks that’ll still impress

Lauren Caruso

by

Lauren Caruso is the Site Director at STYLECASTER.

Easy eye makeup

Easy eye makeup

Sure, we may spend an insane amount of time pinning complicated smokey eyes and bookmarking YouTube tutorials for that magic day that we have two hours to spare and decide to spend it in front of the mirror, but who has time for that?

More: The best beauty products to buy at Sephora for under $30

To save you time and hard-earned cash, we found three majorly pretty eye makeup looks that don’t require the beauty equivalent of a master’s degree, and broke down exactly how to get the look. Ahead, three simple makeup looks and the products you’ll need to nail them.

Urban Decay Naked2 Palette

Urban Decay Naked2 Palette

Urban Decay Naked2 Palette (Ulta, $54)

CoverGirl Lashblast Full Lash Bloom Mascara

CoverGirl Lashblast Full Lash Bloom Mascara

CoverGirl Lashblast Full Lash Bloom Mascara (Target, $6)

Eyeko Skinny Liquid Eyeliner

Eyeko Skinny Liquid Eyeliner

Eyeko Skinny Liquid Eyeliner (Ulta, $16)

Look No. 2

Look No. 2

A soft, pink-tinged smoky eye is both unexpected and majorly pretty. Opt for a shimmery shadow — which you can apply just past the crease — for dimension.

NYX Eyeshadow Base

NYX Eyeshadow Base

NYX Eyeshadow Base (Ulta, $7)

E.L.F. Studio Eyeshadow C Brush

E.L.F. Studio Eyeshadow C Brush

E.L.F. Studio Eyeshadow C Brush  (Target, $3)

Smashbox Cover Shot Eye Palettes in Softlight

Smashbox Cover Shot Eye Palettes in Softlight

Smashbox Cover Shot: Eye Palettes in Softlight (Sephora, $29)

Look No. 3

Look No. 3

The classic smoky eye gets an instant upgrade with a flick at the outer corners. After you’ve lined your upper and lower rims with a black eyeliner, grab a blacker-than-black gel liner and go to town on your upper and lower lash line too. Smudge the liner up and out, and go over it with a shimmery black shadow, stopping just at the crease. Use a tissue or a straightedge to nail the wing, then finish with a double coat of mascara, and you’re done.

Milani Supreme Kohl Kajal Eyeliner Pencil

Milani Supreme Kohl Kajal Eyeliner Pencil

Milani Supreme Kohl Kajal Eyeliner Pencil (Target, $6)

L'Oréal Paris Infallible Gel Lacquer Liner

L'Oréal Paris Infallible Gel Lacquer Liner

L'Oréal Paris Infallible Gel Lacquer Liner (Walgreens, $10)

Sephora Collection Colorful Eyeshadow in Starry Sky

Sephora Collection Colorful Eyeshadow in Starry Sky

Sephora Collection Colorful Eyeshadow in Starry Sky (Sephora, $10)

Maybelline Volum’ Express The Colossal Mascara

Maybelline Volum’ Express The Colossal Mascara

Maybelline Volum’ Express The Colossal Mascara (Target, $5)

