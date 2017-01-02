Easy eye makeup

Share Pin

Sure, we may spend an insane amount of time pinning complicated smokey eyes and bookmarking YouTube tutorials for that magic day that we have two hours to spare and decide to spend it in front of the mirror, but who has time for that?

To save you time and hard-earned cash, we found three majorly pretty eye makeup looks that don’t require the beauty equivalent of a master’s degree, and broke down exactly how to get the look. Ahead, three simple makeup looks and the products you’ll need to nail them.