Easy eye makeup

Sure, we may spend an insane amount of time pinning complicated smokey eyes and bookmarking YouTube tutorials for that magic day that we have two hours to spare and decide to spend it in front of the mirror, but who has time for that?
To save you time and hard-earned cash, we found three majorly pretty eye makeup looks that don’t require the beauty equivalent of a master’s degree, and broke down exactly how to get the look. Ahead, three simple makeup looks and the products you’ll need to nail them.
A swipe of slate gray shadow past the crease is perfect for both day and night. For the former, skip eyeliner and finish with a swipe of lengthening mascara. A touch of liquid liner at the base of your upper lashes turns it into a party-ready look.
Urban Decay Naked2 Palette (Ulta, $54)
CoverGirl Lashblast Full Lash Bloom Mascara (Target, $6)
Eyeko Skinny Liquid Eyeliner (Ulta, $16)
A soft, pink-tinged smoky eye is both unexpected and majorly pretty. Opt for a shimmery shadow — which you can apply just past the crease — for dimension.
NYX Eyeshadow Base (Ulta, $7)
E.L.F. Studio Eyeshadow C Brush (Target, $3)
Smashbox Cover Shot: Eye Palettes in Softlight (Sephora, $29)
The classic smoky eye gets an instant upgrade with a flick at the outer corners. After you’ve lined your upper and lower rims with a black eyeliner, grab a blacker-than-black gel liner and go to town on your upper and lower lash line too. Smudge the liner up and out, and go over it with a shimmery black shadow, stopping just at the crease. Use a tissue or a straightedge to nail the wing, then finish with a double coat of mascara, and you’re done.
Milani Supreme Kohl Kajal Eyeliner Pencil (Target, $6)
L'Oréal Paris Infallible Gel Lacquer Liner (Walgreens, $10)
Sephora Collection Colorful Eyeshadow in Starry Sky (Sephora, $10)
Maybelline Volum’ Express The Colossal Mascara (Target, $5)
