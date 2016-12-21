Sections
11 best anti-pollution beauty products you never knew you needed

Skin products that battle pollution

RuslanDashinsky/Getty Images
Skin products that battle pollution

Believe it or not, pollution can play a huge role in how healthy (or not) your skin is. Here are 11 products to keep your skin healthy, no matter where you live.

More: How does pollution affect your skin?

La Roche Posay Thermal Spring Water

Ulta
La Roche Posay Thermal Spring Water

La-Roche Posay Thermal Spring Water (Ulta, $12.99)

Kiehl's Cilantro & Orange Extract Pollutant Defending Masque

Nordstrom
Kiehl's Cilantro & Orange Extract Pollutant Defending Masque

Kiehl's Cilantro & Orange Extract Pollutant Defending Masque (Nordstrom, $32)


SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic (SkinCeuticals, $163)

Alba Hawaiian Refining Aloe & Green Tea Oil Free Moisturizer

Target
Alba Hawaiian Refining Aloe & Green Tea Oil Free Moisturizer

Alba Hawaiian Refining Aloe & Green Tea Oil-Free Moisturizer (Target, $15.39)

Avene Thermal Spring Water

Dermstore
Avene Thermal Spring Water

Avene Thermal Spring Water (Dermstore, $18.50)

GLAMGLOW Flashmud Brightening Treatment

Sephora
GLAMGLOW Flashmud Brightening Treatment

GLAMGLOW Flashmud Brightening Treatment (Sephora, $69)

Origins A Perfect World Antioxidant Moisturizer With White T

Sephora
Origins A Perfect World Antioxidant Moisturizer With White T

Origins A Perfect World Antioxidant Moisturizer with White Tea (Sephora, $44)

REN Flash Defense Anti Pollution Mist

Sephora
REN Flash Defense Anti Pollution Mist

REN Flash Defense Anti-Pollution Mist (Sephora, $38)


Skin INC My Daily Dose Pollution Protection Cocktail

Skin Inc
Skin INC My Daily Dose Pollution Protection Cocktail

Skin INC My Daily Dose Pollution Protection Cocktail (Skin Inc, $90)

Elizabeth Arden Prevage City Smart Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Hyd

http://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6159264-10686877?sid=iwwgzne6sz00n95y00c6p&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.eliza
Elizabeth Arden Prevage City Smart Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Hyd

Elizabeth Arden Prevage City Smart Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Hydrating Shield (Elizabeth Arden, $68)


