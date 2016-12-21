11 best anti-pollution beauty products you never knew you needed

Believe it or not, pollution can play a huge role in how healthy (or not) your skin is. Here are 11 products to keep your skin healthy, no matter where you live.
Dermalogica Superfoliant (Dermalogica, $56)
La-Roche Posay Thermal Spring Water (Ulta, $12.99)
Kiehl's Cilantro & Orange Extract Pollutant Defending Masque (Nordstrom, $32)
Avene Thermal Spring Water (Dermstore, $18.50)
GLAMGLOW Flashmud Brightening Treatment (Sephora, $69)
REN Flash Defense Anti-Pollution Mist (Sephora, $38)
Skin INC My Daily Dose Pollution Protection Cocktail (Skin Inc, $90)
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!