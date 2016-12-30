Meet the coat that will transform your winter wardrobe

One of my favorite pieces in my whole entire closet is a bright fuchsia coat that I bought at a vintage store in Paris with my roommate at the time (we effectively shared a wardrobe, so if we both liked something, we’d just split the price down the middle—it wasn’t a perfect plan, but it worked well enough). The coat is double-breasted, with shiny black buttons and a matching collar. It’s not exactly warm enough for New York winters, and there are slices in the lining where we ripped out the gigantic shoulder pads it came with, but I insist on wearing it right through February. Why? Well, amid a sea of black and gray, plus the occasional Park-Avenue brown mink, it’s nice to feel like a special flamingo—especially during the drudgery of a morning commute.More: 30 #TumblrPink Things to Add to Your Closet Immediately
Pink coats—be they bubblegum-pink puffers, blush bombers, or Pepto-pink shearlings—are one of the best antidotes to winter doldrums. Even if you’re otherwise sheathed head-to-toe in black (as I often am), when you put one on, your outfit is instantly energized. And sure, the traditional thinking is that coats should be purchased in dark, go-with-everything shades because they tend to be the “investment pieces” of the season, but since we (that is, internet-fluent millennials) are treating pale pink as the new neutral, that should logically extend to outerwear, don’t you think?
More: 11 Pairs of Tights STYLECASTER Editors Can’t Live Without
Below, shop 21 pink coats that will give your wardrobe new life this season—plus get inspiration on how to wear them.
Originally posted on StyleCaster.com
Sutton Coat (Reformation, $268)
Faux Mink Coat (Thakoon, $795)
Wool-Blend Coat (H&M, $129)
The Fifi Bolero (Jocelyn, $395)
Wilfred Poussin Bomber (Aritzia, $198)
Amelda Coat (Club Monaco, $399)
Pink Velvet Robe Blazer (Pixie Market, $152)
Moncler Daphne Quilted Puffer Coat (Neiman Marcus, $990)
Pink Faux-Fur Coat (Missguided, $108)
Chen Peng Pink Down Jacket (SSENSE, $920)
Perfect Pink Coat (& Other Stories, $275)
Sies Marjan Shaggy Shearling Coat (Barneys New York, $3,690)
Helmut Lang Oversize Cape Coat (Farfetch, $1,549)
Acne Brushed Wool-Cashmere Melton Belted Coat (Barneys New York, $1,300)
T Tahari Paige Faux Fur Trimmed Coat (Gilt, $179)
Nagai Star Down Jacket (Kenzo, $625)
Fuzzy Coat (Lisa Perry, $1,295)
Pockets Wool Coat (Mango, $129.99)
Lovers + Friends x Revolve Mia Faux Fur Jacket (Revolve, $278)
J.O.A. Moto Jacket, $145; at Shopbop
Blush Statement Coat (Ann Taylor, $248)
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!