Meet the coat that will transform your winter wardrobe

by

Hilary George-Parkin is the Fashion Editor at STYLECASTER.

View Profile
#1/28:

Pink Coats Winter 2016

Getty Images/StyleCaster
#1/28:

Pink Coats Winter 2016

One of my favorite pieces in my whole entire closet is a bright fuchsia coat that I bought at a vintage store in Paris with my roommate at the time (we effectively shared a wardrobe, so if we both liked something, we’d just split the price down the middle—it wasn’t a perfect plan, but it worked well enough). The coat is double-breasted, with shiny black buttons and a matching collar. It’s not exactly warm enough for New York winters, and there are slices in the lining where we ripped out the gigantic shoulder pads it came with, but I insist on wearing it right through February. Why? Well, amid a sea of black and gray, plus the occasional Park-Avenue brown mink, it’s nice to feel like a special flamingo—especially during the drudgery of a morning commute.

More: 30 #TumblrPink Things to Add to Your Closet Immediately

Pink coats—be they bubblegum-pink puffers, blush bombers, or Pepto-pink shearlings—are one of the best antidotes to winter doldrums. Even if you’re otherwise sheathed head-to-toe in black (as I often am), when you put one on, your outfit is instantly energized. And sure, the traditional thinking is that coats should be purchased in dark, go-with-everything shades because they tend to be the “investment pieces” of the season, but since we (that is, internet-fluent millennials) are treating pale pink as the new neutral, that should logically extend to outerwear, don’t you think?

More: 11 Pairs of Tights STYLECASTER Editors Can’t Live Without

Below, shop 21 pink coats that will give your wardrobe new life this season—plus get inspiration on how to wear them.

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster.com

#3/28:

Faux Mink Coat

Thakoon
#3/28:

Faux Mink Coat

Faux Mink Coat (Thakoon, $795)

#4/28:

Wool Blend Coat

H&M
#4/28:

Wool Blend Coat

Wool-Blend Coat (H&M, $129)

#5/28:

Galant Girl

Galant Girl
#5/28:

Galant Girl

#6/28:

The Fifi Bolero

Jocelyn
#6/28:

The Fifi Bolero

The Fifi Bolero (Jocelyn, $395)

#7/28:

Wilfred Poussin Bomber

Aritzia
#7/28:

Wilfred Poussin Bomber

Wilfred Poussin Bomber (Aritzia, $198)

#8/28:

Amelda Coat

Club Monaco
#8/28:

Amelda Coat

Amelda Coat (Club Monaco, $399)

#9/28:

Finding Paola

Finding Paola
#9/28:

Finding Paola

#10/28:

Pink Velvet Robe Blazer,

Pixie Market
#10/28:

Pink Velvet Robe Blazer,

Pink Velvet Robe Blazer (Pixie Market, $152)

#11/28:

Moncler Daphne Quilted Puffer Coat

Neiman Marcus
#11/28:

Moncler Daphne Quilted Puffer Coat

Moncler Daphne Quilted Puffer Coat (Neiman Marcus, $990)

#12/28:

Pink Faux Fur Coat

Missguided
#12/28:

Pink Faux Fur Coat

Pink Faux-Fur Coat (Missguided, $108)

#13/28:

Le Dressing De Leeloo

Le Dressing de Leeloo
#13/28:

Le Dressing De Leeloo

#14/28:

Chen Peng Pink Down Jacket

SSENSE
#14/28:

Chen Peng Pink Down Jacket

Chen Peng Pink Down Jacket (SSENSE, $920)

#15/28:

Lookast Pink Oversized Pocket Coat

W Concept
#15/28:

Lookast Pink Oversized Pocket Coat

#16/28:

Perfect Pink Coat

& Other Stories
#16/28:

Perfect Pink Coat

Perfect Pink Coat (& Other Stories, $275)

#17/28:

LellaVictoria

LellaVictoria
#17/28:

LellaVictoria

#18/28:

Sies Marjan Shaggy Shearling Coat

Barneys New York
#18/28:

Sies Marjan Shaggy Shearling Coat

Sies Marjan Shaggy Shearling Coat (Barneys New York, $3,690)

#19/28:

Helmut Lang Oversize Cape Coat

Farfetch
#19/28:

Helmut Lang Oversize Cape Coat

Helmut Lang Oversize Cape Coat (Farfetch, $1,549)

#20/28:

Acne Brushed Wool Cashmere Melton Belted Coat

Barneys New York
#20/28:

Acne Brushed Wool Cashmere Melton Belted Coat

Acne Brushed Wool-Cashmere Melton Belted Coat (Barneys New York, $1,300)

#21/28:

Where Did U Get That

Where Did U Get That
#21/28:

Where Did U Get That

#22/28:

T Tahari Paige Faux Fur Trimmed Coat

Gilt
#22/28:

T Tahari Paige Faux Fur Trimmed Coat

T Tahari Paige Faux Fur Trimmed Coat (Gilt, $179)

#23/28:

Nagai Star Down Jacket

Kenzo
#23/28:

Nagai Star Down Jacket

Nagai Star Down Jacket (Kenzo, $625)

#24/28:

Fuzzy Coat

Lisa Perry
#24/28:

Fuzzy Coat

Fuzzy Coat (Lisa Perry, $1,295)

#25/28:

Pockets Wool Coat

Mango
#25/28:

Pockets Wool Coat

Pockets Wool Coat (Mango, $129.99)

#26/28:

Pink Coats Revolve

Revolve
#26/28:

Pink Coats Revolve

Lovers + Friends x Revolve Mia Faux Fur Jacket (Revolve, $278)


#27/28:

J.O.A. Moto Jacket

Shopbop
#27/28:

J.O.A. Moto Jacket

J.O.A. Moto Jacket, $145; at Shopbop

#28/28:

Blush Statement Coat

Could I Have That
#28/28:

Blush Statement Coat

Blush Statement Coat (Ann Taylor, $248)

