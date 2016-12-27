Sections
45 Kardashian-approved drugstore beauty products

Bibi Deitz

by

Bibi Deitz is the News Editor at STYLECASTER. She holds an MFA in fiction writing from Bennington College and lives in Brooklyn. Recent work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Bustle, Marie Claire, Teen Vogue, The Huffington Post, ...

View Profile
#1/46:

Kardashian Beauty Feat

#1/46:

Kardashian Beauty Feat

Obody knows beauty like a Kardashian. The five sisters—Khloé, Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner—spend so much time in hair and makeup, some of them actually have a room in their house devoted to the cause. Khloé’s glam room is the stuff of legend, and Kylie has called hers “my favorite room in the house.” Yes, that is correct: Kylie would rather be chilling in her glam room than be snuggled up in bed or kicking it in the living room. To be fair, the room sounds sort of like a boudoir, living room, and bathroom all rolled into one, but—keep in mind that she has a lot of rooms to choose from.

More: Everything You’ve Ever Wanted to Know About the Kardashians’ Glam Rooms

Thing is, most of the makeup jammed into those drawers—or, more likely, neatly organized within them—is not the cheapest. Nor are the hair products they favor, nor the skin care serums and lotions they gravitate toward. But every so often, the Kardashian women divulge their favorite drugstore beauty products, and we are never disappointed. (As an aside, it seems as though Kourtney is too into all-natural and high-end beauty to pay a visit to the drugstore; we didn’t find any bargain product recs from her at all. Most of our pics came from Kim and Khloé, who love talking beauty on their apps.)

First off, they definitely favor certain brands: As we combed the internet, determined to shine a light on all of their top faves, we found products of every stripe, but especially picks from Rimmel, L’Oréal, and Maybelline. We also discovered that the Kardashians definitely like a nude lipstick, which should not come as a surprise; but if you’re in the market for one and would prefer not to break the bank, you’re in luck. Ahead, find 45 beauty products that you can find at the nearest drugstore—all, of course, Kardashian-approved.

More: The Best French Drugstore Beauty Buys

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster.com

#3/46:

Maybelline Color Sensational The Buffs Lip Color

Ulta
#3/46:

Maybelline Color Sensational The Buffs Lip Color

Maybelline Color Sensational The Buffs Lip Color in Blush Beige, $7.99; at Ulta

Source: Kim

#4/46:

Rimmel Moisture Renew Lipstick In Nude Delight

CVS
#4/46:

Rimmel Moisture Renew Lipstick In Nude Delight

Rimmel Moisture Renew Lipstick in Nude Delight, $4.19; at CVS

Source: Kim

#5/46:

Rimmel Provocalips Lip Colour In Skinny Dipping

Walmart
#5/46:

Rimmel Provocalips Lip Colour In Skinny Dipping

Rimmel Provocalips Lip Colour in Skinny Dipping, $6.47; at Walmart

Source: Kim

#6/46:

Maybelline New York Colorsensational Lip Gloss In Mocha Glaz

Amazon
#6/46:

Maybelline New York Colorsensational Lip Gloss In Mocha Glaz

Maybelline New York Colorsensational Lip Gloss in Mocha Glaze, $4.57; at Amazon

Source: Kim

#7/46:

NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream In London

NYX
#7/46:

NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream In London

NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream in London, $6; at NYX

Source: Kim

#8/46:

Prestige Lipliner In Natural

Walmart
#8/46:

Prestige Lipliner In Natural

Prestige Lipliner in Natural, $18.14 for two; at Walmart

Source: Kim

#9/46:

L'Oréal Voluminous Carbon Black Volume Building Mascara

Ulta
#9/46:

L'Oréal Voluminous Carbon Black Volume Building Mascara

L'Oréal Voluminous Carbon Black Volume Building Mascara, $8.49; at Ulta

Source: Kim

#10/46:

L'Oréal Voluminous Extra Volume Collagen Mascara In Black

Target
#10/46:

L'Oréal Voluminous Extra Volume Collagen Mascara In Black

L'Oréal Voluminous Extra-Volume Collagen Mascara in Black, $6.99; at Target

Source: Kim

#11/46:

Maybelline Volum' Express The Falsies Mascara In Very Black

Target
#11/46:

Maybelline Volum' Express The Falsies Mascara In Very Black

Maybelline Volum' Express The Falsies Mascara in Very Black, $5.39; at Target

Source: Khloé

#12/46:

CoverGirl Bombshell Intensity Eye Liner In Pitch Black Passi

Target
#12/46:

CoverGirl Bombshell Intensity Eye Liner In Pitch Black Passi

CoverGirl Bombshell Intensity Eye Liner in Pitch Black Passion, $6.99; at Target

Source: Kim

#13/46:

Rimmel Scandaleyes Waterproof Kohl Kajal Eyeliner In Black

Walmart
#13/46:

Rimmel Scandaleyes Waterproof Kohl Kajal Eyeliner In Black

Rimmel Scandaleyes Waterproof Kohl Kajal Eyeliner in Black, $3.57; at Walmart

Source: Khloé

#14/46:

Rimmel Scandaleyes Jumbo Liquid Eyeliner In Black

Amazon
#14/46:

Rimmel Scandaleyes Jumbo Liquid Eyeliner In Black

Rimmel Scandaleyes Jumbo Liquid Eyeliner in Black, $8.06; at Amazon

Source: Khloé




#15/46:

L'Oréal Infallible Eyeshadow In Taupe

Ulta
#15/46:

L'Oréal Infallible Eyeshadow In Taupe

L'Oréal Infallible Eyeshadow in Taupe, $3.99; at Ulta

Source: Kim




#16/46:

L'Oréal HiP Studio Secrets Professional Metallic Eye Shadow

Amazon
#16/46:

L'Oréal HiP Studio Secrets Professional Metallic Eye Shadow

L'Oréal HiP Studio Secrets Professional Metallic Eye Shadow Duo in Sculpted, $5.04; at Amazon

Source: Kylie



#17/46:

Ardell DuraLash Naturals Flare In Medium Black

Walgreens
#17/46:

Ardell DuraLash Naturals Flare In Medium Black

Ardell DuraLash Naturals Flare in Medium Black, $3.49; at Walgreens

Source: Kim

#18/46:

Ardell Duo Eyelash Adhesive In Dark Tone

Target
#18/46:

Ardell Duo Eyelash Adhesive In Dark Tone

Ardell Duo Eyelash Adhesive in Dark Tone, $5.39; at Target

Source: Kim

#19/46:

Boots No7 Fanominal Lash Serum

Target
#19/46:

Boots No7 Fanominal Lash Serum

Boots No7 Fanominal Lash Serum, $9.99; at Target

Source: Khloé




#20/46:

NYX Studio Perfect Primer In Green

Target
#20/46:

NYX Studio Perfect Primer In Green

NYX Studio Perfect Primer in Green, $12.99; at Target

Source: Khloé



#21/46:

Loreal True Match Super Blendable Makeup In Natural Ivory

Rite Aid
#21/46:

Loreal True Match Super Blendable Makeup In Natural Ivory

Loreal True Match Super-Blendable Makeup in Natural Ivory, $10.99; at Rite Aid

Source: Kim

#22/46:

Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation In Porcelain

Ulta
#22/46:

Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation In Porcelain

Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation in Porcelain, $7.99; at Ulta

Source: Kim



#23/46:

Rimmel London Stay Matte Pressed Powder In Sandstorm

Target
#23/46:

Rimmel London Stay Matte Pressed Powder In Sandstorm

Rimmel London Stay Matte Pressed Powder in Sandstorm, $3.99; at Target

Source: Kim

 

#24/46:

Maybelline Fit Me Concealer In Light

Ulta
#24/46:

Maybelline Fit Me Concealer In Light

Maybelline Fit Me Concealer in Light, $6.99; at Ulta

Source: Kim

#25/46:

NYX Hi Definition Photo Concealer Wand In Porcelain

Ulta
#25/46:

NYX Hi Definition Photo Concealer Wand In Porcelain

NYX Hi Definition Photo Concealer Wand in Porcelain, $4.99; at Ulta

Source: Kim

#26/46:

L'Oréal True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator In Ice

Ulta
#26/46:

L'Oréal True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator In Ice

L'Oréal True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator in Ice, $12.99; at Ulta

Source: Kim

#27/46:

NYX Studio Finishing Powder In Translucent

Ulta
#27/46:

NYX Studio Finishing Powder In Translucent

NYX Studio Finishing Powder in Translucent, $9.99; at Ulta

Source: Kim

#28/46:

Makeup Revolution Highlighter In Golden Lights

Tam Beauty
#28/46:

Makeup Revolution Highlighter In Golden Lights

Makeup Revolution Highlighter in Golden Lights, $5.40; at Tam Beauty

Source: Khloé

#29/46:

Physician's Formula Powder Palette Mineral Glow Pearls In Be

Physicians Formula
#29/46:

Physician's Formula Powder Palette Mineral Glow Pearls In Be

Physician's Formula Powder Palette Mineral Glow Pearls in Beige, $13.95; at Physicians Formula

Source: Kim




#30/46:

Milani Baked Blush In Luminoso

Walmart
#30/46:

Milani Baked Blush In Luminoso

Milani Baked Blush in Luminoso, $6.97; at Walmart

Source: Kim

#31/46:

Milani XL Bronzer In Bronze Glow

Walmart
#31/46:

Milani XL Bronzer In Bronze Glow

Milani XL Bronzer in Bronze Glow, $8.97; at Walmart

Source: Kim

 

#32/46:

Zoya Nail Polish In Noah

Zoya
#32/46:

Zoya Nail Polish In Noah

Zoya Nail Polish in Noah, $10; at Zoya

Source: Khloé

#33/46:

OPI Nail Lacquer In We The Female

Macy's
#33/46:

OPI Nail Lacquer In We The Female

OPI Nail Lacquer in We the Female, $10; at Macy's

Source: Khloé

#34/46:

Essie Nail Polish In Mint Candy Apple

Target
#34/46:

Essie Nail Polish In Mint Candy Apple

Essie Nail Polish in Mint Candy Apple, $8.99; at Target

Source: Khloé

#35/46:

Sally Hansen Nail Treatment Vitamin E Nail & Cuticle Oil

Target
#35/46:

Sally Hansen Nail Treatment Vitamin E Nail & Cuticle Oil

Sally Hansen Nail Treatment Vitamin E Nail & Cuticle Oil, $5.39; at Target

Source: Kylie

#36/46:

Bio Oil Specialist Skincare

Target
#36/46:

Bio Oil Specialist Skincare

Bio-Oil Specialist Skincare, $12.79; at Target

Source: Khloé

#37/46:

Aquaphor Healing Ointment

Target
#37/46:

Aquaphor Healing Ointment

Aquaphor Healing Ointment, $4.99; at Target

Source: Khloé

#38/46:

Garnier Moisture Rescue Refreshing Gel Cream

Walmart
#38/46:

Garnier Moisture Rescue Refreshing Gel Cream

Garnier Moisture Rescue Refreshing Gel-Cream, $6.62; at Walmart

Source: Khloé

#39/46:

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry Touch Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SP

Target
#39/46:

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry Touch Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SP

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 55, $7.59; at Target

#40/46:

Clean & Clear Morning Burst Hydrating Facial Cleanser

Target
#40/46:

Clean & Clear Morning Burst Hydrating Facial Cleanser

Clean & Clear Morning Burst Hydrating Facial Cleanser, $4.49; at Target

Source: Khloé

#41/46:

Neutrogena Night Calming Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes

#41/46:

Neutrogena Night Calming Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes

Neutrogena Night Calming Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes, $6.99; at Neutrogena

Source: Kim

#42/46:

Finesse Moisturizing 2 In 1 Shampoo And Conditioner

Target
#42/46:

Finesse Moisturizing 2 In 1 Shampoo And Conditioner

Finesse Moisturizing 2 in 1 Shampoo and Conditioner, $3.69; at Target

Source: Kendall

#43/46:

Herbal Essences Shine Conditioner

Target
#43/46:

Herbal Essences Shine Conditioner

Herbal Essences Shine Conditioner, $4.99; at Target

Source: Khloé

#44/46:

Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Brilliantine Shine Glossing Sp

Garnier
#44/46:

Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Brilliantine Shine Glossing Sp

Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Brilliantine Shine Glossing Spray, $4.29; at Garnier

Source: Kim

#45/46:

Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Spray

Target
#45/46:

Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Spray

Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Spray, $8.99; at Target

Source: Kylie

#46/46:

Metal Duckbill Clips

Sally Beauty
#46/46:

Metal Duckbill Clips

Metal Duckbill Clips, $4.59; at Sally Beauty

Source: Kim

