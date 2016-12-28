Outfits With Boots

 
50 ways to wear every pair of boots you own

STYLECASTER delivers your daily forecast of need-to-know fashion, beauty, entertainment, and lifestyle intel. Practical and modern, we give readers the tools they need to lead a more stylish life.

If “Hoarders” were ever looking to fill a segment devoted to the boot-obsessed, it’s safe to say we’d be pretty good candidates. From ankle to mid-calf to over-the-knee, our collection seems to grow every season. But it’s hard to feel too guilty about it, because of any type of footwear, boots are the ones that get the most wear during fall and winter (which, for many of us, constitutes a whole lot of our year).

So, since there’s a good chance you’ll be sporting them for the next three to five months, we figured it was best to give you all the outfit-inspiration you’ll need when it comes to wearing boots. In the slideshow, you’ll find suede low-heel boots paired with skinny jeans and a trench (perfect for an everyday look), lace-up stilettos with an of-the-moment velvet dress, and even rain boots with knee socks and a mini (to make the drizzly days this season just a little bit brighter).

Click through the slideshow below to get inspired.

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster.com

