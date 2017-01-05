Share Pin

Summer’s coming to a close, which means it’s time to turn our attention to—what else?—cute fall outfits. While it’s still to early to break out the season’s heavier pieces like cozy sweaters, oversize coats, and over-the-knee boots, there are a few pieces that can pull double duty right now, and well into the season. Namely? The leather skirt.

Leather skirts are—in a word—cool, and they’ll add a dose of edge to any outfit. Whether paired with a tucked-in flannel or shrunken sweatshirt and a pair of sneakers, a simple white tee and a pair of ankle boots, or a tail0red blouse and pointy loafers, there’s a way to style a black leather skirt for the change in seasons that anyone can get into.

More: The 5 Biggest Shoe Trends for Fall

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite street style looks from the coolest bloggers around who styled black leather skirts perfectly. Click through our slideshow to see them now!

Originally posted on StyleCaster.com