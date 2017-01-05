 
The one fashion piece that can transform your entire wardrobe

STYLECASTER

by

STYLECASTER delivers your daily forecast of need-to-know fashion, beauty, entertainment, and lifestyle intel. Practical and modern, we give readers the tools they need to lead a more stylish life.

#1/31:

Black leather skirts

Summer’s coming to a close, which means it’s time to turn our attention to—what else?—cute fall outfits. While it’s still to early to break out the season’s heavier pieces like cozy sweaters, oversize coats, and over-the-knee boots, there are a few pieces that can pull double duty right now, and well into the season. Namely? The leather skirt.

Leather skirts are—in a word—cool, and they’ll add a dose of edge to any outfit. Whether paired with a tucked-in flannel or shrunken sweatshirt and a pair of sneakers, a simple white tee and a pair of ankle boots, or a tail0red blouse and pointy loafers, there’s a way to style a black leather skirt for the change in seasons that anyone can get into.

More: The 5 Biggest Shoe Trends for Fall

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite street style looks from the coolest bloggers around who styled black leather skirts perfectly. Click through our slideshow to see them now!

Originally posted on StyleCaster.com

Stockholm Streetstyle

Stockholm Streetstyle
Peace Love Shea

Peace Love Shea
Bethany Struble

Bethany Struble
GRG MRKT/Fake Leather

GRG MRKT/Fake Leather
1 Fine Dai

1 Fine Dai
Gladys Doris Dave

Gladys Doris Dave
Adenorah

Adenorah
Cashmere in Style

Cashmere in Style
Just Another

Just Another
Jared Balle/Fashion Distraction

Jared Balle/Fashion Distraction
Ashley Ring my Bell

Ashley Ring my Bell
Dulceida

Dulceida
2014 MARCEL FLORUSS/Just Another

2014 MARCEL FLORUSS/Just Another
Friend in Fashion

Friend in Fashion
Kenzas

Kenzas
Bambis Armoire

Bambis Armoire
Gal Meets Glam

Gal Meets Glam
Bethany Struble

Bethany Struble
Kenzas

Kenzas
Stockholm Streetstyle

Stockholm Streetstyle
Eat Sleep Wear

Eat Sleep Wear
Rami Hanna

Rami Hanna
Mode Rosa

Mode Rosa
Stockholm Streetstyle

Stockholm Streetstyle
Sidewalk Ready

Sidewalk Ready
Mode Rosa

Mode Rosa
Jeff Thibodeau/We Wore What

Jeff Thibodeau/We Wore What
Mode Rosa

Mode Rosa
Sidewalk Ready

Sidewalk Ready
