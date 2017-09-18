Emmys dresses from days past

The Primetime Emmy Awards never disappoint, and 2017 was no different. Who knew we'd see a controversial cameo from Sean Spicer (And we're talking the real, in-the-flesh version — not Melissa McCarthy's SNL character.)
But compared to some of the Emmys past, '17 didn't involve as much physical action. Remember when Tom Bergeron dropped Heidi Klum at the '08 ceremony, or when Alan Alda literally did cartwheels on the stage to accept his award in 1979? Ah, the memories.
And then there's the clothes. The kids from Stranger Things continued their red carpet domination and the This Is Us cast also brought the fire (Sterling K Brown, Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz all looked absolutely fabulous) this year, which got us feeling kinda nostalgic about Emmys fashion in general. So we dug into the Primetime Emmys vault and found all kinds of dresses from past shows that are simply too amazing to be forgotten.
Originally published September 2016. Updated September 2017.
Yes, we know this is from the '17 show, but Brown looks like a princess from days of yore.
And here's another 2017 dress that is sure to conjure up some nostalgia in the future. Davis can do no wrong.
Oprah showed off Old Hollywood glamour with her cream-colored corset gown at the 2002 Emmys.
Megan Mullally was all business in pants and a purple top at the 2001 Emmys.
Paula Abdul went for the peek-a-boo look with her 2002 Emmys dress.
The late Joan Rivers always commanded attention. Case in point? Her multicolored look from 2002.
Jessica Alba went all matchy-matchy purple for the 2001 Emmys in Culver City, California.
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt showed off their early-'00s power couple style at the 2001 Emmys.
Barbra Streisand went all-black with her velvet gown, matching choker and dark hose for the 2001 Emmys.
There was a time — like 2003 — when this dress cut was the go-to look.
Joan was always a little more flashy than Melissa, and that was never more apparent than in their '03 looks.
To be honest, we'd wear the pink halter dress Heather Locklear wore to the 1995 Emmys today.
All of the focus at the 1997 Primetime Emmy Awards was on The Nanny star's gown.
Cyndi Lauper always commands attention. Case in point: The fur top and skirt she wore for the 1995 Emmys.
Courteney Cox's purple choker matched her purple gown for the 1995 Emmys.
Brandy rocked the quintessential '90s style with a purple satin gown.
Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall showed off her sparkles — and her enviable obliques — in a sexy cutout gown.
Satin was big on the 2004 Emmys red carpet. Rancic opted for a purple satin dress for her red carpet duties.
Sharon Stone brought sexy to the 2004 Emmys with her slinky pink satin gown.
Here, my friends, is Three's Company star Suzanne Somers being absolutely fabulous in 1978.
You can't quite see her dress, but you guys, this is Lucille Ball in 1953.
Who could ever forget The Brady Bunch with Robert Reed and Florence Henderson? This was taken in 1989.
