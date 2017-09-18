Emmys dresses from days past

Share Pin

The Primetime Emmy Awards never disappoint, and 2017 was no different. Who knew we'd see a controversial cameo from Sean Spicer (And we're talking the real, in-the-flesh version — not Melissa McCarthy's SNL character.)

But compared to some of the Emmys past, '17 didn't involve as much physical action. Remember when Tom Bergeron dropped Heidi Klum at the '08 ceremony, or when Alan Alda literally did cartwheels on the stage to accept his award in 1979? Ah, the memories.

And then there's the clothes. The kids from Stranger Things continued their red carpet domination and the This Is Us cast also brought the fire (Sterling K Brown, Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz all looked absolutely fabulous) this year, which got us feeling kinda nostalgic about Emmys fashion in general. So we dug into the Primetime Emmys vault and found all kinds of dresses from past shows that are simply too amazing to be forgotten.

Originally published September 2016. Updated September 2017.