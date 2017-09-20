Halloween makeup straight from Instagram

You can spend hundreds of dollars on an elaborate Halloween costume, but the best beauty bloggers and Instagramers know that it is really all about the makeup. When it comes to pulling off an authentic look (be it spooky are sweet), your face really needs to be on point — it's the first thing everybody will notice, after all. Great makeup truly puts the cherry on top of a perfect costume.
If you've got a drawer (or closet) full of face paint and colorful hues you've been saving for a special occasion, it's time to pull the trigger. Some of our favorite DIY makeup looks include zombie pinups, creepy clowns and even a beautiful Beetlejuice this year.
Scary, spooky and downright disturbing makeup takes some real talent. Here's the best of the best we've seen on Instagram. (And we threw in a few tame makeup creations to balance things out.)
Originally published October 2015. Updated September 2017.
Dressing up as Cruella de Vil somehow looks so posh; just don't go harming any puppies.
Mystical, magical and perfect for makeup junkies on Halloween. Or, try this easy mermaid makeup tutorial.
For those partial to Halloween costumes with blood and gore.
This bloody makeup mess looks way too real. It will surely win every costume contest.
A stunning makeup tutorial inspired by the blockbuster Avatar.
The makeup makes this a classic '80s Halloween costume.
A twist on traditional gore makeup.
Watch this video for more on how to create pop art makeup.
Clown makeup that's eerie and fabulous.
An unlikely pair, pinup and zombie. That totally works.
Another Halloween classic made perfect by killer makeup.
There are few costumes scarier than this and the makeup is key.
Halloween makeup for those who don't get into the gore scene.
It might be the most convincing skull makeup ever seen.
The forever-dark yet quirky The Nightmare Before Christmas makeup.
It's sort of like Halloween's take on a wardrobe malfunction.
Evil queen/devilish lady makeup that makes for a stunning Halloween costume.
Who said Chucky had to be a boy?
Crazy colors and some creativity make a stunning makeup look for your costume.
A refreshing take on zombie makeup.
A totally captivating pop art zombie, also dubbed the "zombie bitch."
Spider makeup that will give anyone the willies.
A haunted version of the masquerade costume. So creepy and so perfect.
GoT fans, this spooky take on jack-o'-lantern makeup is for you.
As cute as she seems, Harley Quinn's not the kind of villain you'd like to meet in a dark alley.
We will end on the costume that celebrates the dead rather that "gorifies" them.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started