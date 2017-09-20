 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

These Halloween Makeup Ideas Will Take Your Costume from 'Meh' to 'OMFG'

Krissy Brady

by

Krissy Brady is a women’s health + lifestyle writer who’s so out of shape, it’s like she has the innards of an 80-year-old. Instead of learning how to crochet, she decided to turn her emotional baggage into a writing career (genius, no?)...

View Profile
#1/27:

Halloween makeup straight from Instagram

Viktori Rajduk/EyeEm/Getty Images
#1/27:

Halloween makeup straight from Instagram

You can spend hundreds of dollars on an elaborate Halloween costume, but the best beauty bloggers and Instagramers know that it is really all about the makeup. When it comes to pulling off an authentic look (be it spooky are sweet), your face really needs to be on point — it's the first thing everybody will notice, after all. Great makeup truly puts the cherry on top of a perfect costume.

If you've got a drawer (or closet) full of face paint and colorful hues you've been saving for a special occasion, it's time to pull the trigger. Some of our favorite DIY makeup looks include zombie pinups, creepy clowns and even a beautiful Beetlejuice this year.

Scary, spooky and downright disturbing makeup takes some real talent. Here's the best of the best we've seen on Instagram. (And we threw in a few tame makeup creations to balance things out.)

Originally published October 2015. Updated September 2017.

#3/27:

Mermaid

kickass_makeup/Instagram
#3/27:

Mermaid

Mystical, magical and perfect for makeup junkies on Halloween. Or, try this easy mermaid makeup tutorial.

#4/27:

Throat gore makeup

m7fx/Instagram
#4/27:

Throat gore makeup

For those partial to Halloween costumes with blood and gore.

#5/27:

Stationery gone wrong

makeupunplugged/Instagram
#5/27:

Stationery gone wrong

This bloody makeup mess looks way too real. It will surely win every costume contest.

#6/27:

Avatar

huntordye/Instagram
#6/27:

Avatar

A stunning makeup tutorial inspired by the blockbuster Avatar.

#7/27:

Beetlejuice

elainabadro/Instagram
#7/27:

Beetlejuice

The makeup makes this a classic '80s Halloween costume.

#8/27:

Catfight

barbell_barbie147/Instagram
#8/27:

Catfight

A twist on traditional gore makeup.

#9/27:

Pop art

emer_hennessy/Instagram
#9/27:

Pop art

Watch this video for more on how to create pop art makeup.

#10/27:

Lady clown

explauraaa/Instagram
#10/27:

Lady clown

Clown makeup that's eerie and fabulous.

#11/27:

Zombie pinup

elaineserpamakeup/Instagram
#11/27:

Zombie pinup

An unlikely pair, pinup and zombie. That totally works.

#12/27:

Bride of Frankenstein

poes_cat/Instagram
#12/27:

Bride of Frankenstein

Another Halloween classic made perfect by killer makeup.

#13/27:

'The Exorcist'

shaulrivas/Instagram
#13/27:

'The Exorcist'

There are few costumes scarier than this and the makeup is key.

#14/27:

Sugar skull

kleemua/Instagram
#14/27:

Sugar skull

Halloween makeup for those who don't get into the gore scene.

#15/27:

Skeleton

prettyfacesbycha/Instagram
#15/27:

Skeleton

It might be the most convincing skull makeup ever seen.

#16/27:

'The Nightmare Before Christmas'

vinn12111/Instagram
#16/27:

'The Nightmare Before Christmas'

The forever-dark yet quirky The Nightmare Before Christmas makeup.

#17/27:

Zipper face

tam_rapp247/Instagram
#17/27:

Zipper face

It's sort of like Halloween's take on a wardrobe malfunction.

#18/27:

Devil(ish)

ardell_lashes/Instagram
#18/27:

Devil(ish)

Evil queen/devilish lady makeup that makes for a stunning Halloween costume.

#19/27:

Chucky

backsquatbeauty/Instagram
#19/27:

Chucky

Who said Chucky had to be a boy?

#20/27:

Retro chic

makeupdiamonds/instagram
#20/27:

Retro chic

Crazy colors and some creativity make a stunning makeup look for your costume.

#21/27:

Coolest zombie ever

houseofglamdolls/Instagram
#21/27:

Coolest zombie ever

A refreshing take on zombie makeup.

#22/27:

Zombie bitch

penelerphlegm/Instagram
#22/27:

Zombie bitch

A totally captivating pop art zombie, also dubbed the "zombie bitch."

#23/27:

Spider

rabidbeautydotcom/Instagram
#23/27:

Spider

Spider makeup that will give anyone the willies.

#24/27:

Masquerade

all_d0ll3d_up/Instagram
#24/27:

Masquerade

A haunted version of the masquerade costume. So creepy and so perfect.

#25/27:

Medieval jack-o'-lantern

kristajade_mua/Instagram
#25/27:

Medieval jack-o'-lantern

GoT fans, this spooky take on jack-o'-lantern makeup is for you.

#26/27:

Harley Quinn

chelseabrownleemakeup/Instagram
#26/27:

Harley Quinn

As cute as she seems, Harley Quinn's not the kind of villain you'd like to meet in a dark alley.

#27/27:

Dia de los Muertos

sirena_beauty_service/Instagram
#27/27:

Dia de los Muertos

We will end on the costume that celebrates the dead rather that "gorifies" them.

Related Slideshows

10 Expert-Approved Tricks for Air-Drying Every Hair Type

20 Dresses From Emmys Past That Are Giving Us Total Awards Show Nostalgia

13 Beautiful Celebrities Who Embraced Their Natural Hair
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started