64 Short Hairstyles That Will Make You Want to Chop It All Off

Stacia Affelt

by

Stacia is a feminist, fashionista and journalist. She is currently a senior at Arizona State University studying print journalism and marketing. She wants to empower women to look and feel their best through her work. She hopes to become...

View Profile
#1/65:

The big chop

Samir Hussein/Getty Images
#1/65:

The big chop

It's true that many of us have some kind of emotional attachment to our long hair — but it's also true that taking the plunge and going for a new short 'do is totally refreshing. There's no quicker way to break out of a rut and completely change up your look.

Thinking of taking the leap and going short? These hot celebrity short cuts might push you over the edge.

Originally published July 2016. Updated May 2017.

#3/65:

Taylor Swift

Apega/WENN.com
#3/65:

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift rocks a long bob (a "lob") that's messy yet chic. This style is perfect for an effortless feel.

#4/65:

Miley Cyrus

Judy Eddy/WENN.com
#4/65:

Miley Cyrus

Miley's short hairstyle proves that your roots don't always ruin your look. 

#5/65:

Gwen Stefani

Brian To/WENN.com
#5/65:

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani bumps up the volume by sweeping her hair up and back.

#6/65:

Kat Graham

Derrick Salters/WENN
#6/65:

Kat Graham

The Vampire Diaries actress showcased a straight-edged cut without bangs.

#7/65:

Beyoncé

Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com
#7/65:

Beyoncé

Don't be afraid of short hair when you've got curls. Channel your inner diva and go for that bob. 

#8/65:

RaeLynn

Judy Eddy/WENN.com
#8/65:

RaeLynn

Country singer RaeLynn's short cut is flirty and fun.

#9/65:

Jourdan Dunn

WENN
#9/65:

Jourdan Dunn

The supermodel stuns in a dramatic short cut.

#10/65:

Anna Wintour

Lia Toby/WENN.com
#10/65:

Anna Wintour

Be bold with blunt bangs and a bob, like this iconic Anna Wintour style.

#11/65:

Jennifer Lawrence

Brian To/WENN
#11/65:

Jennifer Lawrence

Award-winning actor Jennifer Lawrence recently made her hair shorter and blonder.

#12/65:

Mindy Kaling

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment
#12/65:

Mindy Kaling

The star of The Mindy Project dip-dyed her short ends for a modern look.

#13/65:

Julianne Hough

FayesVision/WENN
#13/65:

Julianne Hough

The Dancing With The Stars performer rocks a choppy, wavy hairdo.

#14/65:

Lily Collins

Brian To/WENN
#14/65:

Lily Collins

The British actress rocks a chin-length bob.

#15/65:

Hayden Panettiere

FayesVision/WENN
#15/65:

Hayden Panettiere

The actress chopped off her long blond locks for a shorter style.

#16/65:

Zendaya

FayesVision/WENN
#16/65:

Zendaya

The singer's hair is always a topic of controversy, but she pulls off this bob effortlessly.

#17/65:

Sophia Bush

WENN
#17/65:

Sophia Bush

The One Tree Hill alum embraces a shorter, lighter cut than she's used to.

#18/65:

Lucy Hale

WENN
#18/65:

Lucy Hale

The Pretty Little Liars star styles her shoulder-length hair with soft waves.

#19/65:

Hilary Duff

WENN
#19/65:

Hilary Duff

Not only did the former Disney star experiment with a short hairdo, but with a pop of color too.

#20/65:

Vanessa Hudgens

FayesVision/Wenn
#20/65:

Vanessa Hudgens

The actor-turned-Broadway star join the short-haired club and wears it well.

#21/65:

Adele

Apega/WENN
#21/65:

Adele

The "Hello" singer's blunt bob adds a bit of edginess to her usual look.

#22/65:

Demi Lovato

FayesVision/WENN
#22/65:

Demi Lovato

The singer slicks back her locks for a polished style.

#23/65:

Ellen Degeneres

Brian To/WENN
#23/65:

Ellen Degeneres

The TV host has almost always kept her hair short.

#24/65:

Jennifer Hudson

WENN
#24/65:

Jennifer Hudson

The American Idol alum recently debuted a shaved style with choppy bangs.

#25/65:

Ruby Rose

Michael Wright/WENN
#25/65:

Ruby Rose

The star of Orange Is the New Black keeps her layers short on the bottom and longer on top.

#26/65:

Lena Dunham

Brian To/WENN
#26/65:

Lena Dunham

The Girls actor pulls back her short ends for a wispy feel.

#27/65:

Maria Borges

Jim Spellman/Getty Images
#27/65:

Maria Borges

The Victoria's Secret model rocked the runway au naturel.

#28/65:

Lupita Nyong'o

Rob Rich/WENN
#28/65:

Lupita Nyong'o

The award-winning actor mixes up her short style with a double braid.

#29/65:

Rita Ora

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
#29/65:

Rita Ora

The singer opts for a sleek short hairstyle for the red carpet.

#30/65:

Frankie Bridge

Joe/WENN
#30/65:

Frankie Bridge

The singer-songwriter was one of the first to shorten one side of her hair, leaving the other side longer.

#31/65:

Tyra Banks

FayesVision/WENN
#31/65:

Tyra Banks

The former supermodel works a short rounded bob.

#32/65:

Jenna Dewan-Tatum

FayesVision/WENN
#32/65:

Jenna Dewan-Tatum

The wife of hunk Channing Tatum keeps her chin-length locks tucked behind one ear.

#33/65:

Rose Byrne

Ivan Nikolov/WENN
#33/65:

Rose Byrne

Soft, wavy layers help frame the actor's face.

#34/65:

Mandy Moore

FayesVision/WENN
#34/65:

Mandy Moore

The actor dresses up her hairstyle with tight curls.

#35/65:

Alyssa Milano

FayesVision/WENN
#35/65:

Alyssa Milano

The actor styles her pixie cut with sideswept bangs.

#36/65:

Sarah Hyland

FayesVision/WENN
#36/65:

Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family actor adds pin curls to her short 'do for a retro look.

#37/65:

Emeli Sandé

Ian Gavan/Getty Images
#37/65:

Emeli Sandé

The Scottish singer adds a touch of gold to her curly pixie cut.

#38/65:

Jennifer Lopez

Brian To/WENN
#38/65:

Jennifer Lopez

Uneven layers add shape to the actor and singer's shoulder-length cut.

#39/65:

Marion Cotillard

Euan Cherry/WENN
#39/65:

Marion Cotillard

Straight-across bangs pump up the actor's bob.

#40/65:

Kate Mara

Ivan Nikolov/WENN
#40/65:

Kate Mara

The actor parts her chopped pixie to the side.

#41/65:

Kristen Stewart

Dennis Van Tine/WENN
#41/65:

Kristen Stewart

The Twilight star rocks a wavy bob.

#42/65:

Coco Rocha

IZZY/WENN
#42/65:

Coco Rocha

The Canadian model adds blunt bangs to her sleek cut.

#43/65:

Jada Pinkett Smith

FayesVision/WENN
#43/65:

Jada Pinkett Smith

Long, wavy bangs add volume to her short cut.

#44/65:

Rosario Dawson

Adriana M. Barraza/WENN
#44/65:

Rosario Dawson

This shoulder-length style looks effortlessly chic.

#45/65:

Zoë Kravitz

Jason LaVeris/Getty Images
#45/65:

Zoë Kravitz

Chopped, messy bangs add a punk vibe to this blunt cut.

#46/65:

Olivia Culpo

Mireya Acierto/Getty Images
#46/65:

Olivia Culpo

The former Miss USA swapped her long locks for an A-line bob.

#47/65:

Keira Knightley

Wenn.com
#47/65:

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley's short hairstyle features full, wispy bangs and volume at the crown. 

#48/65:

Keke Palmer

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
#48/65:

Keke Palmer

The Scream Queens star features a choppy short pixie.

#49/65:

Aisha Tyler

Taylor Hill/Getty Images
#49/65:

Aisha Tyler

The host of The Talk adds bangs to her shoulder-length style.

#50/65:

Camilla Belle

Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images
#50/65:

Camilla Belle

Before growing out her hair, the actor had a chin-length bob.

#51/65:

Aubrey Plaza

Apega/WENN
#51/65:

Aubrey Plaza

The Parks and Recreation actor styles her chic look with side bangs.

#52/65:

Gabrielle Union

George Pimentel/Getty Images
#52/65:

Gabrielle Union

Uneven layers and a middle part give a fresh vibe to a simple cut.

#53/65:

Alicia Keys

WENN
#53/65:

Alicia Keys

The singer showcases tight sideswept curls in contrast to a shaved side.

#54/65:

Nicole Richie

FayesVision/WENN
#54/65:

Nicole Richie

The reality star models a banged bob reminiscent of the 1920s.

#55/65:

Miranda Kerr

JB Lacroix/Getty Images
#55/65:

Miranda Kerr

The Australian model debuts a messy and slightly wavy hairstyle.

#56/65:

Solange Knowles

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
#56/65:

Solange Knowles

Queen Bey's sis reveals a grown-out pixie cut with choppy layers.

#57/65:

Kelly Rowland

Mark Sullivan/Getty Images
#57/65:

Kelly Rowland

This shiny, sideswept look is a far cry from the singer's Destiny's Child days.

#58/65:

Emma Stone

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
#58/65:

Emma Stone

The natural blonde glows in red, layered locks.

#59/65:

Rihanna

Lester Cohen/Getty Images
#59/65:

Rihanna

The Barbadian singer stuns in a blunt, even bob.

#60/65:

Viola Davis

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
#60/65:

Viola Davis

The award-winning actor swapped her short pixie for a lengthier bob.

#61/65:

Halle Berry

Angela Weiss/Getty Images
#61/65:

Halle Berry

The actor recently debuted a blond, choppy hairstyle with straight-across bangs.

#62/65:

Amber Rose

Jason LaVeris/Getty Images
#62/65:

Amber Rose

For those times when you feel the need to chop it all off, Amber Rose will inspire.

#63/65:

Sarah Paulson

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
#63/65:

Sarah Paulson

The American Horror Story star shows us what sleek and chic looks like for a night out on the town.

#64/65:

Kate Hudson

Samir Hussein/Getty Images
#64/65:

Kate Hudson

Kate can make both long and short look effortless -- we're trying not to be jealous.

#65/65:

Ginnifer Goodwin

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
#65/65:

Ginnifer Goodwin

If there's one person out there who knows how to rock the magical, modern-day pixie, it's Ginn.

Originally published Feb. 2016. Updated July 2016.

