The big chop

It's true that many of us have some kind of emotional attachment to our long hair — but it's also true that taking the plunge and going for a new short 'do is totally refreshing. There's no quicker way to break out of a rut and completely change up your look.
Thinking of taking the leap and going short? These hot celebrity short cuts might push you over the edge.
Originally published July 2016. Updated May 2017.
Hale's textured short hair is at the top of our envy list.
Taylor Swift rocks a long bob (a "lob") that's messy yet chic. This style is perfect for an effortless feel.
Miley's short hairstyle proves that your roots don't always ruin your look.
Gwen Stefani bumps up the volume by sweeping her hair up and back.
The Vampire Diaries actress showcased a straight-edged cut without bangs.
Don't be afraid of short hair when you've got curls. Channel your inner diva and go for that bob.
Country singer RaeLynn's short cut is flirty and fun.
The supermodel stuns in a dramatic short cut.
Be bold with blunt bangs and a bob, like this iconic Anna Wintour style.
Award-winning actor Jennifer Lawrence recently made her hair shorter and blonder.
The star of The Mindy Project dip-dyed her short ends for a modern look.
The Dancing With The Stars performer rocks a choppy, wavy hairdo.
The British actress rocks a chin-length bob.
The actress chopped off her long blond locks for a shorter style.
The singer's hair is always a topic of controversy, but she pulls off this bob effortlessly.
The One Tree Hill alum embraces a shorter, lighter cut than she's used to.
The Pretty Little Liars star styles her shoulder-length hair with soft waves.
Not only did the former Disney star experiment with a short hairdo, but with a pop of color too.
The actor-turned-Broadway star join the short-haired club and wears it well.
The "Hello" singer's blunt bob adds a bit of edginess to her usual look.
The singer slicks back her locks for a polished style.
The TV host has almost always kept her hair short.
The American Idol alum recently debuted a shaved style with choppy bangs.
The star of Orange Is the New Black keeps her layers short on the bottom and longer on top.
The Girls actor pulls back her short ends for a wispy feel.
The Victoria's Secret model rocked the runway au naturel.
The award-winning actor mixes up her short style with a double braid.
The singer opts for a sleek short hairstyle for the red carpet.
The singer-songwriter was one of the first to shorten one side of her hair, leaving the other side longer.
The former supermodel works a short rounded bob.
The wife of hunk Channing Tatum keeps her chin-length locks tucked behind one ear.
Soft, wavy layers help frame the actor's face.
The actor dresses up her hairstyle with tight curls.
The actor styles her pixie cut with sideswept bangs.
The Modern Family actor adds pin curls to her short 'do for a retro look.
The Scottish singer adds a touch of gold to her curly pixie cut.
Uneven layers add shape to the actor and singer's shoulder-length cut.
Straight-across bangs pump up the actor's bob.
The actor parts her chopped pixie to the side.
The Twilight star rocks a wavy bob.
The Canadian model adds blunt bangs to her sleek cut.
Long, wavy bangs add volume to her short cut.
This shoulder-length style looks effortlessly chic.
Chopped, messy bangs add a punk vibe to this blunt cut.
The former Miss USA swapped her long locks for an A-line bob.
Keira Knightley's short hairstyle features full, wispy bangs and volume at the crown.
The Scream Queens star features a choppy short pixie.
The host of The Talk adds bangs to her shoulder-length style.
Before growing out her hair, the actor had a chin-length bob.
The Parks and Recreation actor styles her chic look with side bangs.
Uneven layers and a middle part give a fresh vibe to a simple cut.
The singer showcases tight sideswept curls in contrast to a shaved side.
The reality star models a banged bob reminiscent of the 1920s.
The Australian model debuts a messy and slightly wavy hairstyle.
Queen Bey's sis reveals a grown-out pixie cut with choppy layers.
This shiny, sideswept look is a far cry from the singer's Destiny's Child days.
The natural blonde glows in red, layered locks.
The Barbadian singer stuns in a blunt, even bob.
The award-winning actor swapped her short pixie for a lengthier bob.
The actor recently debuted a blond, choppy hairstyle with straight-across bangs.
For those times when you feel the need to chop it all off, Amber Rose will inspire.
The American Horror Story star shows us what sleek and chic looks like for a night out on the town.
Kate can make both long and short look effortless -- we're trying not to be jealous.
If there's one person out there who knows how to rock the magical, modern-day pixie, it's Ginn.
Originally published Feb. 2016. Updated July 2016.
