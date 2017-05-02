The big chop

Share Pin

It's true that many of us have some kind of emotional attachment to our long hair — but it's also true that taking the plunge and going for a new short 'do is totally refreshing. There's no quicker way to break out of a rut and completely change up your look.

Thinking of taking the leap and going short? These hot celebrity short cuts might push you over the edge.

Originally published July 2016. Updated May 2017.