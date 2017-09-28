Ghost makeup so realistic, you won't need a costume this year

Image: bedya/Getty Images

Remember the days when being a ghost for Halloween involved cutting a couple holes in a sheet and throwing it over your head? Fast forward to 2017, and now Halloween costumes are expected to be expensive and well thought out — but no one has time for that. Luckily, you can totally take a ghost costume to the next level with a little bit of makeup.

And hey, if you totally forgot to put together a costume for your work party or another Halloween shindig, this ghost makeup tutorial is exactly what you need to have in your back pocket. A creepy face, a little black dress, and you'll be an undead beauty that's hard to forget:

Step 1: Prep your face

Before you begin, clean off any makeup, dirt or oil that may already be on your face. Because the look relies heavily on white makeup, a clean slate will work the best.

Step 2: Create a white base

Take a white makeup base and apply it generously all over your face using a sponge. Blend it around your neck, too. Set the base with a light, translucent powder.

Step 3: Apply nude lipstick

Apply a nude-colored lipstick or lip gloss to your lips. Choose a color that matches your makeup, but still has a hint of light-pink color.

Step 4: Define the eyes

Apply black or a deep plum eye shadow to your eyes, but extend it from your eyebrow to below your bottom eyelashes. You should look like you have two big black eyes.

Step 5: Add some detail

Take your look to the next level by adding glitter eyelashes and black glitter. Apply the glitter with a wet brush by lining the bottom edge of the eye shadow.

