Ghost makeup so realistic, you won't need a costume this year

Remember the days when being a ghost for Halloween involved cutting a couple holes in a sheet and throwing it over your head? Fast forward to 2017, and now Halloween costumes are expected to be expensive and well thought out — but no one has time for that. Luckily, you can totally take a ghost costume to the next level with a little bit of makeup.
And hey, if you totally forgot to put together a costume for your work party or another Halloween shindig, this ghost makeup tutorial is exactly what you need to have in your back pocket. A creepy face, a little black dress, and you'll be an undead beauty that's hard to forget:
Before you begin, clean off any makeup, dirt or oil that may already be on your face. Because the look relies heavily on white makeup, a clean slate will work the best.
Take a white makeup base and apply it generously all over your face using a sponge. Blend it around your neck, too. Set the base with a light, translucent powder.
Apply a nude-colored lipstick or lip gloss to your lips. Choose a color that matches your makeup, but still has a hint of light-pink color.
Apply black or a deep plum eye shadow to your eyes, but extend it from your eyebrow to below your bottom eyelashes. You should look like you have two big black eyes.
Take your look to the next level by adding glitter eyelashes and black glitter. Apply the glitter with a wet brush by lining the bottom edge of the eye shadow.
Originally published October 2012. Updated September 2017.
