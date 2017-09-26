These 48 Halloween costumes are simple to put together & will save you a ton of cash

Alison Luther is writer, marketer and owner of Luther Creative which helps companies develop their brand and marketing strategies to strengthen their presence among online consumers. Previously, Alison served as Director of Public Rel...

Image: Hero Images/Getty Images

Print

There's just something so satisfying about pulling off the perfect DIY Halloween costume. First of all, when you make your own costume, the possibility of walking into a party to find 10 other people have your exact same get-up greatly diminishes. Plus, DIY costumes don't usually cost you an arm and a leg to put together. Win, win. Can't really say the same for those fancy store-bought costumes out there — which is why we put all of our favorite DIY costumes and makeup looks in one place for you.

Image: Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows

Our top list of Halloween costume are featured in this Halloween Photo Gallery. From a spooky witch to our famous minion costume and creative ideas like a Barden Bella, there's an ensemble for everyone.

Below you can browse some of the silliest and most affordable homemade Halloween costumes, all made for under $30. You'll find DIY gems like Where's Waldo and Rosie the Riveter and some extra-clever ideas such as the Fruit of the Loom grapes and a gumball machine you'll love.

More: It's Time to Say Goodbye to ‘Sexy’ Halloween Costumes for Little Girls

Homemade Halloween costume ideas

Image: Merrick White/SheKnows

Image: Merrick White/SheKnows

Image: Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows

Image: Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows

Image: Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows