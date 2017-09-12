This homemade face mask is pretty much perfect, because... pumpkin

We love pumpkin. We love pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin doughnuts, pumpkin pie, pumpkin cookies, pumpkin ice cream... seriously, we could go on for days. But do we love pumpkin enough to slather it all over our face? Yup! Call us basic if you want, but we're totally diving into pumpkin season head first — literally — with an awesome DIY face mask.
And we're not talking any old DIY here, this is serious spa quality straight from the pros at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, California.
Besides the fact that pumpkins are seasonally appropriate, they're also great for your skin. Pumpkins are rich in Vitamins A and C and various enzymes that help nourish and brighten skin. Who knew, right?
Ferraro says pumpkin treatments are all the rage this season and the spa is offering two different pumpkin-themed treatments: The Pumpkin Oatmeal Body Scrub and the Pumpkin Body Wrap. Both treatments use similar ingredients to nourish the skin, and you can do the same at home for your face. We'll show you how!
Originally published October 2011. Updated September 2017.
