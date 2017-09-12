 
Celebrate the Official Start of Pumpkin Season With a Decadent DIY Face Mask

Chrissy Callahan

by

Chrissy Callahan is a freelance beauty/fashion writer and editor. She has written for a variety of different websites and covered everything from NY Fashion Week to interviews with top industry professionals. For the latest beauty and fa...

Image: kazmulka/Getty Images
This homemade face mask is pretty much perfect, because... pumpkin

We love pumpkin. We love pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin doughnuts, pumpkin pie, pumpkin cookies,  pumpkin ice cream... seriously, we could go on for days. But do we love pumpkin enough to slather it all over our face? Yup! Call us basic if you want, but we're totally diving into pumpkin season head first — literally — with an awesome DIY face mask.

And we're not talking any old DIY here, this is serious spa quality straight from the pros at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, California.

Why pumpkin?

Besides the fact that pumpkins are seasonally appropriate, they're also great for your skin. Pumpkins are rich in Vitamins A and C and various enzymes that help nourish and brighten skin. Who knew, right?

Ferraro says pumpkin treatments are all the rage this season and the spa is offering two different pumpkin-themed treatments: The Pumpkin Oatmeal Body Scrub and the Pumpkin Body Wrap. Both treatments use similar ingredients to nourish the skin, and you can do the same at home for your face. We'll show you how!

DIY pumpkin facial mask recipe

This homemade face mask is pretty much perfect, because... pumpkin

What you'll need: 

  • Pureed, cooked fresh or canned pumpkin
  • Unflavored yogurt
  • Honey
  • Ground almonds
  • Olive oil

Directions:

  1. Start by mixing 2 cups of pureed, cooked fresh or canned pumpkin.
  2. Add 4 tablespoons unflavored yogurt, 4 tablespoons honey, 1/3 cup ground almonds, 1/4 teaspoon olive oil.
  3. Mix and apply to clean, moist skin.
  4. The enzymes are more active when moist, so sit in a warm tub or shower for 5-10 minutes.
  5. Remove with a clean washcloth.
  6. Apply moisturizer and enjoy soft clean skin!
  7. Cover the rest of the mixture and use within a week.

Originally published October 2011. Updated September 2017.

