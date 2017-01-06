Hair extensions are your meal ticket to Kardashian-worthy hair (even if you hate the Kardashians)

Aly Walansky is a freelance writer and editor based in New York City. She lives with her two Shorkie-Tzus, Scarlette and Max, and a display of pink polka-dot-themed home decor -- not to mention a selection of flavored vodka. Check out he...

Some of us are cursed with hair that just won't grow past our shoulders — no matter how much biotin we ingest — and others of us have flat ironed and colored our hair to the point of major breakage. To add insult to injury, we're visually assaulted every day on Instagram and Pinterest with pics of gorgeous flowing heads of hair.

Extensions seem like the natural solution to the follicle version of penis-envy, right?

Yes, extensions can give you longer, thicker hair and even provide a quick color change-up, but are they really worth the time, effort and money? Let's investigate before you book that appointment to put them in.

Facts about hair extensions

Extensions don't only add length. You can choose to add volume instead (or in addition to length), which is perfect for fine, limp or thinning hair.

Turn that bob into a mane! If your existing hair is at little as 3 inches long, you can get extensions, although the extent of your transformation may be limited if your hair is very short.

Extensions can be braided in, glued in, woven in, or — if you only need a follicular boost for a special event — clipped in.

You can also add highlights or color with shades ranging from mild to wild

The process isn't painful, so it shouldn't hurt a bit.

What to look for

"A hairstyle can make or break your look," says stylist Cesare Safieh. Safieh cautions there are some important questions to ask when selecting extensions:

What are the extensions made from? Are they synthetic or 100%-natural human hair? (Human hair is more expensive than synthetic counterparts.)

How will the extensions be applied and removed?

Can you choose from a variety of weights?

Safieh is a fan of a method of extensions known as Thermo Plastique, which involves a relatively gentle process that can be removed without damage to your hair. (He also adds that the micro bonding points are barely visible.) He says older methods, especially glue, are damaging. "Tracks (sewing) can be too heavy, and metal clips wear out and are hard to brush through."

"[The goal with] extensions is to have the most natural look you can achieve," says Tony Promiscuo, owner of Atlanta's Godiva Salon, who notes that while synthetic types are most plentiful, human hair is superior in its viability. (In addition, synthetic hair cannot typically be heated, so styling options are limited — meaning forget the blow dryer and curling iron.)

What else to look for in hair extensions

"Individual strands allow a customized, more natural, look," says celebrity hairstylist and salon owner Philip Pelusi of New York City's Tela salon. "You can play with the color or length, and fill in spots that need it more than others. It's a more accurate way to get the desired look."

What to avoid in hair extensions

"The most important thing is to avoid extensions and pieces that are heavier than your own hair. If extensions are too heavy, they will damage and break off hair -- so hair needs to be long and healthy enough to withstand the pressure," Pelusi points out.

Inquire as to the possibility of getting a variety of weights, because a single one may not work for everyone. In particular, extensions that do not match your hair are most likely to give you problems. Safieh recommends a type of extensions called Hairdreams, which offer a variety of weights or thicknesses to match your true hair -- as well as the ability to pre-order highlights and lowlights. Hairdreams lasts up to seven months and the hair can be reapplied, which also helps to decrease cumulative costs of new hair and removal.

Certain specialty methods have emerged from certain salons, such as the "Goddess Loc," which have a silicon grip and plastic coating in order to not damage your hair.

Originally published July 2009. Updated January 2017.