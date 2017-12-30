The expert hot-tool hair tips every newbie should know

Image: ImaxTree

Print

Hot tools are an integral part of many people’s beauty arsenal, but when handled incorrectly, they can cause serious damage. And if you’re someone who prefers a blowout to wash-and-gos in the winter, you’re already privy to the amount of breakage and split ends that pop up this time of year.

More: The All-Time Best Products for Keeping Your Edges Laid

For those who need a refresher course on how not to completely fry their strands, celebrity hairstylist and GHD brand ambassador Justine Marjan is here to school you. She’s got years of experience under her stylish belt and a client list that includes A-listers such as Khloé Kardashian, Shay Mitchell and Kerry Washington. In short, she knows her stuff. Keep reading for her expert tips on pre-care, post-care and the tools that will safely straighten your strands. They’re foolproof and perfect for the hot-tool newbie.

More: The Prettiest Protective Hairstyles to Try This Season

Prepping your hair

How you prepare your hair before grabbing a hot tool depends on a lot of things, including your hair texture, health and the desired result. Curly girls should start by applying moisturizing oils and serums that will keep frizz to a minimum.

“I suggest applying a nourishing hair oil and hair-hydrating mist, then diffusing with the GHD air hair dryer with the GHD air diffuser attachment on a low-pressure, high-heat setting. Avoid touching your curls with your hands until hair is completely dry for the most bouncy-looking curls,” says Marjan.

On the other hand, if your hair is already straight and you want to simply freshen up or add volume, always prep with a heat protectant throughout your hair and a volumizing foam at the roots. From there, you can blow-dry without a nozzle attachment to maximize life or with it to achieve a smoother finish.

Naturalistas, or those with kinkier hair, should also utilize a heat-protectant spray if they’re blow-drying straight. And while you’re doing this, Marjan says to use a natural boar-bristle round brush “for a smooth finish that won’t compromise the integrity of the hair.”

More: Can We All Stop Hating on Frizzy Hair, Already?

Post-care tips

One of the biggest concerns with heat styling is how to extend your look without compromising your hair’s health. For starters, Marjan highly recommends sleeping on a silk pillowcase to keep frizz at bay and prevent any awkward dents and creases from forming.

Alternatively — especially if you curled your hair — preserve your style by placing it into a bun before bed. According to Marjan’s method, you should “split the hair into two sections from the forehead to the nape of the neck, then twist each side away from the face into a bun and secure with French pins. When you wake up in the morning, simply remove the pins and shake out your curls.”

She also suggests using a dry shampoo before bed and massaging it into the roots so it has time to soak into your strands while you sleep. You’ll wake up with a buildup-free scalp and won’t need to worry about shampooing it for a little longer.

More: The Beauty Trends That Will Dominate 2018

The best hot tools

As for the best flat irons, curling wands and more to use, Marjan is obviously a little biased, but what makes brands like GHD so great is the fact that they don’t reach dangerous temperatures that will completely fry your strands. Whereas most traditional tools reach upward of 450 degrees F, GHD tools only reach a much safer 365 degrees F.

“Three-hundred sixty-five is the glass transition phase, meaning it's the exact temperature that we can melt glass and remold it without it shattering. The same idea can be applied to hair,” says Marjan. “At 365, we can mold and shape the hair without blowing out the cuticle layer or causing frizz and breakage.”

Image: GHD

Her favorite one is the GHD Platinum Styler because of the tri-zone technology that allows it to heat up evenly.

“You can use it to style the hair multiple times throughout the day without worrying about damage.”

The GHD air hair dryer also uses ionic technology that minimizes frizz and flyaways while drying the hair 2 times faster than the traditional blow-dryer. Marjan loves that “there is the option to add on different concentrator nozzles or a diffuser for both smooth styles and bouncy curls.”

So next time you pick up a hot tool, remember three things: keep the heat low, prep your hair with extra moisture and keep a dry shampoo on hand for when that style starts to lose its freshness.

Originally posted on StyleCaster.