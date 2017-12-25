The internet was obsessed with these beauty trends this year

Image: Getty Images

Google searches have become a regular part of life for many — so much so the search engine releases a trends report every year to see what questions people can’t stop asking. The 2017 list was just released, and per usual, the beauty-themed trends are a mixed bag of the expected and fascinating surprises.

For starters, “how to get rid of pimples” and “how to get rid of back acne” took the top two spots of most-asked beauty questions. That’s not very surprising, and yet another reminder that our search for the ultimate zit zapper might just be never-ending. We’re also still confused about “how to do eye shadow” (No. 4 on the list) and highlighter (No. 10).

The makeup trends list includes a slew of looks you’re probably familiar with — like nude makeup and feather eyebrows — but it was a product that actually topped the list. Beautyblenders, the mini sponges used to apply makeup, are more popular than ever, especially now that bloggers and experts are finding new and inventive ways to utilize them. It will be interesting to see if another beauty tool takes over in 2018.

Much to our surprise, Rihanna‘s Fenty Beauty did not top the list of most-searched beauty brands. Instead, it came in at the No. 8 spot, while Ulta Beauty came out on top. As for celebrity hair, I was initially confused by the No. 1 spot:

However, a quick Google search (see how they get you?!) reminded me that the NBA baller caused a bit of controversy earlier this year when he decided to wear locs… so there’s that. He was followed by Steph Curry (seriously?) and Katy Perry, who traded in her signature raven-black hair for a blond pixie.

All in all, these lists leave you with a lot to Google before year’s end. Check out every single one here and get started before 2018 sneaks up on you.

