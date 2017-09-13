Here's what she uses to hydrate her skin instead

STYLECASTER delivers your daily forecast of need-to-know fashion, beauty, entertainment, and lifestyle intel. Practical and modern, we give readers the tools they need to lead a more stylish life.

Image: Getty Images

Print

Salma Hayek is the epitome of beauty goals. So when the 50-year-old actress admitted she never — we repeat, never — washes her face in the morning, we were immediately intrigued about how she keeps her skin so flawless without the usual arsenal of scrubs, exfoliators and face washes.

The Emmy winner recently broke down her skin care regimen to The New York Times, revealing that she doesn’t wash her face in the morning because of a tip her grandmother gave her while she was growing up. Hayek explained that her grandmother told her that her skin naturally rejuvenates overnight, making morning face washes practically useless and really just for the gain of the companies that produce them.

More: Salma Hayek Debuted a Caramel Lob at Cannes

“I never cleanse my skin in the morning. My grandmother taught me that at night your skin replenishes all the things you lost during the day,” Hayek said. “Also, if I cleanse very well at night, why would it be dirty when I wake up? It’s for companies to have you use more products.”

However, Hayek doesn’t go entirely skin care-free in the morning. Instead of face wash, Hayek opts for a spritz of rosewater to kick-start her day. “I spritz rose water — it’s so gentle and wakes the skin up,” she said.

From a skin care standpoint, Hayek’s tip makes a lot of sense. Over the years, there have been several reports arguing that a morning face wash can do more harm than good by stripping your skin of the natural oils it produces overnight. Instead, experts are recommending rosewater — water literally infused with roses — as a way to hydrate, soothe the skin and combat damage.

When the party is over .... cuando se acaba la fiesta...#night #fiesta #stolenmoment A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Jun 25, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

More: Why Rosewater Is Amazing for Your Skin: Tips From an Expert

Along with spritzing water, Hayek also revealed that she keeps her skin smooth and supple by traveling to London and Paris four times a year to receive a face massage by a Japanese masseuse. But this isn’t just any masseuse. Hayek claims that her masseuse can literally shape a person’s face with a single massage.

“Once she asked me, ‘Do you like your jaw more square or more round?’ After she was done, you could see the difference! I always get the round. My face is square enough,” Hayek said.

If you can’t shell out a few grand a year to fly to Europe to get your face re-shaped (ha), maybe you can try out Hayek’s rosewater tip with our roundup of our favorite rosewaters, below.

Burt's Bees Rosewater & Glycerin Toner

This toner won't just refresh the face while hydrating it; it will also remove any leftover makeup or oil that might still be lingering.

Burt's Bees Rosewater and Glycerin Toner, (Burt's Bees, $12)

Rosewater Balancing Mist

Apply before moisturizer or over the top of makeup throughout the day to continue to balance the skin's hydration while simultaneously soothing, calming and protecting from free radicals.

Rosewater Balancing Mist (Jurlique, $31)

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater

With a combo of herbal extracts such as gardenia and bladder wrack, this formula is recommended for use as a spray to lock in makeup or spritz on dry hair during the day for a bit of shine and protection.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater, (Bluemercury, $7 for the 4-ounce bottle)

Reviva Labs Rosewater Facial Spray

Mist on the face and tap in with your fingertips. This rosewater-infused spray includes fennel, cucumber, arnica, balm mint, mistletoe, carrot and yarrow extracts.

Reviva Labs Rosewater Facial Spray (Amazon, $8.24)

Originally posted on StyleCaster.