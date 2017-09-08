 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

7 Seriously Good Face Masks to Shop at Sephora Today

by

Ruby is a freelance beauty writer at STYLECASTER.

View Profile
Image: ImaxTree
Print

Hydrating, clarifying & more

Face masks may not be new to the beauty scene, but lately, I’ve become borderline obsessed. After a long day, the only thing I look forward to is cleansing my face, throwing on a mask and chilling out for 30 minutes. And unlike my facial cleanser, which I use day and night, face masks give me the chance to switch up my routine — do I want to go for something über-hydrating? Brightening? Clarifying? Name any skin concern, and there’s a mask for it.

More: The 10 Coolest Nail Colors to Try This Fall

Though the versatility of face masks is what makes them so appealing, it makes the hunt for your perfect formula a struggle. So, I decided to do a bit of digging at the place everyone goes to try a new skin care routine: Sephora. After scouring the best-selling and top-rated masks, I found seven that are so freaking good, you’re required to try them immediately, including a $6 pomegranate-infused sheet mask and a super-creamy overnight treatment. Shop all seven, below, and prepare to enter a state of pure bliss.

Herbivore Brighten Instant Glow Mask

Hydrating, clarifying & more
Image: Sephora

Herbivore Brighten Pineapple Enzyme + Gemstone Instant Glow Mask (Sephora, $48)

Fresh Umbrian Clay Purifying Mask

Hydrating, clarifying & more
Image: Sephora

Fresh Umbrian Clay Purifying Mask (Sephora, $62)

Skin Laundry Wrinkle Release Facial Sheet Mask

Hydrating, clarifying & more
Image: Sephora

Skin Laundry Wrinkle Release Facial Sheet Mask (Sephora, $12)

GlamGlow Supermud Clearing Treatment

Hydrating, clarifying & more
Image: Sephora

GlamGlow Supermud Clearing Treatment (Sephora, $22)

Boscia Luminizing Black Mask

Hydrating, clarifying & more
Image: Sephora

Boscia Luminizing Black Mask (Sephora, $34)

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

Hydrating, clarifying & more
Image: Sephora

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask (Sephora, $25)

Sephora Pomegranate Mask

Hydrating, clarifying & more
Image: Sephora

Sephora Pomegranate Mask (Sephora, $6)

Originally posted on StyleCaster.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

Slideshows
25 Ways to Be the Best-Dressed Guest at Any Fall Wedding
How to Wear a Maxiskirt, According to Instagram
Our Favorite Under-$10 Drugstore Highlighters for an Oil-Free Glow
19 Best Jumpsuits to Make the Summer-to-Fall Transition a Cinch
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. 14 Movies We're Excited For This September
  2. How Do I Protect My Daughter From Eating Disorders?
  3. 26 Reasons to Buy Your Baby a Pottery Barn Halloween Costume
Hot
New in Beauty & Style
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started