Hydrating, clarifying & more

Face masks may not be new to the beauty scene, but lately, I’ve become borderline obsessed. After a long day, the only thing I look forward to is cleansing my face, throwing on a mask and chilling out for 30 minutes. And unlike my facial cleanser, which I use day and night, face masks give me the chance to switch up my routine — do I want to go for something über-hydrating? Brightening? Clarifying? Name any skin concern, and there’s a mask for it.

Though the versatility of face masks is what makes them so appealing, it makes the hunt for your perfect formula a struggle. So, I decided to do a bit of digging at the place everyone goes to try a new skin care routine: Sephora. After scouring the best-selling and top-rated masks, I found seven that are so freaking good, you’re required to try them immediately, including a $6 pomegranate-infused sheet mask and a super-creamy overnight treatment. Shop all seven, below, and prepare to enter a state of pure bliss.

Herbivore Brighten Instant Glow Mask

Herbivore Brighten Pineapple Enzyme + Gemstone Instant Glow Mask (Sephora, $48)

Fresh Umbrian Clay Purifying Mask

Fresh Umbrian Clay Purifying Mask (Sephora, $62)

Skin Laundry Wrinkle Release Facial Sheet Mask

Skin Laundry Wrinkle Release Facial Sheet Mask (Sephora, $12)

GlamGlow Supermud Clearing Treatment

GlamGlow Supermud Clearing Treatment (Sephora, $22)

Boscia Luminizing Black Mask

Boscia Luminizing Black Mask (Sephora, $34)

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask (Sephora, $25)

Sephora Pomegranate Mask

Sephora Pomegranate Mask (Sephora, $6)

